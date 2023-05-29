Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Authorities briefly shut down Highway 29 in American Canyon on Memorial Day afternoon due to a nearby vegetation fire, authorities reported.

The fire was reported at Veterans Memorial Park south of American Canyon Road around 1:11 p.m. Monday, when flames from a cooking fire spread to about 10 by 10 feet, according to Laura Provencher, spokesperson for the American Canyon Fire Protection District.

Broadway, which carries Highway 29 in the city, shut down near the park but reopened when the fire was extinguished shortly before 1:45 p.m., police Sgt. Chet Schneider said.

No injuries or structural damage were reported as a result of the blaze, Provencher said.

