Napa Valley Education Foundation and the Innovations Project at the American Canyon High School Wellness Center are presenting a series of three inter-generational events focused on Student Success and Wellness.
The school will be hosting colleges and universities such as the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California, Davis, Sacramento State University, and Napa Valley College. The events will also have a cultural component from the Filipino culture.
The goal is to develop relationships with Filipino families to build trust and common language between students and families as they discuss success and wellness.
The first College Success event will be held on Thursday March 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with the University of California, Berkeley at the American Canyon High School Cafeteria.
Wellness Centers provide support to middle school and high school students and their families, focusing on their health, well-being and academic success. Each Wellness Center is staffed with a Wellness Team comprised of school counselors, a school social worker, a school psychologist, a parent liaison, and a school nurse who help students and their families navigate complex issues such as stress, trauma, suicide, bullying, depression, self-esteem and relationships.
Funding for this project is provided by the Napa County Mental Health Division, a division of Napa County Health and Human Services Agency, with Innovations funding from the Mental Health Services Act (Prop. 63). It is one of several MHSA programs funded by the Mental Health Division, which is working to improve mental health outcomes for individuals, families and communities.
For more information: Roxana Plancarte, ACHS Social Worker, 707-492-5967 or roxana_plancarte@nvusd.org.