Vet 2 Vets: Staying connected

The challenges of 2020 have affected every segment of our community – including timely access to veterans’ benefits.
With most U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs facilities closed or limiting access, and most employees working from home, connecting claimants to benefits experienced a significant slowdown. Even with these challenges, connecting veterans and family members to the benefits earned by their service to our nation has never been more important.
There were already barriers to, and misconceptions about veterans’ benefits. Perhaps the most common being many who have served in the military not even considering themselves veterans. This is particularly true with our Reserve Components (National Guard and Reserve) and members serving only during peacetime. One way to mitigate these barriers and misconceptions is to establish and maintain connections. Connections can vary and range across a broad spectrum.
The one I’d like to focus on is connecting those who have served in the military (including eligible family members) to their veteran’s status and benefits.
One example of overcoming a barrier and being connected involves a veteran I met walking near the Oxbow Commons. He’d served in the California National Guard and always assumed he didn’t qualify for any veterans benefits—due to never actually serving on active duty.
Turns out he served in an artillery unit and suffered from hearing loss. Although he wasn’t active duty, the training he attended qualified him for VA benefits. We filed the claim and he’s now service connected. His service connection led to enrollment in VA Healthcare and education benefits for his children – all from a simple conversation (a connection).
Another example involves the surviving spouse of a veteran. The veteran served during WWII and passed away many years ago – without ever filing a claim for VA benefits (he never connected). The daughter was researching care options for her mother (surviving spouse) and contacted our office for information. We confirmed her eligibility for Survivor’s Pension with Aid & Attendance, filed the claim, and now she’s connected – receiving monthly compensation.
A final illustration isn’t limited to just one veteran or family member. There are many veterans who are fully aware of their status and eligibility, yet still avoid being connected. Completing all the forms and submitting the claim packages are cited as major obstacles to accessing benefits – to becoming connected.
Many veterans have attempted and been denied, others have settled for partial connections and limited access. Anyone who has served in the military (and certain family members) is encouraged to access all benefits. Initial connections often expand into greater connections.
As for the obstacles, our office assists with each block of each form and submits the claim package directly to the VA on behalf of claimants. Additionally, we monitor the status and manage the claim from start to finish.
The Napa County Veterans Services Office remains committed to connecting veterans and family members to benefits and services – despite the limitations of the ongoing pandemic. Although our weekly orientations and monthly Vet Connect events are postponed, we’re still serving via phone, email, virtual platforms, and in-person appointments when required. In fact, we’re able to submit claims and enrollments 100% remotely.
We encourage all veterans, family members, caregivers, and anyone interested in Veterans Benefits to call (707) 253-4558 or email vets@napavets.com. Let’s stay connected.
Dell Pratt is the Napa County Veterans Services Officer.
