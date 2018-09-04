The American Canyon High girls golf team notched its first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League win, 288-363 over visiting Sonoma Valley, on Aug. 30 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
American Canyon shaved 44 strokes off its score in a VVAL-opening road loss to Napa at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park two days before.
Katie Robinson was the medalist with a 38 for the Wolves. Keinah Baron was next with a 50, a 19-stroke improvement from the previous match. Kaitlin Dang added a 57, Megan Galiotti shot a 69, and Juliana Petersen turned in a 74.
On Tuesday, the Wolves were without No. 2 player Baron and lost to Petaluma, 311-329, at Chardonnay. Robinson was on her game with a 40, as was Dang with a 59, but newcomers Paola Alfaro (70), Galiotti (80) and Petersen (80) were unable to pick up the slack for American Canyon (1-2).
Prep Volleyball
The Wolves opened VVAL play Tuesday night at Napa High, where the Grizzlies prevailed 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24.
Raizel Dimalanta had five aces, 16 assists, and 32 digs for American Canyon. Aldine Lusung had nine kills and 21 digs, Caytlin Capulong had 30 digs and four kills, and Lena Vo had six kills.
College Football
Jomon Dotson, a 2013 American Canyon graduate, had a 23-yard kickoff return for the University of Nevada as the Wolf Pack beat visiting Portland State, 72-19, in Reno on Saturday.
Dotson, who played at Washington the last three years, was the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2012 All-Napa County team. He set school records at American Canyon for career rushing yards (4,976), rushing touchdowns (60), all-purpose yards (5,499) and points scored (374).
Wrestling movie fundraiser in Vallejo Sept. 13
“American Wrestler: The Wizard,” which has former Justin-Siena wrestler and 2015 alum Jack England in its cast, will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 at Empress Theatre, 330 Virginia St., Vallejo.
Admission is free, but donations at the door will be encouraged for the family of 14-year-old twins Trinh and Tram Tran. Members of the Springstowne Wrestling Academy coached by Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci, the sisters passed away along with their mother, Mau Dao, in an Aug. 5 fire in Vallejo. Attendees will also be urged to also donate at gofundme.com/VallejoFire to help pay for the funerals and the girls’ father, Tuan Tran, and sister, Vy Tran, 11.
The movie is about 17-year-old Ali Jahani, who moves in with a bitter uncle in a small California town and tries to fit in by joining the school’s floundering wrestling team. The movie’s star, George Kosturos, and the real-life wrestler he portrays, Ali Afshar, are expected to be on hand for a question-and-answer session afterward.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit empresstheatre.org or call 552-2400 for more information.
Napa Valley Swim Team evaluations Sept. 14
The Napa Valley Swim Team will hold open evaluations on Friday, Sept. 14 at the Napa Valley College pool from 5 to 6 p.m. The team is currently accepting new members ages 6-18 for its year-round competitive swimming program. Memberships are available for all levels of its program, and less-experienced swimmers are welcome.
Prospective swimmers should be able to swim at least 25 yards of backstroke and freestyle with side breathing. The nonprofit USA Swimming program is Napa’s largest, oldest and most successful swim team.
For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation on another date, call 257-7946, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or visit napavalleyswim.com or the club’s Facebook page.