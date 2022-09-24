Napa Valley Prep Football: American Canyon puts on show in 57-7 homecoming rout of Sonoma Valley

AMERICAN CANYON — American Canyon’s defense was pretty stingy through its first three games, giving up 17 points a night, before giving up 38 in a loss at Livermore a week ago.

That three-point loss seemed a distant memory in Friday night’s homecoming game, however, as the Wolves smothered visiting Sonoma Valley, 57-7, in a Vine Valley Athletic League opener at Wolf Den Stadium.

American Canyon sacked returning Dragons junior quarterback Trent Ohman 12 times, one of which resulted in a fumble returned by Adbul Cates for a 40-yard touchdown that closed the scoring late in the third quarter. The game went to a running clock in the fourth.

The Wolves held Sonoma Valley to 17 net yards of total offense —a net zero yards rushing, thanks to the sacks, and 17 passing.

The Dragons actually scored their touchdown while the game was in balance, on a 3-yard pass from Ohman to Hudson Giaritta, but it was set up by a special teams mistake. The Dragons extended a stalled drive by recovering a fumble by Wolves senior captain Sean Yumang at the American Canyon 6-yard line and scored four plays later to make it 14-7 with 8:09 left in the half.

Yumang looked to have atoned for the gaffe when he returned the ensuing kickoff to the Sonoma Valley 10. It was nullified by a penalty and the Wolves started at their own 35 instead. But senior quarterback Kaleb Anderson completed a short pass that Noel Angel turned into a 24-yard gain to the Dragons’ 23 that led to James Aken’s 10-yard scoring sweep around the right side. Aken also ran in the conversion, after a Dragons penalty moved the ball to the 1, for a 22-7 lead.

After a three-and-out, Anderson found Angel again for a 41-yard catch-and-run to the Sonoma Valley 27. Anderson dropped back again on the next play, then suddenly spun and headed the other way and outraced the Dragons to the end zone. Xavier Lopez continued his 7 for 7 night of extra points to make it 29-7.

Ojani Castillo, who had opened the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown scamper four minutes into the game, added a 40-yarder four minutes into the third quarter. The junior rushed for a season-high 100 yards on a night when usual backfield mate Kapono Liu, sat out with a minor injury.

After Yumang made up for his early turnover with an interception, returning it to the Dragons’ 15, Anderson’s 15-yard scoring strike to Joseph Conlon made it 43-7. Yumang wasn’t done yet. When the Wolves lined up for an apparent punt by Angel, Yumang, lined up as a backfield blocker, got the snap instead and bolted untouched up the middle for a 54-yard touchdown.

Anderson had 12 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns, including a 14-yarder at the end of the first quarter that made it 14-0. He was an efficient 7 of 8 passing for 109 yards and one score.

The Wolves (3-2), who have yet to win two games in a row this season, will try when they visit a rested Napa High squad at Memorial Stadium on Friday night. Head coach Askari Adams’ Grizzlies (2-2) had their bye this week.