A grass fire briefly flared up Friday afternoon at an American Canyon park and shut down a lane of Highway 29 in the city, authorities reported.
The flames were reported shortly before 2:34 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park along Broadway, the American Canyon Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post. Just west of the park, the right lane of northbound Highway 29 closed while crews contained the fire.
Traffic was fully restored by 2:54 p.m., according to the department.
