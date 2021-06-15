The 'real work' begins: American Canyon High School seniors graduate

When asked about the best part of graduation, ACHS senior Devin Pearson had an easy reply: “The diploma!”

“Being handed a diploma is what you live for,” he said. “You show it to your kids, your grandkids,” and on and on.

Pearson also said the rallies were the best part of his high school experience. “Our school culture is really energetic,” he explained. Rallies are “the moment when we get the most hype.”

If Pearson could do one thing differently, “I wish I tried harder—I could have gotten a cord,” to wear around his neck on graduation day, the student said.

Kenzie Dado said she's “very happy we’re able to have an in-person graduation,” especially when the previous seniors did not. In fact, this was one of the few times this school year that the whole class had been together at once. “It’s very unusual to see everyone at once,” like this, she said, looking around at several hundred classmates.

Dado said if she could change one thing about her high school experience, she’d have gone to more events. Before COVID-19, she told herself, “I’ll do that junior year or senior year.” And then the pandemic hit and some of those opportunities were gone for good.