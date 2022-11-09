Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: McClain on All-Pac-12 2nd Team for Oregon

St. Helena High graduate Harper McClain finished 11th in 19:40.8 for the University of Oregon to earn a spot on the All-Pac-12 Second Team in the Pac-12 Championships at the UC Riverside Agricultural Ops Course on Oct. 28.

The Oregon women, ranked 12th in the nation, finished third as their top seven finished inside the top 40. McClain was 20th a year ago.

Oregon competes in the NCAA West Regional Championships this Friday in University Place, Wash.

McClain finished 114th in the women’s 6K championship race at the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wis., Friday, Oct. 14. McClain had a time of 20:58.1. There were 24 women’s teams in the race at Zimmer Championship Course.

Tessa Salvestrin, a freshman forward from St. Helena, scored a goal in her first collegiate match for the Saint Mary’s College women’s soccer team as the Gaels won their season opener, 3-1, over visiting Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo on Aug. 18 in Moraga.

Salvestrin, a Justin-Siena High graduate, scored 30 minutes into the first half.

According to a report at smcgaels.com, "On a perfect ball from fellow freshman Savannah Schwarze, Salvestrin wiggled her way into the right side of the box, where she then blasted a right footed shot, careening off the right post, then the left, before settling into the bottom left corner to make it 1-0 SMC.”

The Gaels recently finished their season with records of 5-6-7 overall and 1-4-4 in the West Coast Conference. Salvestrin finished with three goals and six assists through 18 games, with 14 starts, tying for second on the team with 12 points.

Salvestrin starred for Justin-Siena, scoring 56 goals and registering 27 assists in her four-year varsity career. She was named first-team all-league all four years for the Braves and was the Napa Valley Register’s Napa County Player of the Year each of the last two winters.

***

William Biondini, a junior striker for the Pacific Union College men's soccer team, was named as the California Pacific Conference Offensive Player of the Week. The 2019 American Canyon High alumnus scored five goals and assisted on another, the league announced at calpacathletics.com on Oct. 17.

The Cal Pac honor is for games during Oct. 10-16.

Biondini scored four goals in a 6-1 win over the University of Saint Katherine of San Marcos, Calif. He scored a goal in the Pioneers’ 6-0 victory over Providence Christian College of Pasadena.

He finished second on the team with seven goals, three assists and 17 points. Issay Bravo led the Pioneers (4-10-2, 4-7-1 Cal Pac) with 12 goals, three assists and 27 points.

Biondini was selected All-Bay Valley Conference for Napa Valley College in 2019. He was named as the Offensive MVP and Forward of the Year in the BVC in 2021.

***

Six teams and eight student-athletes from Pacific Union College were recognized by the NAIA with the announcement on Sept. 15 of the Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes and NAIA Scholar Teams as part of its annual NAIA National Awards Day, the California Pacific Conference reported at calpacathletics.com.

“The day recognizes the association’s highest individual honors and achievements of NAIA student-athletes, administrators, and coaches,” the CalPac reported. “For a team to be recognized as a Scholar Team, the roster’s total GPA must be 3.00 or higher. For recognition as an individual scholar athlete, the student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.”

Men’s cross country, men’s volleyball, women’s basketball, women’s cross country, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball were named as 2021-22 Scholar Teams for Pacific Union.

Named as 2021-22 scholar athletes for the Pioneers:

Men’s cross country: Matthew Ocegueda, Gillund Fayard, Nathan Hiss.

Women’s cross country: Emily Smith, Hope Furukawa.

Women’s soccer: Leslie Tamayo, Eloise Tran.

Women’s volleyball: Ashley-Malia Rugnao.

***

It’s been a big year for Ira C. Smith, the sports director for Napa radio stations KVON-1440 AM and KVYN-99.3 FM.

On March 5, he was inducted into the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame during the organization’s 24th annual awards dinner at Embassy Suites Hotel.

On Sept. 10, he was inducted into the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame with the organization’s ninth class at a dinner at the Elks Lodge of Napa and was also inducted that same day into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame at a ceremony at the Basque Cultural Center in San Francisco.

He was inducted into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame in the Legends category. There are eight members in this year’s Hall of Fame class, which was announced by the California Historical Radio Society and the Bay Area Radio Museum.

Smith, who does play-by-play announcing of local high school football, basketball, softball and baseball games on KVYN-99.3 FM, was joined by his family — including sons Brad Smith of Phoenix, Ariz., and Tyler Smith of Boise, Idaho, and daughter Heidi Horton of Bend, Ore. — during the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 luncheon event.

“That was a nice honor,” said Smith. “It’s an honor that’s hard to express, because you’re in there with your peers, and showing that somehow you’ve been able to achieve something in your field. What made it very special is that my kids were there.”

KVYN also carries broadcasts of Napa Valley College basketball games, with Smith doing the play-by-play.

Smith’s presenter at the Hall of Fame event was Len Shapiro, the Bay Area Radio Museum Executive Director.

According to bayarearadio.org, “The Bay Area Radio Museum & Hall of Fame are programs of the California Historical Radio Society, dedicated to preserving and honoring the history of radio broadcasting in the San Francisco Bay Area.”

Smith began his career in 1964, as he worked for five stations, in Huntington, Indiana, Columbia City, Indiana, Marion, Indiana, Monroe, Michigan and Adrian, Michigan, over 12 years before moving west.

He handled the play-by-play duties for University of Michigan football from 1970-75 for WLEN out of Adrian, Mich.

Smith started with KVON in 1976. He is in his 47th year announcing area sports. He also does sports reports six days a week on KVYN.

