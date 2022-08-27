Napa Valley Prep Football: Wolves rally past Mustangs, 20-12

CORDELIA — The American Canyon High football team started playing Rodriguez only last year, and already they seem like longtime rivals.

A year after Rodriguez beat the Wolves on a field goal with 36 seconds left, American Canyon returned to a packed Coach Ed Hopkins Memorial Stadium and trailed by six points with less than nine minutes left in a very tightly contested season opener Friday night.

American Canyon at Rodriguez football box score American Canyon 20, Rodriguez 12

But after a 54-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Kaleb Anderson, a recovered onside kick, a 6-yard scoring keeper and conversion run by Anderson, and yet another defensive stand, the Wolves celebrated a playoff-like 20-12 victory.

“The kids stepped up,” American Canyon head coach John Montante said when asked if it felt like a chess match. “You move the pieces around — you do something, they do something, vice versa — but at the end of the day, it’s a football game. It’s not about the coaching. It’s about the kids playing, and our kids stepped up when it was really, really necessary. It was pretty heroic of them. They had to overcome a lot of (questionable calls). That horrific what was going on out there, but these kids battled and they overcame.”

Rodriguez defensive back Leroy Bryant, a University of Washington verbal commit, called “checkmate” when Wolves running back Kapono Liu burst through a big hole and scampered 45 yards to the end zone — but only 44 yards with the ball, officials ruled. Bryant caught up to Liu and stripped him of the ball as he crossed the goal line and returned it for an apparent 100-yard touchdown.

On a night when Rodriguez honored several new inductees to its hall of fame at halftime, the west side of the stadium went berserk. But the score was negated and the ball brought back to the Mustangs’ 33-yard line because of a holding penalty. Ten plays later, with Rodriguez facing fourth and goal from an inch away, Malik Dawson — the 235-pound lineman who had kicked the winning field goal the year before — was stuffed by a pack of Wolves at the 2 and American Canyon took over.

That set the tone for what would be a bend-but-not-break night for both defenses.

The Wolves responded by driving all the way to the Mustangs’ 2, only to give up the ball on a fourth-down sack of Anderson at the 15. Rodriguez drove 14 plays the other way before giving the ball back the Wolves at their 17.

After American Canyon punted to its own 43, Rodriguez’s two quarterbacks got their passing game going on a very windy night. Keylen Highbaugh caught a 12-yard chuck before Jeremiah Hill tiptoed down the sideline for a 31-yard touchdown. The holder couldn’t handle the snap on the extra point and was tackled to keep the score 6-0 with 1:56 left in the half.

Anderson tried to throw long on the Wolves’ next play from scrimmage, but was picked off by Bryant.

American Canyon had two fumble recoveries in the third quarter, the first by Isaiah Vaughan at the Wolves’ 5-yard line. The second one was at the Mustangs’ 34, and Anderson bolted up the middle to paydirt on the next play to tie the score 6-6. The conversion run came up short.

Rodriguez regained the lead, 12-6, with an 11-play drive keyed by three catches by Gabriel Batres—including a 12-yard touchdown catch with 8:44 to go in the game.

Four plays later, Anderson hit wide-open Abdul Kates with a short pass and the sophomore was off to the races for a 54-yard score.

“It was an out (route) and I just pump-faked the corner and he went for it,” Anderson said about how Kates got so wide open.

Added Kates, “He always finds me. He’s the best quarterback I’ve ever played with in my life.”

With the score tied 12-12, Montante sent out his extra-point unit. With the game starting to look like another 15-13 loss was possible, he decided on a conversion run instead and came up short with seven minutes left.

An onside kick got the ball right back at the 50, however. Anderson, after hitting Noel Angel with a 13-yard pass to the 18, Liu rumbling to the 1, and an illegal procedure call moving the ball back to the 6, Anderson rolled right and cut up just in time to dive into the end zone for the winning touchdown. He also punched in the conversion to make it 20-12 with 37 seconds left.

Rodriguez drove into Wolves territory after that with long passes up the middle, but ran out of time.

Montante said he wasn’t surprised Rodriguez was able to pass for 206 yards, including 147 on nine grabs by Bryant.

“No, No. 1 is a special player who’s going to U-Dub,” he said. “They have really good athletes. Their athletic ability did not surprise me.”

But American Canyon senior defensive linemen James Aken, David Garcia and Dalano Murray kept the Mustangs’ interchanging quarterbacks, senior Kenen Jones and sophomore Dylan Burke, from finding much rhythm.

“What James did, what David did, what Dalano did on the defensive line, it was so awesome to see that,” Montante said. “I’m so proud of those guys.”

Aken had several sacks and tackles for losses.

“There were a lot of things we couldn’t control, but we kept the pressure on them,” Aken said. “We lost to them last year, so pretty much our whole summer was about preparing for this game. I’m not surprised at all that we came through. It almost came down to an extra point or something again, but everyone did their jobs and kept their heads up.”

Added Kates, “There were a lot of things we didn’t agree with, a lot of adversity, but we just pushed through and we did what we had to do to win.”

Anderson finished 5 of 12 passing for 78 yards with one pick and one score.

“We knew we had a good game plan," the senior said. "Some things didn’t go our way in the first half, but we didn’t want that to dictate this game. We wanted to finish it, and that’s what we did. Our defense kept us alive this whole game. Fumble after fumble or forcing punts, I really believe they won this game for us.”