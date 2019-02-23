Multiple social media threats were directed toward American Canyon High on Friday night, but school will resume as usual on Monday, police say.
The American Canyon Police Department announced Saturday that no arrests were made in connection with the threats, but Napa County Sheriff's Office detectives are working to identify who posted the threats, according to a press release.
"Even if this is a hoax, it's a crime," the press release read. "We will aggressively investigate this incident."
Parents of students at American Canyon High are encouraged to ask their children if they know anything that could help identify who posted the threats. Officials speculate the poster was looking to get attention and cause fear, police say.
Extra security will be on the American Canyon High campus and surrounding areas during the week to ensure the community feels safe, police say.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact American Canyon Police Department's dispatch line at 707-253-4451.