Vision for American Canyon Highway 29 stretch no longer for six lanes

Dreams of widening Highway 29 in American Canyon from four lanes to six lanes appear to be officially dead — but not the quest to create a less-congested travel experience there.

Six lanes were the old vision. In a state concerned about climate change, the new vision could include roundabouts instead of more traffic signals, bike lanes, and perhaps a key reliever route.

Even some American Canyon leaders who have long lobbied for a six-lane Highway 29 — three lanes in each direction — are conceding that this outcome looks unlikely to happen.

“From my perspective, the time has come to acknowledge that’s an uphill fight that’s not worth fighting for,” City Councilmember Mark Joseph said.

What happens to Highway 29 in American Canyon has reverberations beyond the city limits. Every driver who has been stuck in a Friday evening traffic crawl there while leaving the county for the Bay Area has a stake.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) is working with the city on plans to improve Highway 29 through American Canyon. On Wednesday, the agency Board of Directors voted to remove the six-lane option from future study.

Keeping the six-lane option and a pedestrian underpass on the table could boost the environmental study costs from about $1 million to $2 million. What's more, state climate policies discourage adding lanes to highways, NVTA staff said.

Caltrans District Four Director Dina El-Tawansy weighed in with a letter. She cautioned the NVTA about pursuing the six-lane alternative for the state road.

The Caltrans approach is to improve travel by using “innovative multimodal solutions.” Adding lanes is “a last resort,” El-Tawansy wrote.

The American Canyon contingent on the NVTA Board of Directors joined in the unanimous vote to delete the six-lane option. Joseph and Mayor Leon Garcia agreed to stick with the existing four lanes, two in each direction.

Garcia said talk of having three lanes in each direction for added capacity is “engineer talk.”

“What the commuter wants is ‘drive talk’ — how long does it take to drive from Point A to Point B; how long does it take to drive through American Canyon?” he said.

The multi-modal solution being pursued could add bus queue lanes near intersections, bike lanes, and sidewalks through American Canyon. It could narrow lanes to reduce speeds. It could replace traffic signals with roundabouts at every intersection with the exception of American Canyon Road.

When all of this might be built is unclear. Once the plans are fleshed out, the NVTA and city will have to find funding.

Garcia and Joseph want more: the extension of Newell Drive through the city east of Highway 29 to create a parallel Highway 29 route.

Combined with the other proposals, that should improve traffic flow and safety, Joseph said.

“If Newell Drive-to-South Kelly is equal to or better than a third lane in American Canyon, then we have met our goal,” Garcia said.

Creating a Highway 29 parallel route

The Newell Drive extension is not part of the Highway 29 package that was before the NVTA Board of Directors on Wednesday. How the city and NVTA will pursue the idea remains to be seen.

Less than a mile of Newell Drive exists near American Canyon Road. Garcia wants to extend the road north another two-plus miles to South Kelly Road near the Highway 12 entrance to Jameson Canyon.

That would take Newell Drive not only through most of American Canyon but also into a stretch of unincorporated Napa County that is presently vineyards and vacant land. That means the county’s help would be needed.

American Canyon City Manager Jason Holley on Nov. 2 brought up the topic during public comments to the Napa County Board of Supervisors. He noted road construction and an accident had recently tied up Highway 29 traffic in his city.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened,” he said. “We definitely have frustrated residents.”

An extended Newell Drive to South Kelly Road would provide Highway 29 redundancy for American Canyon, Holley said. He compared this to Silverado Trail providing Highway 29 redundancy to the north in Napa Valley.

“We have some ideas on how to make that happen sooner rather than later…I’d appreciate the opportunity to share some of those ideas, whatever time the Board would feel appropriate,” he told supervisors.

There are possibilities. The Napa County Board of Supervisors in June 2021 agreed to explore allowing industrial development on 280 acres of vineyard and farmland near South Kelly Road, opening the door for a Newell Drive extension in that area.

“I think the idea of a local reliever route on the east site is worthy of having this complex conversation,” county Supervisor Ryan Gregory said at the time.

The county is processing the general plan amendment and rezone for the Hess Vineyards property requested by the owner, county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said on Friday. The request includes the adjoining Laird parcels.

"Because the new road would have to cross railroad tracks and creeks, construction costs may exceed $20 million," he said in an email. "It is unclear at this time how the proposed extension would be funded."

Possibilities include state or federal grants, the property owner, American Canyon, and other sources, he said.

County Supervisor and NVTA Board Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza on Thursday said transportation leaders are looking at a comprehensive solution for regional connectivity. That includes parallel roads.

His message to American Canyon and Napa County residents: the removal of six lanes from consideration isn’t a retreat from improving American Canyon traffic conditions. Instead, the direction is finding better solutions.

Pedestrian undercrossing also deleted

An underpass had been proposed near Napa Junction Road to help pedestrians cross Highway 29 in American Canyon. The NVTA Board on Wednesday also deleted this idea from further study.

The idea instead is to have enhanced, at-grade pedestrian crossings at various locations. This would provide safer crossings at a lower cost, said Danielle Schmitz, NVTA director of capital development and planning.

During an Oct. 4 meeting, an NVTA consultant talked about adding enhanced crosswalk markings, median islands, and possibly crosswalk beacons at intersections.

Joseph said he’s a little disappointed by the loss of the grade-separated pedestrian crossing. Still, he said, he thinks there are some alternative ways to get across the highway.

A highway with a history

The city of Napa-to-Vallejo route has existed long before either Highway 29 or American Canyon. A then-dirt road can be seen on pioneer-era county maps. Important locally at the time along the route was Napa Junction, where various railroad tracks converged.

Napa County and the state began constructing a highway system in Napa County in 1917 and the paving of at least parts of a Napa-Vallejo highway with concrete began in this era.

The Napa-Vallejo highway even in the 1920s was considered a gateway to Napa Valley. An idea was floated in 1926 to create a “stately and dignified” concrete arch over the road near what is now the Highway 12 entrance to Jameson Canyon.

A milestone came during World War II. A two-lane highway linked Napa County with the booming Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo. The US Navy in 1942 asked for two more lanes.

By fall 1944, the heavy equipment was at work near the future city of American Canyon. Workers added two concrete lanes, creating the four-lane Napa-Vallejo highway that remains to this day.

But that’s the past, long before the American Canyon stretch of Highway 29 began handling 40,000 to 49,000 vehicles daily. Widening the road in American Canyon to six lanes was a linchpin of the NVTA's 2014 State Route 29 Gateway Corridor Improvement Plan.

The six-lane idea has seen dwindling enthusiasm from transportation officials in recent years, despite strong support from American Canyon leaders. With Wednesday's action, the idea for now at least is tabled.

