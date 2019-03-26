What started with a Monday morning hit-and-run crash into a fire hydrant ended with the arrest of two Bay Area adults accused of subsequently trashing the bathroom of an American Canyon hotel, police say.
American Canyon Police first headed to the scene of a hit-and-run on Newell Drive near Donaldson Way around 11 a.m., according to a statement from the police department.
Officers learned a gray Nissan Sentra, reported stolen in Oakley, crashed into a fire hydrant and fled the scene, police say. Officers noticed debris from the damaged car at the scene of the crash, then found a freshly damaged Nissan abandoned a couple of streets away.
At 1:30 p.m., officers headed to the DoubleTree hotel in American Canyon, where people reportedly trashed the bathroom. Officers found two people who matched the description from the hotel call and hit-and-run crash: Antioch resident Devian Synciere Valencia, 18, and Pittsburg resident Alexis Hill, 19, police say.
Hill said she drove the Nissan, had the keys and had a meth pipe, police say. Both were arrested within an hour and booked into Napa County jail around 4 p.m., jail records show.
Hill was arrested on suspicion of one felony charge related to stolen property and two misdemeanors related to hit-and-run and having drug paraphernalia, jail records show. Valencia was arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanors related to stolen property and hit-and-run, jail records show.
They remained in jail as of Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.