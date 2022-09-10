Napa Valley Prep Football: Wolves pull away from Berkeley with grinding run attack, pass rush

AMERICAN CANYON — Any reference to wolves howling at the moon was apropos for Friday night’s high school football game between American Canyon and Berkeley because, east of Wolf Den Stadium, a full moon was highly visible -– so much so that cellphone flashlight cameras almost had you believing Christmas arrived in September.

When times got dicey, American Canyon turned to two tried-and-true football elements that allow for a team to fight with bloody knuckles – a punishing running game and a pass rusher — in a 41-18 win over Berkeley.

The Wolves are 2-1 entering Friday’s game at Livermore.

American Canyon’s offensive line of Ren Ducut, Rigo Hurtado, Tyler James, Caden James, and Dominic Ford paved the way for 426 yards in 67 plays. Defensively, James Aken led a Wolves defense that recorded eight sacks as a team, six of which he secured.

The Wolves clung to a slender 21-18 lead at halftime. The Yellow Jackets were slated to receive the second-half kickoff, but American Canyon placekicker Xavier Lopez recovered an onside kick at his team’s 46-yard line.

“We figured out that it would be a good time to get the ball back,” American Canyon head coach John Montante said. “X (Lopez) does a good job at it and it worked out in our favor. Then, our kids started to do their jobs and play good football.”

The first half featured much of the quick, short passing game of quarterback Kaleb Anderson (12 of 23 for 120 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions). After this drive, the Wolves took the sting out of the Yellow Jackets with the rushing combination of Anderson, Ojani Castillo, and Kapono Liu.

From that point, the Wolves slowly but surely took a vice grip control of the game.

Anderson amassed 155 yards on 19 carries, including a 51-yard touchdown run and another from 1-yard away. He also threw a 9-yard touchdown to Sean Yumang. Castillo tallied 80 yards on 11 attempts with a 13-yard touchdown run. Liu added 56 yards on 11 carries, including touchdown runs of 3 and 6 yards to salt the game away for American Canyon.

“Having a running game is all about fundamental football in that it comes down to blocking, tackling and being physical,” Montante said. “That’s how you win football games.”

Berkeley’s offense was a tough out for three quarters from an American Canyon perspective. Berkeley quarterback Drew Henderson’s mobility did not hurt the Wolves in a rushing sense (minus-62 yards as a result of eight quarterback sacks) but it allowed receivers to break free for big pass plays. Henderson completed 14 of 21 passes for 276 yards for three touchdowns. Jackson Harris, who stands 6-foot-3, was the biggest headache for the Wolves' defense as he tallied 179 yards receiving on seven catches for three touchdowns.

The good news for the Wolves was the pass rush that generated eight sacks, six courtesy of Aken and one each from Isaiah Vaughan and Frank Daniels III.

“What can I say? James is a good player,” Montante said. “Any time you have a consistent and effective pass rush, it helps your coverage unit. There were times when we got out of our lanes and allowed the quarterback to step up and find guys. Then when we maintained our lanes and got in his face, it was a different story. Berkeley has some serious athletes. If you allow them to be athletic, you’re going to pay the price.”

Aken, meanwhile, stayed relentless in his pursuit of Henderson regardless of how many plays Berkeley kept hitting.

“It’s really just a matter of reading what he does,” Aken said. “He moves a lot. I was chasing him the whole game but he has a pattern, so eventually I noticed what he does. He likes to roll out of the pocket a lot. I had six sacks but honestly, I’m disappointed. I could have had double digits.”

David Garcia and Aken each had two tackles for lost yardage. Nic Mitchell and Castillo each totalled one. Mitchell had three impact tackles (gains that resulted in 1-3 yards). Elijah De Vera Dalano Murray, Vaughan, Garcia and Daniels each had one.

Montante was especially proud of his team's response to various practice changes to avoid the 100-plus-degree temperatures.

“We got out of our normal routine a little bit,” he said. “We had morning practices three of the four days and one of them at night. They had to force themselves to focus and get their work done in the allotment of time that we had. That way they could be at their first-period classes on time. I feel like they responded very well.

“We just have to keep cleaning up the boneheaded mistakes and we’ll be good to go. I want to see us address ball security, blocking, tackling, playing through the whistle, running physically, seeing receivers catching balls and in general doing fundamental things right. It’s all there. We’ve just got to do it.”

American Canyon JV 42, Berkeley 6

Behind the offensive line of Ralph Ducat, Luke Landaverde, Phoenix Perry, Joshua Smith and Yaniel Rosas, the Wolves compiled 280 rushing yards on 31 carries.

Andre Lopez totaled 116 yards on 10 carries. Quarterback Mason Harris had 96 on three carries with touchdown runs of 33 and 49 yards.

Harris also passed for 64 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Khalil Hunter and Cole Gholar for 45- and 19-yard scoring plays respectively. Victor Sahagon added touchdown runs of 4 and 1 yards.

Defensively, American Canyon allowed just 130 yards of total offense on 30 plays — 70 of which came on a Yellow Jackets touchdown when the game was out of reach, with the Wolves leading 42-0 with 4:30 left in the game.

Sahagon recovered a fumble. Jona Budu, Lorenzo Seymore, and Sahagon each had one sack. Tyler Tran, Karmoni Webb, and Perry each had a tackle for a loss. Webb, Perry, Sahagon, Aiden Abalos and Aleki Fale each had one impact tackle.