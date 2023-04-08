Everet Johnson pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk as the Justin-Siena baseball team edged a hungry Sonoma Valley squad 1-0 in a Vine Valley Athletic League content Thursday afternoon at Hap Arnold Field in Sonoma.

The third-place Braves (8-4, 3-2 VVAL) won a pace of play-pleasing pitchers’ duel as Johnson dominated the contest from start to finish, backed by excellent defense from Dalen Tinsley and Jason Gray.

Sonoma Valley (7-8, 0-5 VVAL) held off a number of early opportunities for the Braves before they broke through in the sixth with the help of excellent base running from Jake Fletcher and a disciplined RBI walk sophomore slugger Henry Meyers.

Getting hits for Justin-Siena were Tinsley (2 for 3, walk), Fletcher (2 for 4, run scored), Luke Giusto (1 for 4), Jason Gray (1 for 3), Sam Denkin (1 for 3) and Meyers (1 for 2).

The Braves will visit Vintage at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Petaluma 5, Vintage 4

The Crushers (4-8, 1-3 VVAL), coming off an 0-3 faring in the Concord tournament, lost their sixth straight on Thursday at Petaluma (10-5-1, 5-1 VVAL) after a seventh-inning rally produced just two runs. They got hits from Ian Fernandez (2 for 4, two RBI), Gabe Pacheco (1 for 1, walk, hit by pitch, run scored), Carson McCaffrey (1 for 1, hit by pitch, run scored) and James Burgess (1 for 3). Noah Piersig (hit by pitch) and Alec Deharo also scored, and Kai Gulliksen was also hit by a pitch. Piersig pitched the first 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and a strikeout. Miles Tenscher worked the last 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits while fanning four.

Petaluma 4, Justin-Siena 0

The Trojans avenged last year’s 5-2 loss to the Braves in the VVAL Tournament title game on Tuesday in Napa. Taking the hard luck loss was Tinsley, who in five innings limited Petaluma to six hits — four of them infield singles. He allowed two earned runs while striking out four. Cesar Evina continued to throw well out of the bullpen, putting up two scoreless innings while yielding a hit and a walk and fanning three.

Pressed into action as a catcher, sophomore Drew Sangiacomo played well on both sides of the ball for the Braves, picking up an excellent assist by backing up an errant throw on defense and going 1 for 2 at the plate. Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double, Meyers went 1 for 1, and Gray and Denkin were each 1 for 3.

Justin-Siena 6, Napa 4

The Braves opened VVAL play with a win at Napa High's Mount Field on March 24. Both teams played well in an exciting game that featured a no-hit bid by Johnson, a furious four-run, seventh-inning comeback by the Grizzlies, and a resilient extra-inning answer by Justin-Siena.

The Braves started with a bang behind Tinsley's leadoff single and Giusto's RBI in the top of the first. It was all pitching and defense for both sides from there, highlighted by Denkin's over-the-shoulder snare in left field and second baseman Trevor L’Esperance's shovel-pass assist on a slow roller.

Denkin went on to blast a two-run single to left in the fourth to push the margin to 3-0 and chase Napa starting pitcher Cam Taylor. In the seventh, pinch hitters Sangiacomo and Meyers teamed up to tack on another run for the Braves. That seemingly putting the game out of reach for the Grizzlies, who had been held hitless by Johnson through six innings.

But the Grizzlies chased Johnson with two out in the seventh and greeted reliever Giusto with a pair of singles to tie the game 4-4 and send it to extra innings. The Braves answered right away, however, as Gray’s sacrifice fly and Denkin’s second RBI hit of the game put them back in control.

Napa didn’t go down quietly in the bottom half, picking up a pair of singles before Giusto slammed the door shut with a pair of strikeouts.

Justin-Siena was led at the plate by Denkin (2 for 4, three RBI), Tinsley (1 for 4, stolen base, run scored), Johnson (1 for 3, walk, stolen base, two runs scored), Giusto (1 for 3, RBI, hit by pitch, run scored), Sangiacomo (1 for 1), Fletcher (two walks, stolen base, run scored), Gray (RBI), Meyers (RBI) and Emrys Davies (run scored).

Johnson gave up two earned runs on two hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. Giusto got the win after allowing four hits with two strikeouts in the last 1 1/3 frames.

