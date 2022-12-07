Napa Valley Prep Boys Basketball: American Canyon falls to SRV 65-48

The American Canyon High boys basketball team fell to visiting San Ramon Valley on Tuesday, 65-48, in a battle of the Wolves.

CJ Mitchell turned in the best game of his senior season so far, leading American Canyon (4-2) with 18 points on an efficient 6 of 9 shooting night. Adding 9 points apiece were senior Jake Laron and junior Jack Turner.

San Ramon Valley jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, extending the lead to more than 20 points on a couple different occasions. However, American Canyon refused to quit and at every juncture where the game might have gotten out of hand, the host fought back.

“Obviously we were shell-shocked to start the game,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said. “This year's San Ramon Valley might be the best product I’ve ever seen on the floor and our boys looked like spectators the entire first half. Our message in the locker room was all about getting back to executing and playing fundamental basketball, to stop worrying about the score, stop worrying about the result and take it one possession at a time.”

Eventually, the shock wore off and American Canyon found its rhythm offensively and defensively as it traded baskets and stops most of the second half. On two occasions the Wolves had the ball, down 13 points with a chance to really get back into the game. But San Ramon Valley answered and extended its lead back to a comfortable margin.

“I was really proud of how these kids never laid down in that game,” Hayburn added. “We could easily have thrown in the towel and gotten beat by 50. This was a great learning experience and will only serve to harden us in the weeks to come.”

American Canyon will take on California High (3-1) of San Ramon at 4 p.m. Thursday in the first round of San Ramon Valley’s Mark Madsen Tournament, which wraps up Saturday, before hosting Vacaville on Tuesday.