A small vegetation fire broke out Sunday afternoon on the outskirts of American Canyon but was contained in less than an hour, authorities reported.

First responders began receiving reports of a fire in the 2100 block of American Canyon Road, east of the city and west of Interstate 80, at about 2:35 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log.

American Canyon Fire Protection District crews were first to arrive, and Cal Fire later took command of the scene, according to Laura Provencher, spokesperson for the American Canyon agency. The flames’ spread was stopped at a quarter-acre with no injuries or damage to structures, she said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation later Sunday.