Napa Valley Prep Report: Grizzlies, Braves battle to a tie in girls soccer

The Napa High girls soccer team equalized each time visiting Justin-Siena took the lead Thursday night as they settled for a Vine Valley Athletic League tie at Memorial Stadium.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Justin-Siena (7-5-1, 3-4-1 VVAL) took a 1-0 lead on a goal by junior Thais Thomson-Rangel before sophomore Ella Brandon answered for the Grizzlies (3-8-4, 1-5-2 VVAL) to make it 1-1 at intermission.

Bella Fernandez, the freshman phenom who leads the Braves in scoring, gave them a 2-1 lead with an assist from junior Trina Talivaa.

But senior Ella Turjanis, a four-year varsity starter, equalized for Napa.

“It was a great game for us,” said Grizzlies head coach Adrian Guetter, “some of the most consistent 80 minutes of play we’ve had, where we connected passes, held the middle, and fully understood their game plan. Our defense did an excellent job holding their attack and shifting the field.”

Napa had lost 4-1 at Justin-Siena three weeks earlier.

“Compared to our last game against them, we simply were in this game for all 80 minutes,” Guetter added. “We played with intensity and patience and were composed.”

PHOTOS: Justin-Siena visits Napa in a Vine Valley girls soccer matchup. Justin-Siena vs. Napa girls soccer 5 Justin-Siena vs. Napa girls soccer 2 Justin-Siena vs. Napa girls soccer 1 Justin-Siena vs. Napa girls soccer 3 Justin-Siena vs. Napa girls soccer 4 Justin-Siena vs. Napa girls soccer 6 Justin-Siena vs. Napa girls soccer 7 Justin-Siena vs. Napa girls soccer 8 Justin-Siena vs. Napa girls soccer 9 Justin-Siena vs. Napa girls soccer 10 Justin-Siena vs. Napa girls soccer 11 Justin-Siena vs. Napa girls soccer 12 Justin-Siena vs. Napa girls soccer 13 Justin-Siena vs. Napa girls soccer 14 Justin-Siena vs. Napa girls soccer 15 Justin-Siena vs. Napa girls soccer 16

The Grizzlies were coming off a 2-0 loss Tuesday at Casa Grande in which they impressed Guetter by blanking the Gauchos in the second half.

Napa hosts American Canyon (5-9, 0-7 VVAL) at 6 p.m. Saturday in itsSenior Night game before visiting Vintage on Tuesday for a Big Game. They travel to Petaluma on Feb. 2 and Sonoma Valley on Feb 9 to close VVAL play.

The Braves finish the regular season with four home games, starting Tuesday night against Sonoma Valley (4-5-2, 3-3-1 VVAL).

St. Helena 10, Cloverdale 0

Alice Baxter, Emily Escobedo Fabela, Mia Hernandez and Eva Bowen each scored at least twice as the St. Helena High girls soccer team blanked visiting Cloverdale 10-0 in a North Central League I contest Tuesday night.

After Baxter opened the scoring in the fourth minute and Emily Escobedo Fabela added another six minutes later, the first-place Saints (6-5-1, 4-0 NCL I) made it 3-0 on Baxter’s second goal.

Hernandez scored her first two goals to put the Saints up 5-0 at halftime.

“We played pretty well. We made some really nice passes,” St. Helena senior co-captain Mabel Wilms said. “Gemma (Hanna, junior sweeper) in the back was a very big help in keeping balls from getting to the goal. Our midfield wings, (senior) Maddie Sullivan and (junior) Andrea Rodriguez-Mendoza helped bring the ball in, kinda like a funnel, and then we were able to make some good shots.”

In the second half, Hernandez scored again just two minutes in and Escobedo Fabela added her second in the 51st minute. Baxter scored her third with 20 minutes left, and Bowen quickly capped the scoring with seven and six minutes left.

“Honestly, I feel all 14 of our players played a part,” St. Helena head coach Milton Gallegos said. “We’ve discussed different roles and playing your part and doing your job at the right time and I think today was a complete game where we had good possession, good attacks and good looks. Our shooting wasn’t as strong as it could have been, but we’re getting those looks and the movement. I think as a whole it was just a good possession game and I think we dominated in all aspects today.”

A 2-5-1 preseason against nonleague opponents wasn’t always fun, but it’s paying off now.

“We had a tough preseason where we played some tough, big schools, but we also had a lot of injuries,” Gallegos said. “When you have only 14 players on the roster, it can be tough. We played several games with just 11 and couldn’t sub, and we ended up with 10 players a couple of times because of injuries, but that’s on us. It’s not an excuse. It’s on us because we only have 14. Today I had 14 and they’re all healthy and everyone contributed.”

The Saints were to visit St. Vincent de Paul in Petaluma for a nonleague game on Friday before hosting fellow NCL co-leader Sonoma Academy (4-0 NCL I) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Coyotes have yet to allow a league goal and have a 4-0 shutout of Justin-Siena on their resume.

