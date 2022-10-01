Napa Valley Prep Football: American Canyon blanks Napa until fourth in 52-6 rout

The American Canyon High football team was like an octopus in its 52-6 hammering of Napa High at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

The Wolves' biggest tentacle was quarterback Kaleb Anderson. As a runner, the senior carried seven times for 80 yards and two touchdowns. As a passer, the athletic and rangy right-hander completed 12 of 17 passes for 169 yards, three touchdowns, and nary an interception.

American Canyon’s win, coupled with Petaluma’s stunning 28-26 win over Vintage, puts the Wolves in a flatfooted tie atop the Vine Valley Athletic League standings at 2-0. American Canyon is 4-2 overall, while Napa is 2-3 overall and 0-1 in VVAL.

The Wolves' offense gained 433 yards (169 passing, 264 rushing) on 46 plays behind the offensive line of Dominic Ford, Ren Ducut, Rigo Hurtado, James Caden and James Tyler.

Eight American Canyon players touched the ball on offense and seven scored. Anderson had rushing touchdowns of 21 and 14 yards. His touchdown passes went to Xavier Lopez (14 yards), Elijah De Vera (8 yards), and Abdul Kates Jr. (25 yards).

American Canyon at Napa football box score American Canyon 52, Napa 6

Kapono Liu (11 yards), Ojani Castillo (1 yard), and Sean Yumang (64 yards) scored rushing touchdowns.

American Canyon’s passing game featured quick strikes to quickly get the ball out of Anderson’s hands and complement the running game.

“They complement each other a lot,” Wolves head coach John Montante said matter-of-factly. “That’s why we do it.”

“You never underestimate your opponent, ever. You have to play all four quarters and put it together in all three phases. We really struggled on PATs tonight (missing four). We have to get that fixed, but the offense, defense, and kickoff team did really well. There were a lot of good things, but also some things we have to clean up.”

American Canyon marched down the field on its opening possession and capped the drive with one of Anderson’s two touchdown runs.

Napa looked poised to answer and make it a back-and-forth contest when it reached the Wolves’ 3-yard line. Instead, the Grizzlies endured a cataclysmic turn of events. Quarterback Yovanni Palma and running back Carlos Mata-Peinado had a handoff go afoul at the mesh point that Liu recovered.

The Wolves then navigated a 97-yard voyage capped by one of Anderson’s three touchdown passes, and the game was never remotely close from there. Mata-Peinado scored the Grizzlies’ lone touchdown on a 7-yard run with 8:21 left in the game to avert the shutout. He was their most productive offensive player, gaining 72 yards on 12 carries and another 23 on a pass reception.

“That fumble on the goal line just killed morale,” Napa head coach Askari Adams said. “You can’t let one mistake ruin your game. It was early and we had them backed up. It just deflated the whole team. We had missed assignments and missed tackles.”

The Wolves’ defense limited Napa to 193 yards on 40 plays, sacking Palma four times with Isaiah Vaughan, Kates, Castillo and Liu each recording one. Ryan Landaverde had two impact tackles (holding ball carriers to 1-3 yards), and Liu and Lopez each added one.

Montante was pleased with his defense’s efforts against another VVAL passing team after shutting down Sonoma Valley the previous week, 57-7. Justin-Siena and Casa Grande also like to throw, while Vintage, Petaluma and American Canyon take a run-oriented approach.

“It’s fun because it doesn’t get stale,” Montante said of facing VVAL opponents. “When I was in high school, everyone ran a 5-2 defense and ran the fly sweep except my high school. We ran split-back veer. I like the variety because it keeps the coaches and the kids on their toes.”

Defensive highlights for Napa included Alexis Barrientos and Brian Espinoza recording one impact tackle each.

Napa hosts Justin-Siena in its homecoming game next week. Since the two programs became VVAL combatants in 2018, they have split the four head-to-head matchups.

“We are a good team when we believe it, but it’s about getting them to believe it,” Adams said. “You can see the athletes that we have. They can play, but they have to believe it.”

Meanwhile, American Canyon will host a Vintage team that has been a thorn in its backside since 2017. The Wolves won the first matchup 42-13 in 2016 but it has been all Vintage since, with the Crushers winning every game by a minimum of two scores.

“Everyone wants to be on top of the league, especially in our division where playoff seeding is at stake,” Montante said of the CIF North Coast Section Division III playoff picture. “It’s always about us and what we can do better, how we perform, and how we go through our process because process leads to product. We talk about one-week seasons. You want to go 1-0 every week. We did it last week. We did it this week. Now we have another one next week.”

American Canyon won the JV game 52-0.