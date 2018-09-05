Playing catch-up from the start with its work-in-progress offense, the American Canyon High football team lost all momentum when five turnovers allowed Amador Valley to pull away for a 42-13 win Friday night at Wolf Den Stadium.
“This game showed a lot of improvement from the past two weeks,” said Wolves senior Brandon Seay. “We’re just beating ourselves. We need to execute more and the ‘W’ will follow.”
After the Wolves (0-3) went three-and-out on the game’s opening drive, the Dons (2-1) took just one play to grab the lead for good. Sophomore halfback Da’jhae Wiltshire caught pass in the right flat from senior quarterback Dominick Mazotti and jukes his way to a 63-yard touchdown. Erik Moore added the first of his seven extra points for a 7-0 lead.
American Canyon quarterback Vance Eschenburg carried literally all 11 of the Dons defenders with him on a 21-yard run to get a first down on the Wolves’ next drive before the hosts punted again. But Amador Valley also had to punt after the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Mazotti was stopped short on third down.
Following a short Wolves punt to their 35, Wiltshire (15 carries, 110 yards) cored on a 6-yard run to create a 14-0 hole for the hosts.
Eschenburg (10 carries, game-high 156 yards) gave American Canyon life on the next play from scrimmage. A wingback on the junior varsity last season, the junior showed his lightning speed after bursting through a hole in the right side, quickly getting separation for a 73-yard touchdown run. Jose Lopez added the PAT to make it a 14-7 game with 10:08 left in the half.
The Dons unveiled yet another weapon when senior Korey Russell returned the ensuing kickoff to the house to regain their 14-point advantage. But Eddie Byrdsong (17 carries, 135 yards) and Eschenburg split carries on a six-play, 50-yard scoring drive, capped by Eschenburg’s 4-yard keeper, that pulled the Wolves back to within 21-14.
“This last week of practice was the best week of practice that we’ve had so far and it showed in the game to a certain level,” Seay said. “We’re still trying to find ourselves, I guess you could say, but I think we’ll do well in league.”
Seay kept the momentum on American Canyon’s side by breaking up a third-down pass and forcing the Dons three-and-out on their next possession. Playing wide receiver, the senior also kept the ensuing drive alive by taking the snap on a fake punt and scampered for a first down at the Dons’ 40.
But the Wolves’ offense fumbled it back on the next play, and Wiltshire meandered his way in from 27 yards out with 2:29 left for a 28-13 halftime lead.
“Vince Lombardi said every game comes down to five plays,” American Canyon head coach John Montante said of the NFL coaching legend, “and what we did after the fake punt was one of them.”
After Amador Valley got the ball to open the second half, another third-down pass break-up by Seay gave the Wolves new life. It forced the Dons to attempt a 32-yard field goal, which went wide right.
But apparent miscommunication led to Eschenburg pitching to nobody, and Amador Valley recovered the fumble at the Wolves’ 22. A tackle for a loss by Kekoa Wilson led to fourth down and an apparent 37-yard field goal attempt. But holder Justin Werner kept it and ran for a first down at the 12, setting up a 2-yard scoring plunge by Wiltshire.
An interception and return to the American Canyon 33 set up a Mazotti 3-yard TD run that capped all scoring with 11:15 left in the game. The Wolves’ two fourth-quarter drives ended on a fumble and interception, though Byrdsong was running over defenders until the final buzzer.
Byrdsong was pleased with the play of juniors Davion Salanga and Daniel Luu, who filled in for injured teammates on the right side of the offensive line.
“They knew they were playing in a borrowed spot and they worked just as hard as everybody else did,” he said. “They got their chance to shine and they stepped up and did what they were supposed to do. No matter how hard things got during the week, they never gave up, they never hung their heads, they just went back to work. You play better as a team when you keep going as a team.
“Some days we’ll have good practices and some days we’ll have bad practices, but it’s how we bounce back from all the adversity that matters,” Byrdsong added. “We’ve had to learn how to play as a team, more or less. We’ve had to learn how to enjoy the highs and use the downs as momentum to get back on top.
“It’s just been a lot, a work in progress, and I thank my guys for coming out here every single day because, since the coaching change, we’ve had players leave and we’ve had players return. I couldn’t be more proud, especially for the juniors who stepped up and played tonight on the line.”
Byrdsong, the Wolves’ go-to running back, had to double up at nose tackle on the defensive line and shined, nearly sacking Mazotti twice.
The third-year varsity player who started for Vintage as a sophomore was asked if he looks forward to facing Wood (2-1) next week at its new stadium in Vacaville. The Wildcats won 20-8 Friday night over a Deer Valley squad that beat American Canyon 36-21 two weeks ago.
“We look forward to everything. As long as we’re going into it together, we’re looking forward to it,” Byrdsong sad. “A team’s a team. They could blow us out, we could blow them out. That’s how it goes. But you never know who you are until you have to find out who you are. Everyone looks good when things are easy, but you never know what’s what. We have to expose our weaknesses for us to correct our weaknesses. You can’t fix it if you don’t know what’s wrong.”
Amador Valley JV 41, American Canyon 13
The game was a stalemate until speedy and shifty Dons running back Eric Hunter broke off a 45-yard punt return to the American Canyon 9, setting up Tristan Self’s touchdown keeper on the next play with three minutes left in the half. A bad PAT hold kept the score 6-0. On the next drive, D.J. Miranda returned an interception 65 yards for another score. That PAT, like the rest, was good for a 13-0 halftime lead.
Hunter did another Barry Sims impression on a 34-yard TD run to open the second half.
Drake Hundley woke up the Wolves with a 30-yard kickoff return, but Hunter sacked Vinnie Espejo on fourth down, and Hunter – who else? – scored four plays later from 11 yards out for a 27-0 lead.
Espejo answered on the fourth play of the ensuing series, getting great blocking and sprinting 69 yards to the end zone untouched. Croix Stewart added the PAT to make it 27-7 with a minute left in the third.
Anthony Hunt’s pass break-up on fourth down stopped the Dons, but they came back with a 14-yard TD run from Miranda.
American Canyon (1-2), though down 27 points with no chance to win, followed with its best drive of the night. Espejo kept the 12-play, 95-yard march alive with a 24-yard completion to Amare Coe-Johnson on fourth down. After his 20-yard arial found Hundley at the 15, Espejo got a facemask call on a keeper, then lofted a perfect TD pass to Stewart in the left side of the end zone with 1:30 left.
Amador Valley (2-1) closed the scoring with a 39-yard scoring scamper.