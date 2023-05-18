Several high school track and field athletes from the Napa Valley qualified automatically for Friday and Saturday’s North Coast Section Meet of Champions at Dublin High by finishing in the top six of their events at area meets last Saturday.

Also qualifying were the next four best times, distance or heights from all four area meets, including the Redwood Empire meet attended by American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Napa and Vintage at San Rafael and the Class A meet attended by St. Helena, Pacific Union College Prep and Calistoga at Montgomery. Athletes could also advance from out of the top six if they met or exceeded at-large times and distances.

The boys who qualified from the Redwood Empire meet were American Canyon senior John Quilon in the triple jump with a winning mark and personal record mark of 44 feet, 1½ inches, Justin-Siena senior Asher Cleary in the high jump with a third-place mark of 6-2, and Napa High junior Josiah Orozco in the long jump with a fourth-place distance of 20 feet, ½ inch.

The girls who advanced from the same meet in multiple individual events were Vintage senior Sophia Notaro in the 300 hurdles, which she won in 46.61 seconds, the 100 hurdles, where she was second in 16.04; and the long jump, where she was third at 17 feet, ½ inch; Vintage junior Paris Troendly with third-place finishes in both the 100 meters (12.70) and 200 meters (personal record 25.91); and American Canyon senior Kennedy Brown with a victory in the triple jump (35-11½) and a fifth in the long jump (16-6¾).

Justin-Siena junior Lea Smit was third in the 800 meters (PR 2:20.24); Vintage sophomore Natalie Russell third in the discus (PR 98-6), Justin-Siena senior Liliana Hobaugh with a fourth in the long jump (16-9½), Justin-Siena junior Mariel Emana fifth in the shot put (PR 33-0) and Justin-Siena freshman Lainey Reiter fifth in the 400 meters (PR 1:00.60).

Advancing in the 4x100 relay were American Canyon seniors Sadia Diouf and Brown, junior Lauren King and senior Angela Acero with a third-place time of 50.59, and Justin-Siena sophomore Haley Pham and seniors Gabriella Davis, Isabella Balmaceda and Hobaugh with a fourth-place clocking of 50.72.

In the 4x400 relay, Justin-Siena sophomores Samantha Carey and Blake Wilsey, Smit and Reiter were fourth in 4:18.58.

In the Class A meet in Santa Rosa, St. Helena junior Mia Hernandez was fifth in both the 100 meters (12.95) and 200 meters (season-best 26.84) and Saints senior Eva Bowen was second in the 300 hurdles (PR 48.21). For the St. Helena boys, junior Sam Raunegger qualified with a third in the 100 meters (PR 11.28) and a fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.35) and junior teammate Andrew Velasco advanced with a third in the 400 meters (PR 52.80).

Varsity Softball

College Park 6, Vintage 3

The Crushers gave up three runs in the first inning and one in the second, pulled within 4-2 with runs in the fifth and sixth, then gave up a two-spot in the bottom of the sixth. A seventh-inning Crushers rally produced only one run.

Ava Raines led Vintage (17-10) at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double and RBI. Lone senior Emily Vanderbilt was 1 for 3 with a triple and run scored in her last high school game before moving on to play for Cal State Monterey Bay.

Also with hits for the Crushers were pitcher Angie Rubalcava (1 for 2, hit by pitch), Taylor Lauritsen (1 for 4) and Audrey Manley. Devin Viruet and Brianna Allen, who drew Vintage’s only walk, scored runs.

Rubalcava gave up six earned runs on seven hits and eight walks. Four of the walks were to two players who didn’t have hits but combined to score three runs — the difference in the final score. The Falcons got their hits from four sluggers — junior Jessica Delatorre (2 for 3, triple, double, three RBI, walk), seniors Alexis Sealey (2 for 2, double, two RBI, two walks) and Emma Wood (2 for 4), and sophomore Avery Rodriguez (1 for 4, double, run scored).

Sealey pitched a complete game for the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits, five strikeouts and one walk. She threw just 87 pitches, while Rubalcava threw 125.

Varsity Baseball

Benicia 12, American Canyon 7

Each team threw four pitchers in the offensive Division 2 opener, with Tegan Wendt getting the loss for No. 10 seed American Canyon after giving up six runs (all earned) on four hits, two strikeouts and no free passes. Seventh-seeded Benicia gave up 10 walks but out-hit the Wolves 10-4, with Dylan Brown (1 for 2, two RBI, walk, hit by pitch, run scored), Mason Harris (1 for 4), Archer Hilsabeck (1 for 3, RBI) and Lorenzo Caoile (1 for 1, walk) hitting safely for the Wolves.