Napa’s hits came from Graham Chapouris (2 for 4, double, run scored), Mason Bartlett (1 for 4, two RBI, run scored), Collin Taylor (1 for 3, RBI) and Logan Draper (1 for 3). Noah Massey (walk) and Carson Goodrich also scored, Cameron Taylor was hit by a pitch, and Drew Herbert walked.

Casa Grande 4, Justin-Siena 1

Jeffrey Rice pitched the first four innings for the win, allowing an unearned run on two hits, two walks and four strikeouts for the Gauchos in Napa on March 27. Casa Grande has since improved to 10-2 overall and 4-0 in the VVAL.

Justin-Siena got offense from Denkin (1 for 3, double, RBI), Tinsley (1 for 3, double), Fletcher (1 for 3, run scored) and Braeden Butler (1 for 2).

After falling behind 2-0, the Braves manufactured a run in the top of the fourth when Fletcher legged out an infield single, took second on an Aidan Phinney sacrifice bunt, and came around to score on Denkin's double to the fence in left-center. The margin of 2-1 held until the seventh when the Gauchos used a two-out, two-run single to push the game out of reach. Tinsley and Butler teamed up to scatter seven hits while the Braves turned in their fourth straight error-free contest, with Fletcher, Phinney and second baseman Trevor L’Esperance leading the way.

Napa 3, Vintage 2

In a Big Game at Vintage on April 1, rescheduled for a Saturday morning because of wet weather, the Grizzlies led 3-0 before Vintage chased winning pitcher Chapouris (3 2/3 innings, four hits, four walks, one strikeout) with a run in the bottom of the fourth. But the Crushers managed only one more run, in the sixth.

Napa got offense from Taylor (1 for 4, home run, two RBI, run scored), Draper (1 for 3, RBI), Bartlett (1 for 4, run scored), Clay (1 for 3) and Massey (1 for 3). Collin Taylor walked and Herbert was hit by a pitch.

Vintage got hits from Fernandez (3 for 4, double), Deharo (1 for 3, double, RBI) and Jeffery Page (1 for 2, two runs scored). Sam Gomez, John Bullock, Will Tokar and Burgess drew walks and Lucas Avina was hit by a pitch.

American Canyon 8, Sonoma Valley 5, 11 innings

The Wolves, having won their VVAL finale at Vintage the year before, were on a league win streak after pulling out their VVAL opener in extra innings on March 23 in Sonoma.

The Dragons’ 5-2 lead after four innings remained unchanged until American Canyon erupted for three runs in the top of the seventh. With one out, leadoff hitter Brandon Torres (2 for 4, three runs scored) drew a full-count walk and went to third base on a double from Jaedon Mendoza (1 for 5, run scored). Mason Harris (1 for 5, two RBI, run scored) followed with a two-run double and went to third on a single by Kamari Antoncich (1 for 5).

Dylan Brown (1 for 3, RBI, run scored) got hit by a pitch to load the bases and bring up Sonoma native Sovann Som (1 for 3, RBI, run scored), who walked in Harris to tie the game 5-5. The Dragons retired the next two batters but came up empty in the bottom half to force extra innings. Both teams threatened after that but neither scored until the Wolves broke the ice in the 11th. Torres came back from an 0-2 count and several fouled-off pitches to draw a walk and, after an out, Jason McDaniels drew another full-count walk. After an infield fly for the second out, Brown’s double to right-center field plated Torres and moved McDaniel to third. When Som hit a ground ball that was misplayed by the first baseman, McDaniel and Brown both scored for the 8-5 lead. Som pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the 11th to earn the win in his hometown.

Casa Grande 6, American Canyon 4

The Wolves had the Gauchos on the ropes, leading 3-0 after the top of the third in Petaluma on March 24. But Casa Grande surged ahead, 6-3, before holding the Wolves to a run in the top of the seventh. American Canyon got hits from Jaedon Mendoza (2 for 3, double, hit by pitch), Torres (1 for 4, two runs scored), Archer Hilsabeck (1 for 3, run scored), Antoncich (1 for 3, RBI), Tegan Wendt (1 for 3) and Harris (1 for 3). Mason Gaskins and Brown walked.

Petaluma 5, American Canyon 0

Torres went 2 for 4 and Harris 1 for 2 with a walk, but those were all the hits the Wolves could muster off Trojans starter Zachary Fiene in the first five innings before two relievers held them hitless on March 27. Hilsabeck and Som each drew two walks and Antoncich added one.

