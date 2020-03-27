American Canyon High Baseball Outlook: Wolves have serious talent, camaraderie

What the coaches say during a postgame talk can go in one ear and out the other, especially when it’s after a nonleague loss early in the season. Players are hungry, frustrated and ready to move on.
But after an 8-5 loss to visiting Alhambra on March 12 evened their record at 2-2, American Canyon High baseball players couldn’t believe what head coach Matt Brown and his staff were saying.
Because of the growing, worldwide coronavirus pandemic, that meeting would be the last time they would get to see each other in one place for a while.
Suddenly it was time to take it all in – the faces of teammates, the smell of sweat and freshly cut grass, how it felt to prepare for that game, how fun it is to be part of a team.
“For the last year, we've been looking forward to this season and the capabilities that we have as individuals and as a team. Since essentially missing playoffs by one game last year, the returners and coaches have been preparing for the spring of 2020,” Brown said. “After our game on March 12, the postgame talk was just really weird. It was like the game that we had just played didn't matter nearly as much as the fact that we wouldn't be around each other for the rest of the month.”
The initial return date was April 1, but it’s since been extended to April 13.
“At the time, there was so much that we didn't know, but it didn't take long for me to get emotional about the prospect of our players, especially our seniors, missing a large portion if not all of their season,” Brown said. “Obviously, the safety and health of our community is the first priority. But it took a couple of days for it to sink in that being around each other, which is what we look forward to, is exactly the thing we can't do. Our players consider themselves a family, and I know this has been tough for them.”
That camaraderie was aided by a visit Feb. 22 from former Navy Seal Jason Kuhn and Stonewall Solutions, the company he founded that focuses on team-building and mental toughness.
“Jason was also a pitcher at the Division I level before enlisting,” Brown explained. “His baseball background combined with his elite training has been a great fit for us. Our players love working with him and feel that they are really able to rally around his teachings.”
The Wolves (2-2) are led at the plate once again by junior Tyree Reed, who in the March 26 PrepBaseballReport.com rankings is considered the No. 1 junior in the country. He made a verbal commitment to national power Oregon State late last year.
Reed leads the Wolves with a .462 batting average, six hits and their only home run so far.
“Tyree is an elite baseball talent, a legitimate 5-tool prospect,” Brown said. “He is able to do so many different things well. It's really fun to watch.”
The other starting outfielders, senior Jimmy Larson and junior Jordan Fisher, are also team leaders. In their first full varsity seasons two years ago, Fisher finished with the Wolves’ best batting average and Larson was second.
Larson currently has American Canyon’s fourth-best clip at .273.
“Jimmy has kind of been the engine for our entire program for four years,” said Brown. “He has started in the outfield since the end of his freshman year. He's very athletic, well-loved by his teammates and coaches, and just a tremendous competitor.”
Fisher is off to a cold start with a .154 batting average, but is sure to improve it with more games. He had the team’s second-best average (.418) behind Reed (.481) last season.
“Jordan has really come into his own as a leader of this team,” Brown said. “He's our leadoff hitter, and the one who we want representing our team to start off each game. He's strong, fast, athletic, and has the mental make-up that we want our players to have.
“I would put our outfield of Tyree, Fisher, and Larson up against any high school outfield around.”
Two seniors are starting at their positions for a third straight season, catcher Nate Countouriotis and shortstop Victor Vega.
“Besides showing great improvement on his ability behind the plate, Nate has really stepped up this year to contribute to a pitching staff that doesn't seem very deep on the surface,” Brown said. “At the end of last season he threw a couple innings for us and showed some potential.”
Vega already has 4 RBIs but, like Countouriotis, hopes improve on a .200 batting average.
“Victor is very reliable with a high baseball IQ. He has found himself in some big spots early on this season and has come through,” Brown said.
Two seniors in their second varsity campaigns are the versatile Angel Cota, whom Brown said “can play all over the infield, catch, will be called on to pitch quite a bit this year, and has hit in different spots up and down the line-up and gives us competitive at-bats,” and Angel Yee, who “has been banged up a little bit this year, but has swung the bat well. He will be a big bat off the bench, and will push infielders at their respective positions. He is a very experienced senior who has the trust of his whole team.”
Rounding out the seniors are Vance Eschenberg, the quarterback of the football team the last two seasons who last played baseball for the school as a freshman, and Oliver Aandahl, who has led the varsity basketball team the last three winters.
“I know Vance has missed the game and we are happy to have him with us,” Brown said. “He has shown some real potential pitching in team scrimmages and has swung the bat well in practice. He's proven his athleticism and competitiveness on the football field and we look for him to apply the same tenacity on the baseball field.
“Like Vance, Oli he has shown his athleticism and competitiveness in other arenas. He's very fast and very team-oriented and we're happy to have him.”
Rounding out the juniors are Vinnie Espejo, Eschenburg’s backup quarterback who leads the Wolves with 5 RBIs on just 2 hits, ace pitcher Riley Carlos, and pitchers Ryan Mitchell and Mason Brodit.
“Vinnie is a very versatile player and solid hitter who can catch Nate when he’s pitching but is also athletic enough to play anywhere else on the field,” Brown said. “That's a good thing, because his bat is one that we want in the lineup every day if possible.
“Riley proved to be our ace last year and solidified that role with a 1-hit shutout in the season opener. He will also be playing a lot in the infield, where we will need him next year as our senior infielders leave us.
“Ryan is the prototypical ballplayer that we as coaches want to duplicate. He works very hard, he's put on a lot of muscle in the offseason, and he is very coachable and can quickly apply what he learns. Ryan will be an important part of our pitching staff for the next couple of years.”
So will Brodit, but not this season.
“Mason was a starting pitcher for us last year and did a great job. Unfortunately, this year he had a shoulder injury that required surgery. He had some key at bats for us early on, but will be missing the remainder of the season as he recovers.”
Like Larson, Carlos and Mitchell, lone sophomore Roman Webb is second on the team with 3 hits. He’s also a quarterback, helping the JV gridders finish 7-3 this fall.
“Roman is a catcher and infielder who has pitched for us, as well,” Brown said. “He's done a great job wherever we put him. He has a very strong arm and gives us competitive at bats every time he comes to the plate. He will do whatever he is asked to do without hesitation and has learned and improved a ton since the beginning of the year.”
That makes 13 healthy players, the fewest Brown has had in his nine years at the American Canyon helm.
“We've asked a lot of our players and some had some nagging injuries,” he said, adding that he told them to use the shutdown to rest and get healthy, and to make sure they were still throwing and keeping their arms in shape.
“Some of the players were speaking up and encouraging each other to run, lift, and stay in condition mentally and physically,” he added.
While he has his smallest varsity team ever, Brown also has one of the most mature groups.
“As coaches, we have altered our philosophy with this group a little bit. We have coached them hard at practice to prepare them as best we can, and then allowed them much more control during the games,” he explained.
“We feel that with the athletes we have, coaches pressing buttons and pulling strings during the games will only limit the athleticism we're putting on the field. For the most part, I think it's worked out and will only get better the more we play. This method takes an extreme amount of trust and confidence between the players and coaches and we definitely have that. It's been a fun season and hopefully things can move in a positive direction and we can get back to it.”
