 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Update: PG&E stops gas leak in American Canyon after construction crew hits pipe

American Canyon street closure after gas pipe rupture

Streets were closed in north American Canyon on Thursday after an excavator ruptured a natural gas pipe at Green Island Road and Commerce Boulevard.

 Courtesy of the American Canyon Fire Protection District, via Facebook

Updated at 2:38 p.m. — Road closures remained in effect Thursday afternoon after an apparent construction mishap ruptured a natural gas line in American Canyon.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was notified at 1:10 p.m. of the accident, in which an excavator operated by a construction crew struck a distribution line at Green Island Road and Commerce Boulevard, according to Deanna Contreras, spokesperson for the utility.

PG&E workers stopped the breach at about 2:07 p.m., but were expected to remain at the scene for several hours to continue repairs, she said.

The damaged pipe was a 4-inch-diameter distribution line, a type that serves gas customers in neighborhoods and residential areas and is narrower than the transmission lines that carry gas longer distances.

American Canyon’s police department and fire protection district were called to the scene of the gas line rupture, according to the fire department.

A shelter-in-place order was in effect for the areas closest to the breach, although it was not immediately clear what agency imposed the order or when it would be lifted, according to Contreras.

At 1:18 p.m., a Nixle alert from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office advised motorists to avoid the area due to major traffic delays. Street closures in the area were still in effect as of 2:15 p.m., American Canyon Fire said in a Facebook posting.

People are also reading…

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A crew from Atlas Tree picks up downed trees at Herb Lamb Vineyards in Deer Park on Tuesday, under a new program launched by PG&E.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News