“Sonoma Academy is a really good team, but I believe we’ll be able to pull it off and work together to get some goals,” Wilms said. “I think we’re more aggressive now, so hopefully we’ll be first to the ball.”

Varsity Girls Basketball

Vintage 39, Justin-Siena 24

The Crushers (13-9, 5-3 VVAL) completed a two-game sweep of the season series Thursday night, ending a two-game VVAL skid. Vintage led 23-16 at halftime and quickly stretched the margin to double digits.

Lizzie Qui had a game-high 12 points, Grace Geitner 8, Julia Gerenser 6, Kayla Cleveland 5, Cienna Alvarez 4 Ella Pridmore 3 and Rachel Galvin 2.

For Justin-Siena (10-11, 4-4 VVAL), Jordan Washington had 11 points, Mary Heun 6, Emery Messenger 5 and Lauren Keller 2.

Justin-Siena hosts Napa and Vintage visits Petaluma on Saturday, with both tip-offs at 7 p.m.

Clear Lake 59, St. Helena 21

For St. Helena these days, atoning for an earlier league loss means limiting the losing margin more than in the first meeting. The Saints did that in Tuesday’s NCL I loss to visiting Clear Lake, falling by 13 fewer points than when they visited the Cardinals three weeks before.

St. Helena (3-17, 1-9 NCL I) kept the score tight early in the first quarter, prompting Clear Lake head coach Phil Psalmonds to call a quick timeout. The Cardinals (12-5, 9-1 NCL I) finished the quarter with a 15-8 lead before breaking away with a 21-2 second quarter for a 36-10 halftime lead.

“At halftime, we went into the locker room with our heads high,” St. Helena head coach Alisha Sommer said. “We went into this game knowing it would be a challenge. We are still not our full team of nine, with (junior point guard) Kenia Lagunas still out with an ankle injury.

“However, with (junior guard) Alondra Sanchez returning to finish the season, we felt a little more like ourselves. I brought up some JV players to help give the rest of my starters a break, which allowed us to focus on the real goal for today: doing better than we did last time.”

Sophia Cupp led the Saints with 12 points, followed by fellow senior Peyton Meyers with 4 points. Another senior, Linnea Cupp, went 1 for 2 from the free-throw line while scoring 3 points, and sophomore Josephine “Josie” Doda chipped in 2 points.

“The theme of this season has been ‘Progress.’ If we can play these league teams a second time and achieve incremental improvements with our efforts, then I am satisfied with the outcomes,” said Sommer, whose team lost 65-14 to Clear Lake the first time. “More importantly, the team felt proud of their achievements. We left the locker room with the goal of not letting them score more points than our first meeting and for us to score more points than the last time we played.”

It didn’t happen last Thursday, when the Saints hosted a Fort Bragg squad that had beaten them 71-19 on the coast in their Dec. 6 league opener. The Timberwolves swept the season series with a 73-19 rout.

But St. Helena showed improvement against Clear Lake, which is tied for first place with Fort Bragg and Cloverdale. The Saints were to host Middletown (11-6, 5-3 NCL I) on Friday night and try to at least whittle down the 56-point margin they lost to the Mustangs by the first time.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Justin-Siena 65, Vintage 45

The Braves (19-2, 8-0 VVAL) won on Vintage’s floor for the first time in five seasons of VVAL competition Wednesday night, grabbing 21-5 and 40-19 leads after the first two quarters and never looking back.

Vincent Jackson led Justin-Siena with a game-high 14 points, putting the fourth-year varsity starter over 1,000 points for his Braves career. Jaden Washington added 13 points, Asher Cleary 11, Travis Hightower 8, Nick Jeramaz 5, Nate Spare and Ma’el Blunt 4 each, and Andrew Grimshaw, DJ Ryan and Chase Briskovich 2 apiece.

Vintage (12-10, 4-4 VVAL) was led by Jace Lopez with 12 points, Si Sabbagha 11 and Miles MacPherson 9, while Collin Durfee chipped in 5, Grayson Wyman 4, and Elias Alvarez and Brady Hearn 2 each.

St. Helena 57, Clear Lake 52

The Saints (12-8, 8-2 NCL I) avenged their 59-49 home loss to the Cardinals (13-7, 7-3 NCL I) on Jan. 3 by pulling out a thriller Tuesday night in Lakeport.

According to the Lake County Record-Bee, St. Helena was leading 53-52 with 22 seconds left when it got a steal and converted a three-point play on a fast break to seal the win.

The Saints led 17-16 after one quarter and 45-41 after three, but it was 30-30 at halftime.

Micah Marquez and Will Meyer led the Saints with 13 points each and Jack Robinson had a good game with 10 points. Ethan Peterson was a spark off the bench with 9 points, Charlie Knight had 8 points, and Xander Kelperis had 4 points with 12 rebounds.

“We played a hard-nosed game,” St. Helena head coach Giules Particelli said. “This was a complete team effort on both sides of the court.”

