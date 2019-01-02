Try 1 month for 99¢
american canyon police patch
The American Canyon Police Department is under the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

American Canyon police say they arrested an ex-felon from Vallejo because he wore a shoelace around his neck with a .40 Glock pistol tied to the end.

Police received a report around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday that a man at a park in the 2300 block of Elliot Drive had a gun. Officers found two men, including Michael Bryan Lott, 29, a previously convicted felon, according to a statement from American Canyon Police.

Officers found the gun on a shoelace, plus a 22-round magazine and handgun in the car Lott came in, according to the statement. Police say the gun was reported stolen in Vallejo.

It was Lott's first arrest in Napa County, according to jail records.

Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said he had not seen anyone tie a gun to their neck with a shoelace before.

The Napa County District Attorney's Office charged Lott on Wednesday with seven felonies related to carrying ammunition and a concealed, stolen weapon as an ex-felon, court records show.