Also contributing offensively for American Canyon were Brandon Torres (RBI, walk, hit by pitch, run scored) Jaedon Mendoza (RBI, walk), Erick Lopez (three walks, run scored), Kamari Antoncich (walk, run scored), Sovann Sam (walk, run scored) and Spencer Watson (run scored).

Ukiah 3, Vintage 0

The 13th-seeded Crushers (11-15) were shut out by the defending NCS Division 2 champion Wildcats (16-6) in the first round for the second year in a row Wednesday night, though did score two more runs against No. 4 seed Ukiah that they did last year.

The only three Vintage hits came from seniors Sam Gomez and Carson Hall and junior James Burgess, who each went 1 for 3. Gomez’s hit was a double and he also walked. Gabe Pacheco drew two walks, and John Bullock and Will Tokar added one walk apiece.

College Baseball

Five NVC players earn All-BVC honors

Five Napa Valley College players were named to the 2023 All-Bay Valley Conference baseball team.

Vintage High product Owen Schnaible, a sophomore pitcher, was named to the First Team for the Storm (13-24, 8-13 BVC), while sophomore outfielder Hunter Graham made the Second Team.

Receiving Honorable Mention were sophomore second baseman Angel Cota out of American Canyon, freshman pitcher-infielder Mateo Santos, and freshman utility player Raisean Avila-Dorsey.

Schnaible, a southpaw, was 3-3 record with 13 starts. He threw seven complete games and finished with a 3.30 earned run average. In 95 1/3 innings, he allowed 84 hits and 50 runs (35 earned), walked 34 and struck out 77.

In his final appearance for the Storm, Schnaible started and pitched 10 innings in a no-decision, as Napa Valley lost at home to College of Marin-Kentfield, 5-4, in 11 innings. Schnaible threw 155 pitches in the game. He allowed four runs (three earned) and nine hits, walked three, struck out nine and hit one batter. It was the final home game of the season for the Storm.

"All year, every start, he knows he only gets one a week. And he makes his strongest effort every single time. It’s awesome to watch him pitch,” Storm head coach Dan Parker said in a report at nvcstorm.com. “He’s in really good shape. He worked hard during offseason to make sure he's able to do that.”

Schnaible also had 20 putouts, 12 assists and just one error.

"He's probably the best fielding pitcher I've ever had. He's quick off the mound and he throws them out at first. He's made some unbelievable plays off the mound,” NVC pitching coach Warren Brusstar said in the report.

Cota batted .206 in 36 games with 26 hits, including six doubles, and tallied 15 RBI. As a pitcher, he was 1-2 with seven appearances, including two starts. He also had a .967 fielding percentage, with 61 putouts, 28 assists and just three errors.

College Men’s Golf

NVC fourth in state tourney

The Storm concluded one of the greatest seasons in Napa Valley College history Monday, finishing in fourth place at the 2023 California Community College Athletic Association State Championships at Dragonfly Golf Club, in Madera. The Storm played some of its best golf at the season-ending tournament, shooting a 1-over-par 366 team-score in Sunday's first round and then bettering that with an even-par 365 in the final round.

A.J. Tomasini tied for third place individually and was named All-State after posting rounds of 67 and 73 for a 6-under-par 140 total.

The Storm shot 1-over-par 731 for the two-day, 36-hole state event.

“It was a pleasure to watch. So fired up for these young men at Napa Valley,” head coach Bob Freschi said in a report at nvcstorm.com. “To be fourth in the state is quite an achievement and accomplishment. Just awesome to see what our program has done the last few years. I'm very proud of it. Proud to be the leader of this pack.”

Also for NVC, Markus Nanpei tied for 11th place (71-72 – 143), Anthony Zahradka tied for 28th (74-74 – 148), Max Taylor tied for 49th (77-76 – 153), Jack Mitchell tied for 54th (86-70 – 156) and Vintage High graduate Matthew Commander was 60th (77-86 – 163).

"We always say pars are awesome,” Freschi added on the website. “We were 1-over par as a team, which was incredible when you think about it, just a testament to their grind and their commitment to our program and commitment to one another and to get it done when it matters the most, at the state championship. They pulled it off."

