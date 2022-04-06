Oat Hill remains focus of housing/Napa airport clash

Oat Hill in American Canyon is only about 260 feet tall, but looms large as the focal point in a dispute involving proposed home construction and Napa County Airport protections.

The discussion continued Wednesday at the Napa County Airport Land Use Commission meeting. The commission still doesn’t like an apartment project as proposed, but saw no way to stop it.

In particular, 51 of the 291 planned apartment units are in an airport compatibility zone off-limits to residential development. The zone is based on flight paths.

“It's going to generate noise complaints,” local pilot and Commissioner Norman Brod said.

But developer Rick Hess pointed to a study saying that few planes fly over Oat Hill on any given day. He wanted the commission to make an exception to the airport land use compatibility plan for his project.

“We all know the dire need we have for additional housing,” he said.

The commission by a 3-4 vote failed to adopt an exception to the land use plan for Oat Hill. But, short of a lawsuit by Napa County, the apartments may get built anyway.

All of this is just the latest in what has become the long, tangled Oat Hill tale.

Oat Hill is an American Canyon landmark. The brushy hill topped by a water tower is the highest hill in the city west of Highway 29 near the wetlands.

Napa County Airport is located two miles away and serves private planes, corporate jets and air taxis. The county owns the airport and calls it the “Skyport to Wine Country.”

The county’s Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan is designed to keep inappropriate development away from flight paths. The airport doesn’t want planes hitting structures and doesn't want residents complaining about noisy planes, possibly leading to changes in airport operations.

The Airport Land Use Commission on June 23 decided that the Oat Hill project is inconsistent with the airport protection plan. But the commission doesn’t control American Canyon land use.

As the law allows, the American Canyon City Council on Sept. 7 overruled the Airport Land Use Commission’s determination. It approved the Oat Hill development.

Action has since happened behind-the-scenes as the county has weighed its legal options. One outcome has been the developer giving the county a study by Johnson Aviation Consulting.

The firm found that planes flying less than 2,500 feet high pass over the Oat Hill apartment site less than once per day. Planes flying between 2,500 feet and 10,000 feet fly over about 1.3 times a day.

Given this information, noise complaints from Oat Hill residents would be unlikely, a Napa County staff report said. Staff recommended the Airport Land Use Commission make an exception in the airport plan for project.

Though county Public Works Director and Director of Aviation Steven Lederer didn’t oppose the exception, he voiced a concern. He didn’t want exceptions to become the rule.

“This project is what it is,” he told the commission. “But we do really see this as a concern of this nibbling on Zone D…the airport has really appreciated you being a staunch defender of this plan and particularly of Zone D.”

Hess had a different view.

“This doesn’t open up Pandora’s box. It’s site-specific,” Hess told the commission.

Commissioner Megan Dameron voted for the exception, but said she felt torn. She not certain the apartment project is beneficial to airport land use. Yet she wants to support housing.

Dameron lives close to Oat Hill.

“My bedroom, my window actually faces Oat Hill,” she said. “Every evening, you certainly can see aircraft coming by…there are plenty of aircraft that fly directly over Oat Hill, near to Oat Hill.”

Brod on Tuesday flew over Oat Hill, taking Commissioner Joelle Gallagher with him.

Planes coming from Vallejo/Mare Island to enter the traffic pattern for runways fly just about over Oat Hill. The Johnson study used Federal Aviation Administration radar data reports and not all planes are equipped to provide the data, Brod said.

Commissioner Anne Cottrell said the homes will be built. Having an existing project in violation of the airport land use plan wouldn't strengthen the commission's ability to be staunch defenders of the airport.

“At the same time, this death by a thousand cuts I think is something we have to be vigilant about,” she said.

Gallagher was struck how close Oat Hill looked during the flyover she took with Brod. She opposed making an exception for the Oat Hill project in the compatibility plan.

“This seems like an irresponsible thing to do as an airport land use commission,” she said.

Gallagher disagreed with Cottrell's point. Making an exception for the Oat Hill apartments just because they're going to get built anyway in some ways weakens the commission's position, she said.

The vote at the commission meeting was Commissioners Brod, Gallagher, Charles Koch and Dave Whitmer opposing the exception and Commissioners Cottrell, Dameron and Mazotti favoring it. That meant the exception failed to pass.

But, given the comments by commissioners and county staff, that is far from being a deathblow for the apartment project already approved by American Canyon.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

