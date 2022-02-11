Police: Two arrested in American Canyon after Yountville jewelry theft, vehicle pursuit and search

A reported vehicle burglary in Yountville Thursday transitioned into an American Canyon Police Department vehicle chase and then an on-foot search, eventually ending with the arrest of two men on suspicion of grand theft and evading law enforcement, according to the department.

At about 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office received a report that jewelry and a Glock handgun were stolen out of a guest’s vehicle at the North Block Hotel in Yountville, with a reported value of over $10,000. Witnesses described the vehicle the suspects drove away with as a grey Mitsubishi SUV, according to police.

In response to the reported theft, American Canyon Police established surveillance on Highway 29. An American Canyon officer spotted the vehicle driving southbound on Highway 29 at about 4:50 p.m. and attempted to stop the SUV, according to a police press release. The driver didn’t yield, police say, and American Canyon officers pursued the vehicle through the northwest side of the city.

The vehicle eventually crashed into a parked car on Donaldson Way, near West Carolyn Drive. Two passengers fled the vehicle and began jumping fences through backyards in the neighborhood, while Lamar Crawford, 24, of Walnut Creek was taken into custody.

California Highway Patrol Air Ops, Napa Sheriff and ACPD K-9 units, along with Napa Police officers, joined the search. After roughly an hour, San Francisco resident Jamari Robinson, 25, was found hiding in the backyard of a residence in the 100 block of West Carolyn Drive, according to police.

The third suspect wasn’t located, and police eventually stopped the search. All stolen items were located in the SUV, the press release says.

Crawford and Robinson were booked into Napa County jail on suspicion of grand theft and evading law enforcement. Crawford was previously arrested in 2018 for a robbery of the American Canyon T-Mobile store, which also resulted in a vehicle pursuit. He was sentenced to state prison as a result, according to the press release.