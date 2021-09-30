Napa County Football Insider: Bowers scores 3 Georgia TDs at Vanderbilt

Hendrickson played on the varsity team all four years at Napa. He played both ways, excelling on offense at fullback and on defense at linebacker.

In 1983, as a junior, he was named as the Monticello Empire League Player of the Year and was selected All-MEL on both offense and defense. He was also chosen All-Northern California.

In 1984, as a senior, he was selected as the MEL Player of the Year and All-MEL on both offense and defense. He was also chosen All-NorCal and All-State.

He was the first player in Napa High football history to have his jersey number retired. He wore No. 30.

Hendrickson was inducted into the NHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000.

He was also a standout in wrestling.

Hendrickson went on to play at UC Berkeley, starting at linebacker and on special teams. He received Pac-10 All-Academic honors in 1988.

He graduated from Cal with a degree in history.

Hendrickson played in the NFL for seven years. He played H-Back, running back, tight end, linebacker and on special teams during his years in the NFL.