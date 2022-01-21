 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: American Canyon man arrested on suspicion of felony firearm and stolen property crimes

American Canyon Police arrested a man Thursday night on suspicion of felony firearm and stolen property crimes.

Kophere Patterson-Brown, 19, was initially detained by an officer at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday on suspicion of cannabis use. In searching his car for cannabis, an officer found a handgun reported stolen in Patterson-Brown’s car, according to police.

The officer approached Patterson-Brown’s car on Kimberly Drive after running the car’s license plate and determining it wasn’t registered to any of the residences on the street, according to police. The officer approached the car because of a high number of catalytic converter thefts in the area, the press release says. 

The officer, according to police, smelled cannabis smoke when approaching the vehicle. Patterson-Brown didn’t have a medical use card, according to police. You must be 21 or older to smoke recreational cannabis. 

The officer searched his car and found several baggies of cannabis as well as a .9mm handgun under the driver’s seat, which had been reported stolen out of the state of Missouri, police said. 

Patterson-Brown was booked into Napa County Jail for felony firearm and stolen property crimes, as well as misdemeanor and infraction cannabis charges. 

