Little League Baseball: AC Orthodontics beats Napa's Melinda Adams State Farm for American Canyon's second TOC title ever

BENICIA — Gabe Palma pitched a seven-hitter with 15 strikeouts and 2 walks as AC Orthodontics won American Canyon Little League’s second-ever District 53 Tournament of Champions title with a 6-4 win over Napa American No. 2 seed Melinda Adams State Farm in the Major Division title game at Benicia Community Park on Saturday morning.

American Canyon, after receiving a first-round bye, beat three Napa teams in a row to win it — including Napa National No. 1 seed Sheriff’s in the quarterfinals, 14-1, and Napa American No. 1 seed Silva Plumbing in the semifinals, 3-1.

“I knew our team was good, but I told them ‘You have to work hard to become great,’ and this team became a great team by the end of the year,” AC Orthodontics manager Erwin Lopez said, praising assistant coaches Pat Smith — “I’ve been coaching with him for about 20 years” — and Jake McDonald. “Neither one of them has kids on this team, but they’re out here. They love coaching baseball and I’m glad they coached with us this year.”

Adams squeaked out the game’s first run between three strikeouts, as Will Smith walked and Colton Rode doubled him home.

American Canyon responded with two outs in the second, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. After a popup, Tyler Gilbert (1 for 3) singled, L.J. Wright walked and Josue Gutierrez reached on an error to load the bases. After a strikeout, Evan Lopez (2 for 3, walk) and Wyatt Brown (2 for 4) hit RBI singles and Palma (1 for 3) drew an RBI walk to make it 3-1.

AC Orthodontics added three more runs in the fourth. After an out, Marcus Heizman (1 for 2), Lopez and Brown singled in succession, with Lopez driving in Heizman. After another out, Anthony Usher (1 for 4) singled in Lopez and D’Juan Victorian hit into an error that plated Brown for a 6-1 lead.

Palma struck out the sides in both the second and third innings. He stranded two runners with three more K’s in the fourth, and had a 1-2-3 inning in the fifth.

But Adams, which outscored its first three opponents by a combined 33 runs to 2, didn’t go quietly.

Smith led off the sixth and final inning of regulation with a single and scored on a double by Dominic Ruiz. The next two batters were retired, but Fynnigan Nieves doubled in Ruiz and scored on a single by Gaetano Bettinelli to make it 6-4. Talon Harley kept the inning alive with another single, putting runners at first and second. But Palma struck out the No. 9 batter to end it.

“Gabe has been pitching like this all year,” Coach Lopez said. “He came back again and just threw hard, threw strikes, and got the job done on the hill. Great job by Tyler (Gilbert) behind the plate. He caught every single inning of the TOC for us, and they just work well together.”

Brown, Usher and Victorian were on the first ACLL team to win a TOC title, in 2019, when they were in the Minor Division and led R.E. Maher Construction past Napa American No. 1 seed Keller Family Real Estate, 4-2, in the championship game.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

