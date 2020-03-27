American Canyon High Baseball Outlook: Wolves have serious talent, camaraderie

“At the time, there was so much that we didn't know, but it didn't take long for me to get emotional about the prospect of our players, especially our seniors, missing a large portion if not all of their season,” Brown said. “Obviously, the safety and health of our community is the first priority. But it took a couple of days for it to sink in that being around each other, which is what we look forward to, is exactly the thing we can't do. Our players consider themselves a family, and I know this has been tough for them.”

That camaraderie was aided by a visit Feb. 22 from former Navy Seal Jason Kuhn and Stonewall Solutions, the company he founded that focuses on team-building and mental toughness.

“Jason was also a pitcher at the Division I level before enlisting,” Brown explained. “His baseball background combined with his elite training has been a great fit for us. Our players love working with him and feel that they are really able to rally around his teachings.”

The Wolves (2-2) are led at the plate once again by junior Tyree Reed, who in the March 26 PrepBaseballReport.com rankings is considered the No. 1 junior in the country. He made a verbal commitment to national power Oregon State late last year.

Reed leads the Wolves with a .462 batting average, six hits and their only home run so far.