Justin-Siena 7, American Canyon 6

In Napa on March 31, the Wolves relinquished a 6-2 lead when the Braves erupted for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Fletcher (2 for 3, RBI, run scored) opened the rally with a home run and Johnson (1 for 3, double, two RBI, walk) capped it with an opposite-field, two-run double. Cesar Evina pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to earn the win.

Also with hits for Justin-Siena were Butler (2 for 3, RBI, run scored), Tinsley (1 for 4, run scored) and L’Esperance (1 for 2, RBI, two walks, stolen base, run scored). Johnson pitched the first 5 1/3 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

American Canyon got hits from Brown (2 for 4, double, two runs scored), Harris (2 for 4, home run, two RBI, two runs scored), Antoncich (1 for 3, RBI, walk), Wendt (1 for 3, run scored), Mendoza (1 for 4), Torres (1 for 3, RBI, walk) and Som (1 for 2, hit by pitch, run scored). Gaskins also walked.

Concord 6, American Canyon 2

In their Concord Tournament opener on April 1, the Wolves led 2-1 going into the bottom of the sixth before giving up three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh. Hilsabeck had a triple, Torres, Brown and Wendt each had a single, Brown and Wendt had RBI, Brown and Torres each had two walks, and McDaniels added one walk.

American Canyon 2, San Leandro 1

On April 3 at the Concord Tournament, the Wolves had another 2-1 lead in the sixth. This time, Wendt preserved it by wrapping up a two-hitter. The junior gave up an unearned run on one walk and seven strikeouts. American Canyon’s four hits came from Torres (1 for 3, RBI), Hilsabeck (1 for 3), Erick Lopez (1 for 3) and Gaskins (1 for 2). Harris added two walks, Brown walked and scored, and Mendoza walked.

Napa 9, Freedom 8, 8 innings

The Grizzlies hosted the Falcons from Oakley on March 30 and needed an extra inning to cap their comeback win after each team scored twice in the sixth and couldn’t break an 8-all deadlock in the seventh. Getting the win was Napa’s sixth hurler of the game, Trenten Adams, who pitched the eighth and struck out two.

The Grizzlies’ 13 hits came from Cameron Taylor (3 for 4, two doubles, RBI, run scored), Bartlett (3 for 5, three runs scored), Massey (2 for 4, three RBI, run scored), Herbert (2 for 3, run scored), Chapouris (1 for 4, home run, three RBI, two runs scored), Clay (1 for 4, double, RBI) and Collin Taylor (1 for 3).

Napa 5, Sonoma Valley 0

Cameron Taylor pitched a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and one walk in Tuesday’s VVAL road win. Napa’s eight hits came from Bartlett (3 for 4, double, RBI, two runs scored), Adams (1 for 3, double, RBI, run scored), Massey (1 for 4, RBI) and Chapouris (1 for 4, RBI). Cameron Taylor, Collin Taylor, Draper, Clay and Herbert drew walks.

Miramonte 10, Vintage 0, 6 innings

The Matadors of Orinda blanked the Crushers in their Concord Tournament opener on April 1. Only three runs were earned, as Vintage committed four errors to Miramonte’s none.

The Crushers got hits from McCaffrey (1 for 2, double), Tenscher (1 for 1), Pacheco (1 for 2), Page (1 for 2) and Noah Lustig (1 for 1). Johnny Alcayaga and Jack Chiu each added a walk.

Campolindo 2, Vintage 0

The Crushers came up empty again at the tournament on April 3, as their only two hits came off the bat of Page (2 for 2). They also got walks from Gulliksen and Gomez.

Tenscher kept the Cougars off the scoreboard as well during his five-inning start, allowing two hits and two walks while whiffing six. Charlie Alcayaga gave up two earned runs on two hits, two walks and a strikeout in the sixth.

San Leandro 5, Vintage 3

The Crushers finally got back on the scoreboard in their tournament finale on April 4, getting hits from Pacheco (2 for 4, run scored), Bullock (1 for 3), Tenscher (1 for 1) and Fernandez (1 for 3, run scored). Deharo walked and scored. Tokar added two walks, and Piersig, Avina and Gulliksen each had one.

