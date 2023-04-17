The Vintage High badminton team remained undefeated in the Vine Valley Athletic League and overall with a 12-3 win over visiting Napa High in the second of this year’s three Big Game matches on April 11.

The Grizzlies picked up two of their wins in three sets, while the Crushers (8-0) had one three-set victory.

Napa will play its seventh and eighth matches Tuesday against visiting Petaluma and Thursday at Casa Grande.

Vintage will play four matches in eight days when it returns to competition on April 25 by hosting Petaluma.

“This is my dream year. We’re hoping to go through the season undefeated,” said 19th-year Vintage head coach Robyn Del Zompo.

The Crushers’ closest victories have been 10-5 over American Canyon on March 28 and 9-6 over the Wolves on March 31.

“Our really big challenge was American Canyon (on March 31) because most of my kids were on the Disneyland trip with the band and the choir, and that day I also lost a kid to the flu and another to food poisoning,” Del Zompo said. “I had to totally get the ladder straight and I don’t know how we pulled that one out, but we won 9-6. We were super lucky and, truthfully, some of those kids I had to move up to play in varsity positions did a phenomenal job. They shined and I was so excited, and the whole team was ecstatic about that.

“I coached American Canyon kids (until their school opened in 2010-11) and, man, those kids could play — same as they can play now, really strong. They are really competitive in badminton and they love it like we do. This year we’ve been a little bit better than American Canyon.”

Last week at No. 1 doubles, Vintage’s Sam Loomis and Napa High’s Henry Miller had one of the day’s closer matches as Loomis pulled out a 21-16, 21-13 win.

Loomis, a co-captain, said he fell in love with badminton in the sixth grade when he played it in P.E. class.

“Ever since then, I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve thought that it’s a lot of fun. I’ve put in a lot of hours playing and just kept getting better over time. Going into the season, my personal goal was probably to go undefeated, which I’ve succeeded in doing so far. We knew going into this season we had a lot of talent. Last year we didn’t win league, but we knew we had the talent for it. So we spread out our talent and it looks like we’re going to win league this year.”

Miller, a boys captain, also started playing at River School as a sixth-grader.

“I thought right away, ‘I want to keep playing this,’” he said. “I work on footwork at home a lot. I just do my three steps there and back. It’s pretty simple. That, and I focus on form, my swing. I hope to get better as the season goes. I hope to beat all the other teams’ No. 1s, but they’re pretty good.”

The Crushers also won the other boys singles matches. It was No. 2 Collin Durfee over Tyler Lewis, 21-1, 21-1, No. 3 Tylen Carrasco over Kenneth Eslava, 21-3, 21-1, and No. 4 Tyler Hansen over Collin Theunissen, 21-5, 21-12.

The teams split in girls singles, with Vintage’s Akhila Donthi downing Heidi Gadasy 21-14, 21-14 at No. 1.

Donthi said her father used to play badminton a lot and introduced her to the sport.

“I fell in love with it right away,” she said. “It takes a lot of practice and repetition. My goals are to better myself and my game. I’d like to perform better each time I play.”

At No. 2 through No. 4 girls singles, in order, Napa High’s Angie Rodriguez came back to beat Allyson Crowley, 14-21, 21-18, 22-20, Briana Hurtado regrouped to beat Alina Ceja Delgado, 21-14, 12-21, 21-19, and the Grizzlies’ Ellie Vance swept Aina Akuboshi, 21-14, 22-20.

“There are some great players on the Napa High team,” Del Zompo said. “Their top three girls won the first time we played them.”

Loomis and Durfee had to dig deep to rally past George Lopez and Miller at No. 1 boys doubles, 17-21, 21-16, 21-15.

At No. 2, Bruno Ledesma and Quentin Jeriko defeated Paxton Fisher and Kenneth Eslava, 21-3, 21-6.

“Our boys have been so strong this year,” Del Zompo said. “Bruno is a beast. He and Colette haven’t lost in mixed doubles and he’s also very strong in boys doubles with Quentin. Sam has played No. 1 boys singles all season and has not lost a game."

Donthi teamed with Colette St. Aubin on a 21-11, 21-16 win at No. 1 girls doubles over Alexa Briseno and Gadasy. At No. 2, Napa High’s Bella Christman and Ceja Delgado held off Miros de Reza and Hurtado, 21-12, 17-21, 21-19.

The Crushers swept the mixed doubles. Ledesma and St. Aubin won the No. 1 match over Rodriguez and Theunissen, 21-13, 21-8.

Ledesma, also a co-captain, said one of his sisters introduced him to the game.

“I really loved it, so I stuck with it,” he said. “I’ve been playing since seventh grade, and I mainly try to find someone who’s way better than me so I lose, and I just keep training like that. I want to be really good at sectionals, get into the higher ranks.”

St. Aubin, a girls captain, said her best friend, Donthi, invited her to play badminton when they were in the fourth grade.

“Since then, we’ve always been playing together and I love it so much,” she said. “There are a lot of open gyms Akhila and I go to and we work together a lot and she helps me improve every day. I want us to be section champions this year, the best of them all.”

Also in mixed doubles, No. 2 Crushers Akuboshi and Carrasco outlasted Vance and Fisher, 21-16, 22-20, and Jeriko and Crowley downed Briseno and Lopez, 21-14, 21-19.

“These kids, they are so amazing," Del Zompo said. "They like each other and hang out together. The seniors have started since they were freshmen and they just keep building.

"We have the Wolf Classic coming up (this Saturday at American Canyon) and my seniors decided they’d rather go to the Wolf Classic than the prom. They’re going to do their own mini-prom another day just because they love to hang out together. That’s how bonded this team is. They have been a joy. They are so fun and so coachable. They just like to come and play and hang out. We didn’t have school (Monday), but they like to play, so I opened the gym and we had practice.”

Napa High’s Gadasy said she started playing the game in the sixth grade at River School because her brothers also played.

“It sounded fun, and it was,” the co-captain said. “I try to get the most out of practice, not taking it easy, and powering through. I want to have a great season and win most of my games.”

Napa High head coach Matt Kramer said he’s learned a lot about coaching and badminton.

“A lot of our kids are doing this for the first time, but we’re seeing huge leaps and improvement — kids smashing it now, kids dropping it now, kids maneuvering well, and hitting it where they ain’t. I’ve seen them grow to like each other and work well together. Some of my doubles pairs and really bonding and cohesive.

“We beat Petaluma for our first win in at least two years. I foresee great things, especially when our coach comes back from grad school and takes over the reins. They’re very coachable, probably the best team to coach in the school. They’re the calmest and best listeners and the kindest and friendliest kids, I think, of all the sports programs.”

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this story.