Vet 2 Vets: Staying connected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The challenges of 2020 have affected every segment of our community – including timely access to veterans’ benefits.

With most U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs facilities closed or limiting access, and most employees working from home, connecting claimants to benefits experienced a significant slowdown. Even with these challenges, connecting veterans and family members to the benefits earned by their service to our nation has never been more important.

There were already barriers to, and misconceptions about veterans’ benefits. Perhaps the most common being many who have served in the military not even considering themselves veterans. This is particularly true with our Reserve Components (National Guard and Reserve) and members serving only during peacetime. One way to mitigate these barriers and misconceptions is to establish and maintain connections. Connections can vary and range across a broad spectrum.

The one I’d like to focus on is connecting those who have served in the military (including eligible family members) to their veteran’s status and benefits.