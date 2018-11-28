The American Canyon High girls basketball team won its season opener for the first time in four years, 54-37 over visiting Concord High, on Nov. 20.
Leading the Wolves were Adriauna Samodio (11 points, two assists, two rebounds, one steal), Alexis Woodson (10 points, eight rebounds, three steals), Trinity Billingsley (nine points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists) and Robyn-Elizabeth Yan (seven points, four rebounds, two steals).
Rounding out the scorers were Emma Lopez (seven points, four rebounds), Louralei Salanga (four points, two rebounds), Ma Juliana “AJ” Cayetano (two points, one steal, one rebound) and Chezlaine Barrero (two points, one rebound).
“It was a solid team effort,” head coach Angela Davis said.
American Canyon will open its Winter Wolf Classic round robin tournament against Bethel at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Wolves will take on Santa Rosa at 6 p.m. Friday, and Woodcreek at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Boys Soccer
Kaden Nutt scored for the Wolves as they opened their season with a 3-1 loss to Rancho Cotate on Tuesday night in Montgomery's Viking Classic at the Maria Carrillo pitch in Santa Rosa.
American Canyon next plays Montgomery at 7 p.m. Thursday at Maria Carrillo.
Boys Basketball
Oliver Aandahl scored 33 points to lead the Wolves past Concord High on the road, 77-74, in a Foundation Game on Nov. 20. It was an exhibition game held to raise money for scholarships and does not count toward either team's record.
American Canyon dropped its season opener to Northgate, 62-48, Tuesday night in Walnut Creek. The Wolves open San Rafael’s Dawg Classic against Piner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.