Napa County Football Insider: Bowers scores 3 Georgia TDs at Vanderbilt

Brock Bowers, a tight end for the University of Georgia, was named as the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week after catching two touchdown passes and also running for a TD in the Bulldogs’ 62-0 win over Vanderbilt on Sept. 25.
The announcement of the SEC honor appears on the Georgia website, georgiadogs.com.
Bowers, a 2021 Napa High School graduate, caught four passes for 69 yards in the game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. He scored on a 12-yard run and caught 25-yard touchdown pass from JT Daniels in the first quarter.
He had a 29-yard TD reception from Stetson Bennett in the third quarter.
Bowers, a true freshman, leads Georgia (4-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) in three categories: receptions (18), yards receiving (272), and touchdowns (5).
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said “a lot of being successful as a freshmen is opportunity.”
In a report at georgiadogs.com, Smart said:
“I think he’s been blessed with other tight-ends being out. John (FitzPatrick) has been hurt, Darnell (Washington) has been hurt. I think he's been given opportunity because we've had some wideouts down. If you put a lot of those other factors back in—maybe he’s not as productive, maybe we're not as productive—but he certainly works really hard, and those other guys you just mentioned did too. He’s taking advantage of this opportunity.”
Bowers was named as the All-Napa County Player of the Year by the Napa Valley Register and was the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player in 2019.
He was selected MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense and MaxPreps Preseason California All-State First Team offense in 2020.
He was also chosen to the All-American Bowl.
Cutting plays for Pomona-Pitzer
George Cutting, a 2021 St. Helena High graduate, has seen playing time at linebacker in all three of Pomona-Pitzer’s home games so far this season.
He had 1 solo tackle in a 25-3 loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps last Saturday, 2 solos and 2 assists in a 38-35 loss to Pacific University of Forest Grove, Ore., and 1 assist in a 44-8 victory over Willamette of Salem, Ore.
The Poets will visit Whittier College on Saturday.
Morrison gets stops for Whittier
Seth Morrison, a 2021 Justin-Siena graduate, is Whittier College's fifth-leading tackler with 16 wraps at defensive back.
He had 1 solo tackle and 1 assist in a 42-0 loss at La Verne on Sept. 4, and 3 solos and 4 assists in a 59-16 loss at Whittier on Sept. 11, and 1 solo and 6 assists in a 66-14 loss at Lewis & Clark College of Portland, Ore. on Sept. 18.
The Sagehens will visit Pomona-Pitzer on Saturday.
Two tackles for Tremblay
Caleb Tremblay was credited with two assisted tackles for the University of Tennessee in the Vols’ 38-14 loss to Florida in a Southeastern Conference opener on Sept. 25 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Gainesville, Fla.
Tremblay is a redshirt senior defensive lineman who is from Napa.
He is a Vintage High graduate and a graduate transfer from USC.
Gramlick plays for UCLA
Lucas Gramlick, a redshirt junior offensive lineman who is from American Canyon, played for UCLA in the Bruins’ 35-24 Pac-12 win over Stanford on Sept. 25 at Stanford Stadium.
Gramlick is an American Canyon High graduate.
Hendrickson among NorCal’s best
Steve Hendrickson, a 1985 Napa High School graduate, was named to an honor roll of the best players from Northern California since 1980, Cal-Hi Sports announced in a report at calhisports.com on Sept. 26.
Hendrickson is listed at linebacker.
The elite list of players consists of wide receivers/tight end, offensive line, quarterbacks, running backs/fullback, defensive line, linebackers, defensive backs and multi-purpose.
Hendrickson played on the varsity team all four years at Napa. He played both ways, excelling on offense at fullback and on defense at linebacker.
In 1983, as a junior, he was named as the Monticello Empire League Player of the Year and was selected All-MEL on both offense and defense. He was also chosen All-Northern California.
In 1984, as a senior, he was selected as the MEL Player of the Year and All-MEL on both offense and defense. He was also chosen All-NorCal and All-State.
He was the first player in Napa High football history to have his jersey number retired. He wore No. 30.
Hendrickson was inducted into the NHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000.
He was also a standout in wrestling.
Hendrickson went on to play at UC Berkeley, starting at linebacker and on special teams. He received Pac-10 All-Academic honors in 1988.
He graduated from Cal with a degree in history.
Hendrickson played in the NFL for seven years. He played H-Back, running back, tight end, linebacker and on special teams during his years in the NFL.
The San Francisco 49ers selected Hendrickson in the sixth round of the 1989 NFL Draft. He played on the 49ers’ Super Bowl-winning team in 1990.
He also played for the Dallas Cowboys, San Diego Chargers, Houston Oilers and Philadelphia Eagles.
Hendrickson died Jan. 8 at his home in Nampa, Idaho. He was 54.
Napa Valley teams in the rankings
Vintage High School (1-3 overall, 0-1 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 8, American Canyon (3-2 overall, 1-0 VVAL) is No. 9, and St. Helena (3-1 overall, 1-0 North Central League I) is No. 10 in the YSN365.com - The Youth Sports Network High School Football Computer Rankings, announced on Sept. 27 at ysn365.com.
North Coast Section Football Rankings
De La Salle-Concord (3-1 overall) is No. 1 in the MaxPreps CIF North Coast Section Football Rankings, announced at maxpreps.com on Sept. 28.
De La Salle is followed by No. 2 Pittsburg (2-1), No. 3 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (4-1), Windsor (4-0) is No. 4, California-San Ramon (4-0) is No. 5, Marin Catholic-Kentfield (4-1) is No. 6, Monte Vista-Danville (4-0) is No. 7, San Ramon Valley-Danville (3-1) is No. 8, Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (3-1) is No. 9, and Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (3-2) is No. 10.
Also in the rankings are No. 11 Dublin (4-1), No. 12 El Cerrito (3-2), No. 13 Benicia (3-1), No. 14 Foothill-Pleasanton (4-1), No. 15 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (3-2), No. 16 San Leandro (3-2), No. 17 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (4-1), No. 18 Liberty-Brentwood (1-3), No. 19 San Marin-Novato (4-0), No. 20 Acalanes-Lafayette (3-1).
The top-25 list also has No. 21 Heritage-Brentwood (3-2), No. 22 Campolindo-Moraga (3-2), No. 23 Casa Grande-Petaluma (3-1), No. 24 St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (5-0), No. 25 Tennyson-Hayward (4-0).
