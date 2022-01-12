 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspects sought in robbery at American Canyon 7-Eleven store

American Canyon Police
Register file photo

At least four people are being sought in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store in American Canyon on Monday night, according to American Canyon Police.

At about 9 p.m., officers were sent to the 7-Eleven at 29 Rio del Mar after a report that four or five people entered the store with guns and stole items before leaving, according to police Chief Rick Greenberg. Two store employees told police they had been robbed at gunpoint, and that the suspects had taken all the cash from the register and removed the store’s safe, Greenberg said. The total loss was estimated at $27,000.

The suspects were last seen entering a dark-colored minivan that left the 7-Eleven and drove onto southbound Highway 29, Greenberg said.

The case has been turned over to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office investigations division, according to Greenberg. The sheriff’s office staffs American Canyon Police under an agreement between city and county.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact sheriff’s office investigators at 707-253-4591.

