Commuters into Napa were left scrambling for alternative routes Friday morning because of a downed utility pole blocking the northbound lanes of Highway 29 in American Canyon.
The pole toppled just after midnight when it was struck by a vehicle, causing downed lines and creating a traffic hazard, American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said in a news release.
The collision occurred on Highway 29 between Paoli Loop Road and South Kelly Road. AT&T arrived just prior to 5 a.m. to begin repairs, Ortiz said.
Shortly after 9 a.m., law enforcement reported that one lane had been reopened, but that traffic was backed up five miles and it would be a while before normal flow resumed.
Traffic bound for Napa was detouring to Highway 12/Jamieson Canyon Road which was more backed up than usual.