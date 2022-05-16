“Swatting” hoax falsely reports shooting at American Canyon house, according to police

An unknown person phoned in a false report of a shooting to public safety dispatchers Monday afternoon, leading to a brief shelter-in-place order in an American Canyon neighborhood, police said.

American Canyon Police officers were sent at about 1:20 p.m. to a house in the 100 block of Los Altos Place, where a caller to the Napa central dispatch center claimed to be a juvenile who had just shot and killed their mother before hiding in a bathroom, according to Chief Rick Greenberg.

The caller cried during the dispatch call, claimed to be suicidal and afraid to come outside, and said the shooting victim was in the kitchen of the house, Greenberg said.

Eventually, the caller disconnected and dispatchers were not able to return the call, Greenberg added.

When police and Napa County sheriff’s deputies arrived at Los Altos Place, officers entered the home with the owner’s permission and found no weapon, nobody injured, and no signs of foul play, according to Greenberg.

American Canyon Police is investigating the incident as a case of “swatting,” in which someone makes a hoax call to draw law enforcement to a nonexistent emergency, according to Greenberg, who said the resident was unaware of anyone who may have had a motive to target the house.

The number used by the caller in the hoax was not local, and police are working to trace the number, Greenberg added. If identified, the caller may face a charge of falsely reporting a crime to law enforcement.

Authorities did not call a SWAT team to the house, Greenberg said.

During the incident, the sheriff’s office issued a Nixle alert at 1:39 p.m. asking nearby residents to shelter in place, and calling on others to avoid Los Altos Place and nearby Theresa Avenue. The alert was lifted at 2:15 p.m.

Monday's incident took place more than two years after a similar swatting incident in April 2020 in St. Helena.

Law enforcement officers were called to a house where a caller claimed to have killed his wife, doused the home with gasoline, and locked himself and his children inside, St. Helena Police reported. Police agencies from Calistoga to Napa responded, but the call was a fake and officers left after what St. Helena’s police Chief Chris Hartley decried as a “heinous prank” that wasted law enforcement resources.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com