Proposed American Canyon annexation has Highway 29 connection

American Canyon is looking at annexing land that could someday help shape traffic patterns on adjacent, busy Highway 29 — and, if city officials are correct, for the better.

The 83 acres — about half the size of Napa’s Alston Park — is east of the highway at Paoli Loop Road, near the northern border of the city. This land is inside the city’s voter-approved growth boundary.

Plans call for adding the land to the city and allowing industry and businesses there, as well as keeping existing, rural Watson Lane homes.

An annexation would provide a piece needed for the Newell Drive to someday connect with Highway 29 across the street from Green Island Road. Then some drivers cutting across town could use Newell Drive instead of the highway.

“It does give an alternative route,” Mayor Leon Garcia said.

Newell Drive presently begins at American Canyon Road and extends north for a mile. It is already being extended through the Watson Ranch development and eventually could traverse the proposed Paoli/Watson Lane annexation area to Highway 29.

A Newell Drive extension across an annexed Paoli/Watson Lane area would provide another entrance to adjacent, 300-acre Watson Ranch, which is to have more than 1,000 homes.

Taking even 100 cars an hour off Highway 29 and putting them on an extended Newell Drive would help with the highway traffic, city councilmember David Oro said. And he expects a future Newell Drive extension to easily achieve that.

The ultimate goal is for Newell Drive to connect with South Kelly Road further to the north, Garcia said. That would create an even longer parallel route to Highway 29.

Garcia and Oro see a shorter Newell Drive extension passing through the proposed Paoli/Watson Lane annexation property to Highway 29 as a shorter-term move.

“It would be fantastic to have South Kelly come all the way down to Newell,” Oro said. “But we don’t have to wait for that to happen to get Newell extended.”

Even the shorter-term extension won’t happen immediately, though. American Canyon must first annex the Paoli/Watson Lane land.

An initial step for the annexation is doing an environmental impact report. The city through 4 p.m. Oct. 7 is taking comments on what should be looked at in the report. Comments can be sent to Sean Kennings at sean@lakassociates.com.

A draft report is to be ready for public comment early next year. A final version might go before the city council in late spring. Then the Local Agency Formation Commission of Napa County would decide whether to approve the proposed annexation.

A Newell Drive extension to Highway 29 over the annexation property must cross railroad tracks. That is a challenge, given the city must work with the state and Union Pacific to figure out whether the crossing will be at-grade or above-grade.

An above-grade crossing such as putting Newell Drive on a bridge would cost more money.

“I haven’t heard a train horn in years; it seems like...It’s not a busy freight line,” Garcia said.

The proposed Paoli/Watson Lane annexation isn’t to be confused with 157 acres of agricultural land on Green Island Road near wetlands that the property owners would like to see added to the city.

Unlike Paoli/Watson Lane, the Green Island property is outside the city’s growth boundary. American Canyon voters in the Nov. 8 election will vote on Measure J, which would expand the growth boundary to include the 157 acres.