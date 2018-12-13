The American Canyon High boys soccer team doesn’t have last year’s top scorer back due to injury, but another senior has taken his place as the team’s go-to guy.
Unlike Jose Lopez, who led the Wolves with 16 goals last winter but sustained a broken leg in his third football game this fall and is still recovering after surgery, Billy Biondini came in with zero high school soccer experience.
Biondini played soccer until the eighth grade but only tennis, basketball and football for the high school until this year. But the versatile athlete already has a team-high six goals in just nine games for American Canyon (4-3-2).
On Tuesday, he scored the equalizer three minutes into the second half of a 1-1 nonleague tie against undefeated Piner at Wolf Den Stadium, where he was practicing with the football team for a North Coast Section Div. 2 playoff quarterfinal only three weeks before. He had to run to the sideline a few times in the second half to get water from head coach Gabriel Zepeda.
“Billy stopped playing soccer when he got to high school, and he just picked it up again,” Zepeda said. “As soon as football ended, he showed up and asked ‘Can I try out?’I said ‘Yeah, go ahead.’ I liked what I saw and you can see he’s really a great asset to the team.
“The only issue is stamina; he needs to build it. Football and soccer are different sports. But he’s coming along great.”
He’s not quite as tall as the 6-foot-4 Lopez, but the 6-1 Biondini is tough and quick. He was fifth on the football team with 45 tackles as a defensive back, grabbed two interceptions and was an excellent punter.
“That’s something that we’ve needed,” Zepeda said of Biondini’s size. “(Teammates) see that he’s quality and they just try to encourage him and make him better.”
Until Biondini joined the team, it looked as if senior co-captain Chris Hernandez would be the Wolves’ scoring leader. Despite being slowed by a groin injury, Hernandez has three goals. Next with two goals apiece are junior co-captain Adrian Ayala and senior Kaden Nutt with two apiece, and senior Jacob Escobar and junior Duran Paez with one each.
Nutt has been sidelined by injury since the Wolves’ first game of a tournament last weekend in Tracy, where they went 4-0 to take first place. American Canyon will take a five-game unbeaten streak into Tuesday’s Vine Valley Athletic League opener at Justin-Siena (1-1).
Goalkeeping has been senior Sucre Herrera, with senior co-captain Gabriel A. Zepeda – the coach’s son – filling in for one game but otherwise playing in the field; Zepeda had the assist on Biondini’s goal against Piner. The Wolves have allowed 20 goals, but only seven in the last five games.
Rounding out the Wolves are seniors Enrique Torres, Kelvin Senaya, Armando Gonzalez, Wilder Mazariegos and Esau Diaz, juniors Adrian Sierra, Christian Salazar, Damian Hernandez and Javier Vazquez, and sophomores Sergio Navarro, Jonah Segura, Reyes Balderas and Alexander Canas.
Coach Zepeda said one reason the Wolves went 0-3 against Rancho Cotate, Montgomery and host Elsie Allen at their season-opening tournament was because they were – and still are – getting used to defending against the more possession-oriented style of play of the North Coast Section, after facing a more physical style of offense in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
“I’ve seen that, and we saw it today in the game,” he said after Tuesday’s tie against Piner. “They were moving the ball beautifully, right behind the ball, and that’s not something we’re used to seeing. That’s probably why we lost the way we did in our first games, because they play the same type of soccer. In the second half, I think it evened out. But in the first half, we were just running after the ball.”
Evidence of them being used to the SJS style, the Wolves fashioned a 2-2 tie at Benicia when the Santa Rosa tournament skipped a day.
“We try (to adjust to that new style), but in such a short season, it’s hard to accomplish it,” said Coach Zepeda. “We’re working on just getting the team to play together. You saw it in the first half (against Piner). We weren’t all there. It took us 40 minutes-plus to pick it up.
“This style of soccer has made us a second-half team. It’s taken us by surprise and we have to deal with it. The boys just have to believe in what they do. I tell them ‘You know how to play the game, so don’t try to do something you’re not. Just play the way you’re used to playing.’ My style is ‘go straight forward and don’t hold onto the ball too long,’ and moving some players around to make sure they’re doing the right thing.”
He said most of the team is doing the right thing in the classroom, too.
“They’re keeping their noses in the books,” he said. “Everybody’s putting pressure on everybody to keep up in their classes. If they see somebody with low grades, they jump on them right away.”
Coach Zepeda knows how most of the programs in the VVAL play and said he hasn’t researched their records.
“I don’t like to keep track of who’s winning and who’s losing, because it doesn’t help. At the end of the day, every game’s different,” he explained. “It’s going to be fun to have all the Napa County kids in one league.”