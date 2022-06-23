Little League Baseball: American Canyon knocks out Silva in TOC semifinals, 3-1

American Canyon Little League teams haven’t beaten their larger neighbors to the north too often over the years.

But AC Orthodontics has already beaten two Napa teams this week in the District 53 Tournament of Champions, and the Major Division squad of 11- and 12-year-olds will face one more in the season-ending championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Benicia Community Park.

After getting a first-round bye and opening with Monday’s 14-1 rout of Napa National No. 1 seed Sheriffs, AC Orthodontics faced a prolific Silva Plumbing team, the Napa American No. 1 seed, that had lost only one game all season and run-ruled its first two TOC opponents.

But American Canyon took an early 3-0 lead and got clutch pitching from starter Djuan Victorian and relievers Anthony Usher and Wyatt Brown. The game had a lot of base runners for being such as low-scoring affair, as Silva left 12 on base and AC Orthodontics stranded 10.

“It was a tough game. Napa is a very good team,” AC Orthodontics manager Roman Lopez said. “I’m glad how our team stuck together as a team. We haven’t had too many close games this year, but in this close game, we stuck together as a team and got the job done.

“Anthony Usher stepped up after our starting pitcher Djuan Victorian got hurt — it looks like he’s a little bruised up on the forearm — and pitched well. Wyatt Brown also came in and pitched well and our defense was solid all the way through. Not too many errors.”

American Canyon didn’t seem fazed by Silva starting pitcher Mikey McCormick, who had thrown a near-perfect no-hitter in the Napa city title game the previous week.

Evan Lopez opened the game with a single, before being forced at second on Brown’s fielder’s choice. After a strikeout, Usher doubled in Brown on a 1-2 pitch for a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, off a Napa reliever, Tyler Gilbert, Ray Santiago and Aaron Alabama opened with successive singles, with Alabama driving in Gilbert. After Marcus Heizman was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Lopez lined out, Brown singled in Santiago to make it 3-0.

AC Orthodontics — which out-hit Silva 8-4 — threatened to add to its lead in the top of the fourth, when Gabriel Palma doubled in between Lopez and Usher reaching on dropped third strikes and Brown lined out. But Lopez was thrown out at the plate and Gilbert popped up to keep the score 3-0.

Victorian wasn’t letting Napa score, however, leaving the bases loaded in the first after two walks and an error. He was hurt when he gave up his only hit with two out in the second, on a William Wittman single. But Usher retired the next two batters. Usher gave up singles to Jaxon Canavisio and McCormick in the third, but left them on base at second and third.

In the fourth, Brayden Bushby singled and Christian Bandel walked, but three straight fielder’s choices kept Silva off the board.

The Napa squad finally got on the board in the fifth, when Carter Dahl was hit by a pitch and, after William Barrett and Bushby walked, scored on a Wittman sacrifice fly to right field.

In the sixth, Silva had the tying runs on base after Canavisio’s one-out single and McCormick’s two-out walk. But Brown struck out the last batter on four pitches to get the save for winner Usher.

Silva manager Joey Schmitz was pleased to see his team give itself a chance to win at the end despite being held to 4 hits, drawing 6 walks and getting hit twice by pitches.

“I am so proud of the Plumbers and all the work they put in this season,” he said of his team, which finished 23-2 overall. “We battled throughout the game and did our best to represent Napa Little League well. We had tremendous fan support all season and thrived off their positive energy. It’s been a pleasure coaching this group of kids.”

AC Orthodontics will face Melinda Adams State Farm, the Napa American No. 2 seed, for the district title at 10 a.m. Saturday at Benicia Community Park.

Melinda Adams State Farm 11, Benicia 1 0

In Wednesday’s semifinal at Benicia Community Park, State Farm routed the Benicia No. 1 seed as James Keller pitched 3 1/3 innings and Dominic Ruiz recorded the last two outs of a combined shutout.

The hurlers helped their cause at the plate. Ruiz was 3 for 4 with a triple and double and Keller went 2 for 3 with a double.

Will Smith was also 3 for 4, while Colton Rode went 2 for 2 with 2 home runs.

In Monday’s all-Napa quarterfinal, State Farm downed the Napa National No. 2 seed, Jimmy Vasser Chevrolet, 11-1 in four innings.

Keller pitched the first 2 1/3 innings for the win, allowing 1 earned run, and Ruiz tossed 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief. At the plate, Keller was 2 for 2 with a walk-off, three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth that gave State Farm the 10-run lead needed to end the game by the mercy rule.

Rode went 2 for 3 with a double, and Ruiz 1 for 2 with a triple.

For Vasser, Braxton Goodin (1 for 2) led off the first inning with a double and scored on a single by Gabriel Ortega (1 for 1, walk). Jimmy Geitner (1 for 2) also singled in that inning but was stranded.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.