American Canyon fire 8/29/19

A photo posted to the American Canyon Police Department's Facebook page shows damages in the garage.

 American Canyon Police Department

An American Canyon man is suspected of intentionally setting fire to an American flag in the driveway of a vacant home owned by his parent, police say.

The fire spread to the garage, which became fully engulfed.

American Canyon Police and Fire officials responded to the scene of a fire around midnight early Thursday on Burgess Court, according to a statement from the police department. A man was standing in front of the house.

Police said they learned the man was Robert James Fimbres, 28, and he was son of the homeowner. He appeared to be intoxicated by a controlled substance and said he started the fire after trying to burn the American flag, police say.

The home was significantly damaged by the fire and smoke.

Fimbres was arrested on suspicion of felony arson and remained in jail Thursday morning under $50,000 bail, according to police and jail records.

Public Safety Reporter

