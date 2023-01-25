Napa Valley Prep Girls Basketball: ‘Facilitator’ Fontilla wills Wolves past Braves

Jazmine Fontilla is a game-changer when she’s on the court. An even better quality about her game is that she wants to ball in her hands when the game is on the line.

On Tuesday night, the senior guard literally put her team on her back to will the Wolves past host Justin-Siena, 55-51, in an overtime thriller at Daniel J. Clark Gym that was crucial in the Vine Valley Athletic League pennant race.

In the four minutes of overtime, Fontilla scored 8 of her team-high 22 points — including the first 5 — to play an instrumental role in the victory for American Canyon (15-7, 5-2 VVAL). Both teams entered the game in a five-way tie for first place, but the Wolves now share the lead with only Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley.

“The whole game, I really wasn’t scoring or anything. I feel like my head wasn’t in the game,” Fontilla said. “But overtime gave me a second chance and I knew I had to do something. l I knew throughout the whole game I was passing the ball and contributing in that way. But I knew I had to score in overtime, so that’s what I did.”

One of those included a breakaway layup that broke the seal on scoring and immediately shifted the momentum to the Wolves’ bench.

“Scoring that first bucket (of overtime) definitely got us all in the game,” Fontilla added. “We all felt like we had that extra push, we had that chance to keep fighting and not give up in overtime, so the first bucket was really important.”

Held to 2 points in the first half, Fontilla ended up making 3 of 4 free throws and drained her only 3 pointer in overtime.

Fontilla was named 2020-21 Napa County Player of the Year by the Napa Valley Register as a sophomore before missing virtually her entire junior season because of a knee injury that happened during the preseason.

“She is our facilitator,” American Canyon head coach Angela Davis said. “She’s able to be on the floor and make the right pass at the right time and when needed to step up and score — make the right decision, whether that should be a drive or whether that should be a pull-up. She’s our go-to person and we trust her with the ball to make the right decisions. If the shot is not available to her, we know that she'll give it to the appropriate person.”

The Wolves outscored Justin-Siena 11-7 in overtime, going on a 5-1 run in the final two minutes to break a 50-50 tie.

American Canyon started the game fast, closing the first quarter on an 8-0 run for a 10-5 lead. But the Wolves had to fight back to get to overtime, outscoring the Braves 14-11 in the fourth quarter to give fans some free basketball.

“I believe our girls are at a point where they believe in themselves,” Davis said. “Sometimes we’re just rushing and turnovers happen, and sometimes we miss assignments. But we have truly bought into when we play well as a team defensively. Offensively, the ball will find the right person.”

Also having a nice game for American Canyon was freshman Jordan Woodson, who scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half. The guard made a 3-pointer while going 2 of 3 on from the line.

Others scoring for the Wolves were Kamiya Bryant (5 points), Jeraline Haney (4 points), Camille Abcede (4 points), Kamaya Jones (3 points), Tyra Flemming (2 points) and Adja Querubin (2 points).

Justin-Siena (10-10, 4-3 VVAL) had chances to win, as well. The Braves gained their largest lead coming out of halftime, going on a 9-2 run to make it 30-22.

“I thought we came out with good focus in the second half,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “But even getting that lead, I had a feeling (the Wolves) would come back. This is just two very closely matched teams, and it’s a game of runs in basketball. Then they went on theirs. Unfortunately, we had a four-point lead late in the fourth quarter and we just couldn't close it out.”

Leading the way for the Braves was Jordan Washington. The sophomore center finished with a game-high 23 points with 7 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. She scored 15 points prior to halftime and made 5 of 9 from the line.

“If Jordan’s not the best player in this league, she's one of them,” Bettencourt said of Washington, who scored in the 20s for the second straight game. “There's no doubt she just continues to get better and, quite frankly, she still has so much room to grow as a player. I think she's really finding herself and I think her teammates do a really good job of getting her the ball in good situations. So we were excited to have her obviously on our side and look forward to her continuing to get better.”

Also having a nice game was Lauren Keller, who finished with 11 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. The freshman guard was at her best in the second half, when she scored 9 points. Keller also made 6 of 7 free throws.

“Just a tough competitor,” Bettencourt said. “She’s really improved her shot and nobody knows the work that that kid puts in. She’s put in a ton of work this season, not just at practice, to continue to get her shot better.”

Others scoring for the Braves were Mary Heun (9 points, 4 rebounds), Bella Balmaceda (6 points, 2 rebounds) and Megha Jackson (2 points, 1 rebound, 1 block).

Both teams will continue VVAL play this week. Justin-Siena visits Vintage at 7 p.m. Thursday after the Crushers (12-9, 4-3 VVAL) lost 40-37 to visiting Casa Grande on Tuesday and the Gauchos capped the season sweep. American Canyon has a bye Thursday before visiting Casa Grande (12-9, 5-2 VVAL) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Justin-Siena JV 48, American Canyon 36

The Braves (17-1, 6-1 VVAL) avenged their lone loss on the season while pulling into a first-place tie with the Wolves (14-2, 6-1 VVAL).

Justin-Siena outscored the visitors 11-6 in the third quarter to grab a 35-30 edge, before going on a 7-0 run to begin the fourth quarter and upping the margin to 12 points by the end.

The Braves were led by Dylan Zapolski, who finished with a game-high 20 points. The freshman guard scored 10 points in each half and made three shots from 3-point land while also making 1 of 2 free throws.

Madyson Carson added 10 points. The sophomore center scored 8 points in the second half and made all 6 of her free throws. Also scoring for the hosts were Nadia Sousa (8 points), Aldyn Martin (6 points), and Lydia Heil (4 points).

American Canyon matched the Braves in the first half, as it was tied 13-13 after first quarter and 24-24 at halftime.

Leading the Wolves were freshman guard Essie Okpalaugo, who scored 8 of her 12 points in the first half, and Nayonni Mitchell, who had 8 of her 10 before halftime.

Others scoring for American Canyon were Madelyn Pierce (5 points), Alayah Harris (5 points), Ava Beachum (2 points) and Deja Montgomery (2 points).