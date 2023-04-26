AMERICAN CANYON — Tegan Wendt seemed in a hurry on the mound for the American Canyon High baseball team Tuesday.

Averaging fewer than 10 pitches an inning, the senior tossed a 90-minute four-hitter as the Wolves dispatched the visiting Braves, 3-1, in a Vine Valley Athletic League game.

Wendt threw just 68 pitches, 51 of them strikes. He gave up just four hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

American Canyon improved to 10-10 overall and upped its third-place league record to 6-4.

Justin-Siena (10-7, 5-4 VVAL) is now in a fifth-place tie with Vintage.

Wendt was in a pitchers’ duel with Justin-Siena’s Luke Giusto (earned run, three hits, walk, seven strikeouts) through five scoreless innings. But American Canyon broken through with three runs in the sixth, scoring the first when the Braves’ catcher overthrew first base on a pickoff attempt, and the last two on a double by junior designated hitter Erick Lopez off reliever Everet Johnson (two earned runs, two hits, two strikeouts).

Mason Harris went 2 for 3 with a double and run scored to lead the Wolves’ five-hit attack. Also contributing were Lopez (1 for 2, two RBI), Dylan Brown (1 for 3, double), Kamari Antoncich (1 for 3), Brandon Torres (walk, run scored), Jaedon Mendoza (hit by pitch, run scored).

Henry Meyers put the Braves on the board with a solo home run in the top of the seventh. Adding doubles were Jake Fletcher (1 for 3) and Johnson (1 for 3, hit by pitch). Braeden Butler added a sacrifice bunt.

Wolves head coach Matt Brown said he didn’t move Wendt (4-3), who threw his fourth complete game of the season. up in the pitching rotation to face the best VVAL program in the Napa Valley last year.

“It was his turn in the rotation; he pitches on Tuesdays,” the coach said. “He’s been rolling, so when his spot comes up, we feel pretty good about our chances. When we played our first 13 games on the road, we weren’t scoring runs for him. We have a young team, but they’ve started to come together and they do score runs now, so he’s benefited from that.”

Torres led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk and scored on the overthrow.

“We put a lot of pressure on teams on the bases,” Coach Brown said. “I thought Justin’s catcher was good, but he made a bad throw and we were able to benefit from it. If we can do that, and get good pitches to hit, we like our chances.”

Mendoza was hit by a pitch, Dylan Brown lined when third baseman Meyers made a nice diving catch, and Harris singled to put runners at first and second. After a strikeout, Lopez drilled the ball to the fence in right-center, driving in Mendoza and Harris for a 3-0 lead.

“Being a 0-0 game, they never got down, they never panicked. They just waited for their opportunities and they came in the sixth inning, and they made the most of it,” Coach Brown said. “We’ve scored a lot of runs with two outs this year. We’re as comfortable with two outs as we were with no outs.”

The Wolves host Vintage at 4 p.m. Thursday, looking for the league split after getting blanked 3-0 at Vintage two Saturdays ago.

“They threw a good pitcher against us last time and I know we’ll see him again,” Coach Brown said. “We’ll try to be a little more prepared this time around.”

Since starting the season 2-8, the Wolves have won eight of their last 10 games.

“It started when we were in the Concord Tournament and then when we beat Windsor up at their place, gave them their second loss,” Coach Brown said. “That gave our kids a little bit of confidence. Getting them to believe and feel like they belong, that’s sometimes a challenge. That win convinced them that they could play with anybody. Beating Casa Grande and Petaluma, teams we don’t normally beat, just fueled their confidence even more.”

Wendt didn’t want a repeat of its previous meeting with Justin-Siena, a 7-6 loss in Napa on March 31.

“We ended up giving away the lead last time, so we were ready to get them back,” he said. “I felt great today. I was sticking mainly to my fastball because I trust it the most, and my defense was catching flies the whole time. I was just letting my defense work all day. That’s how I pitch — I let them work. I don’t give up a lot of walks or hit by pitches because I let them hit it and trust my teammates behind me.”

Wendt said American Canyon really wants to get the split with Vintage on Thursday.

“We have to answer back to them,” he said. “They ended our four-game win streak last time, so we’re ready for them.”

He knows Lopez will be ready.

“Erick has been hot this whole year,” Wendt said. “After two strikeouts today, I had faith in him. I know he doesn’t let that get to his head and he always answers back.”

Said Lopez, “My first at-bats didn’t go how I wanted them to, so I was just trying to hit the ball hard in the sixth. That’s how our team is. All of us will get hot at the same time and have a big inning.

“I’m really confident when Tegan’s on the mound. He’s a good pitcher, and I know he’s going to limit the runs.”

