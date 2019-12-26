{{featured_button_text}}
American Canyon welcome sign
Noel Brinkerhoff/Eagle

Getting to know American Canyon is as easy as A-B-C.

A is for American Canyon High School, touted as one of California’s “greenest” high schools for its energy saving design and operation.

B is for Boys & Girls Club, which got a new clubhouse in 2018.

C is for Canyon Oaks Elementary School, a Napa Valley Unified School District’s model school for safety and security.

Dunkin' Donuts opens in American Canyon

The Dunkin’ Donuts at 410 Napa Junction Road in American Canyon had it’s grand opening celebration on Wednesday. Their ribbon cutting was at 8 a.m.

D is for Devlin Road, which the city plans to extend

E is for Eagle Vines Golf Club, with its 18-hole golf course in Jameson Canyon.

F is for Flosden Road, a major connector leading toward Highway 37

G is for Green Island Road, home of American Canyon’s industrial, manufacturing and wine storage industries.

H is for Highway 29, the transportation corridor that runs through the middle of town

I is for In-Shape, a local gym located in the Canyon Corners shopping center

J is for Jamba Juice, located in the Napa Junction retail center near Wal-Mart

K is for Kreysler & Associates, a leader in architectural composites and creator of public art installations

Jay Magsano of Le Paris Artisan & Gourmet Cafe

ABOVE: Jay Magsano is the owner of Le Paris Artisan & Gourmet Cafe in American Canyon, which opened about three months ago. His pastry shop serves a variety of croissants, macarons, croissant sandwiches and quiches, as well as “CroPuffs,” a croissant and cream puff invention. 

L is Le Paris, a French bakery known popular among local residents

M is for Mid-City Nursery, one of the oldest businesses in American Canyon

N is for Newell Open Space Preserve, a popular outdoor hiking destination located east of the city

O is for Olympia Mobilodge, a longtime mobile home park and source of affordable housing

P is for the Parks and Recreation Department, organizer of American Canyon’s most popular community events, from 4th of July to Snow Day and more

Q is for the questions you can answer after a trip to the American Canyon Library, located at 300 Crawford Way

R is for Rancho Del Mar, one of the oldest housing developments in American Canyon dating back to the 1950s

S is for Sonic, a popular drive-in restaurant for burgers, tater tots and fruit slushies

T is for Town Center, a longtime goal of American Canyon and centerpiece of the proposed Watson Ranch development

U is for US Wine Transport, a Green Island Road business and provider of transportation services for the wine industry

V is for Vintage Ranch, American Canyon’s largest housing subdivision

Volunteer Day at the wetlands

Marika Mangold and Vicki Lopez were two of the more than 50 adults and children who came out on March 25, dubbed Volunteer Day, to help plant bay friendly landscaping along the Wetlands Edge path. The event was coordinated with the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation and the City of American Canyon. The new plants are mostly low water grasses and ground covers, according to foundation President Janelle Sellick.

W is for wetlands, where residents can take scenic walks along the Napa River

X is for the X you’ll see on the railroad crossing signs on Donaldson Way and Green Island Road.

Y is for yearlings and horses you can meet at the SpiritHorse Riding Center of the San Francisco Bay Area, which operates out of American Canyon

Z is for zip code, which is 94503 in American Canyon.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
9
3
4
3
0

Tags

American Canyon Eagle editor

Noel Brinkerhoff has been editor of the American Canyon Eagle since 2014. Prior to that he covered state politics in Sacramento for the California Journal.