Update: PG&E stops gas line rupture in American Canyon, sheltering order ends

Updated at 3:08 p.m. — An apparent construction mishap that ruptured a natural gas line in American Canyon led to traffic delays and a shelter-in-place order Thursday afternoon.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was notified at 1:10 p.m. of the accident, in which an excavator operated by a construction crew struck a distribution line at Green Island Road and Commerce Boulevard, according to Deanna Contreras, spokesperson for the utility.

PG&E workers stopped the breach at about 2:07 p.m., but were expected to remain at the scene for several hours to continue repairs, she said.

The damaged pipe was a 4-inch-diameter distribution line, a type that serves gas customers in neighborhoods and residential areas and is narrower than the transmission lines that carry gas longer distances.

American Canyon’s police department and fire protection district were called to the scene of the gas line rupture, according to the fire department.

A shelter-in-place order was imposed for the areas closest to the breach, then was lifted before 3 p.m., according to Contreras. Twelve PG&E customers were expected to be without natural gas service until at least 7 p.m. while repairs continued.

A Nixle alert issued by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the incident advised motorists to avoid the area due to major traffic delays.

Green Island Road was closed after the gas line incident, causing backups that extended into the road's intersection with Highway 29.

Road restrictions were lifted at 2:45 p.m.

Register reporter Sam Jones contributed to this report.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