“It’s been fun. It’s something that I enjoy. That’s why I keep doing it,” he said.

Smith, who is originally from Plum Tree, Ind., was the public address announcer for the NBA’s Sacramento Kings from 2000-2007.

He graduated from Hanover College (Hanover, Ind.) with a degree in business administration.

Smith has been honored by The Associated Press for best play-by-play and best sports report.

He is a past president of the Napa Valley Tennis Association and a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Napa.

The Napa Chamber of Commerce honored Smith in 2017 with its Ambassador of the Year Award.

He is a past recipient of the Napa Chamber of Commerce’s Volunteer of the Year Award.

Smith, Kent Fry and Dino Alessio will be broadcasting Friday night's North Coast Section Division 6 football playoff opener between visiting Middletown and Justin-Siena. Air time is at 6:30 p.m.

***

The Justin-Siena girls soccer team is No. 9 in the Preseason Girls CIF North Coast S‬ection‬‬‬ Division 4 Rankings/Projections, it was announced by California Soccer Preps on Twitter @CaliSoccerPreps on Oct. 6.

***

Julia Sangiacomo, a 6-foot-5 senior outside hitter, is averaging 4.26 kills per set and 1.97 digs per set for the Santa Clara University volleyball team (8-18 overall, 4-10 West Coast Conference).

Sangiacomo, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Sonoma, also has a .289 attack percentage with 375 kills, along with 173 digs, 17 set assists, 55 total blocks and 429.5 points.

***

Jason Anthony, a 2001 Justin-Siena High graduate, finished seventh in the Championship Division of the annual Stocker Cup Invitational Golf Tournament, firing rounds of 71, 73 and 70, at The Preserve Golf Club, near Carmel Valley Oct. 20-22.

Anthony, a Fairfield resident, played on Napa Valley College’s team that won the state title in 2003 at the California Community College Athletic Association Championships at Kings River Golf and Country Club in Kingsburg.

Anthony, who also played at Fresno State, is a two-time Northern California Golf Association Player of the Year (2017 and 2019).

Anthony, who is tied for seventh on the all-time NCGA win list, plays out The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

The Stocker Cup Invitational Golf Tournament is played each year in memory of Peter C. Stocker, who died in a helicopter accident at Rancho San Carlos near the Carmel Valley in 1990.

According to the event’s website, stockercup.com, “The Stocker Cup has established a prestigious annual amateur golf tournament on the West Coast that has attracted a field of top amateurs from throughout the country and abroad. Following each year’s event, the Stocker Cup Committee contributes to various golf-related charities in memory of Peter Stocker.”

Stocker and his partners, Bill Harlan and John Montgomery, founded the Pacific Union Company of San Francisco, a real estate development firm, in 1974. Pacific Union Company developed Meadowood Resort and Merryvale Vineyards in the Napa Valley, according to stockercup.com.

Stocker was also the developer of Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards in American Canyon. The Stocker Cup at one time was played at Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards.

“His visionary talent and inspirational leadership were truly unique,” according to stockercup.com. “He loved the challenge of the game of golf in every respect. His passion for golf began at an early age and at one time he had aspirations of becoming a tour professional.”

***

Brandon Torres of American Canyon tied for 22nd place with 75-79 – 154 in the boys championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California Fall Series X Championship Oct. 22-23 at Ridge Creek Golf Course in Dinuba.

Torres tied for 17th place in the boys championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Fall Series VIII Championship, Oct. 8 and 9, at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey. He had rounds of 77 and 72 for a 7-over-par 149 total.

***

Hannah Chau, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Fairfield, placed seventh for the UC Irvine women's cross country team at the Big West Conference Championships on Oct. 29 in Riverside, establishing a personal record of 20:01.0 to rank third on UCI's all-time charts. Chau, who was also an All-Big West performer in 2019 and 2021, is the 10th Anteater on the women's side to earn three all-conference awards in her career.

Chau, a fifth-year senior, placed 11th with a time of 20:17.2, a 6K race, at the Bronco Invitational at Baylands Regional Park in Sunnyvale on Oct. 15. She was also 19th at the UC Riverside 6K Invitational on Sept. 17 at the UCR Ag/Ops Course. She had a time of 20:49.7.

***

Ava Boloyan, a 2021 graduate of American Canyon High School, has played in 17 matches this fall as a 6-foot-1 sophomore outside hitter and right-side hitter for the volleyball team at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn.

Boloyan, a second-year player for the Bantams, was seventh on the team with 64 kills, sixth with 45 digs, fourth with 19 blocks, and also had two service aces and 78.5 points going into Thursday night’s home match against Montclair State of New Jersey.

She has started 12 matches for Trinity College, which was 7-10 overall and 3-5 in the New England Small College Athletic Conference going into Thursday. Trinity is an NCAA Division III school.

Boloyan was the recipient of the Vine Valley Athletic League scholar-athlete award and also received American Canyon’s team leadership award.

She owns the school record for blocks at American Canyon.

• • •

***

Katie Robinson tied for 17th place at the Aggie Invitational for the Alabama State women’s golf team in Greensboro, North Carolina, Sept. 26-27.

Robinson, a sophomore from American Canyon, had rounds of 73, 75 and 83 for a 231 total at Bryan Park.

Robinson is an American Canyon High graduate.

***

Madison Klungel of Napa is averaging 4.51 assists per set as a 5-foot-11 sophomore setter for the Seton Hall University (South Orange, New Jersey) volleyball team (14-12 overall, 5-9 Big East).

Klungel, a Vintage High graduate, has 60 kills on a .201 attack percentage, 83 digs, 43 blocks and 14 service aces. She is a transfer from Cal State Northridge.