Jake Soderquist led the Cardinals with 17 points but had only 9 after the first quarter.

“They made a concerted effort to defend him after that and not let him score,” Clear Lake head coach Mike Damiata told the Record-Bee.

St. Helena, which went in tied for third place with Clear Lake, is now alone in third behind first-place Cloverdale and second-place Kelseyville (9-2 NCL I).

The Saints were coming off Monday night’s 52-49 nonleague loss to Elite Charter in Vallejo and last Thursday’s 54-44 victory at Fort Bragg.

Against Fort Bragg, Kelperis had a huge double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds, as did Knight with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Max Lilavois chipped in 9 points on three 3-pointers, while Will Meyer had 5 points and Robinson 2 points.

In the loss to Elite Charter, Knight was huge with 28 points and 15 rebounds, while Jonathan Iano supplied 9 points on three 3-pointers, and Will Meyer had 8 points.

The Saints were to host fifth-place Middletown (9-9, 5-4 NCL I) on Friday night.

The Clear Lake JV boys beat St. Helena 64-50 to improve to 9-1 in league play. According to the Record-Bee, the Saints slashed a 37-16 halftime deficit to two points in the fourth quarter before the Cardinals drained a 3-pointer and created crucial turnovers with full-court pressure.

Varsity Boys Wrestling

Petaluma 45, Napa 30

The Trojans used six pins, a minor decision and a forfeit to win Wednesday night’s VVAL victory at Napa High. The Grizzlies had four pins and two minor decisions.

Winning via pin for Napa were Josiah Orozco (134 pounds), Nigel Clay (147), Collin Taylor (154) and Chris Gaxiola (115), while Mario Deainni (162) won 10-6 and Yovanni Palma (184) won 8-3.

The Grizzlies’ Joey Payne dropped an 8-5 decision and teammates Jack Moore (128), Aran O’Brien (140), Jonah Schwarze (172), David Lopez (222), Blake Feaver (108) and Andres Gonzalez (122) were pinned.

Varsity Girls Wrestling

Petaluma 18, Napa 12

The Grizzlies’ Maeline Gomez (113 pounds) was pinned in the only contested weight class Wednesday as each team earned 12 points on forfeits.

Varsity Boys Soccer

St. Helena 15, Cloverdale 1

Gino Hanna scored four goals in the NCL I contest and Sam Raunegger added a quick second-half hat trick to lead the Saints (6-5-2, 3-0-1 NCL I) past the visiting Eagles on Tuesday night.

Hanna also had a couple of four-goal nights last season.

“It feels really good,” the senior said. “I feel like our team has been playing way better these past few games as a whole compared to our prior games,” Hanna said. “I feel going forward with the season, we’re going to keep improving.

Leo Rodriguez scored the Saints’ first and fifth goals, Hanna recorded the second and fourth goals, Justin Lopez scored the third and Andres Velazquez the sixth, and Anthony Montanez had the seventh and eighth goals for an 8-1 halftime lead.

Hanna made it 10-1 with his final goals early in the second half and Raunegger scored his three goals between the 64th and 67th minutes.

“We always knew he was fast,” Hanna said of Raunegger, a junior playmaker on defense and offense for the football team this past fall. “We kept asking Ozzie to put him at striker and he finally did and he showed up and he played up, so I think it’s a really good opportunity to be able to, like, change our squad around and maybe try to fit him in as a striker.”

Added St. Helena head coach Ozzie Gallegos, “One thing about these games is it shows that we do have players who can do other positions. I played Sam up top and he proved to be a very dominant forward, so that’s something I can now see moving forward against some of the tougher opponents if the kids need a push.”

Aaron Cruz and Rudy Ortiz closed the scoring with nine and eight minutes left, respectively.

“Obviously, we were the better of the two teams,” Gallegos said. “But in these types of games, you want to be able to still play well regardless of the level of the other team. You still want to be able to move the ball well and you still want to be able to make good runs and get your timing down because the season isn’t over. The hard part is yet to come.

“Sometimes it’s my job to keep our guys focused and make sure we can make adjustments. But overall, I’m happy. I got to play my bench, I got to give players valuable minutes and that’s what’s important when you’ve got Roseland University Prep just around the corner.”

The Saints had battled to a scoreless tie with visiting Roseland University Prep a week before at Bob Patterson Memorial Field. They will visit the Knights on Feb. 2, warming up with a nonleague home game against Kennedy of Richmond at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, before closing league play with a home game against Kelseyville.

“I think it’s going to come down between us and them,” Gallegos said of battling RUP for the league title. “Kelseyville is putting pressure on, too, so I’m hoping for a (good) result in that game as well. But Roseland is our next rival. Cloverdale was our rival for such a long time, but I think they’ve got some work to do for the next couple of seasons. We were able to reload his year and I think playing hard teams in Division I during preseason really helped us out. If you saw the Roseland University Prep game, you saw two amazing teams going at it, so I’m really happy in that sense. I think we’re moving forward in the right direction.”

Today in sports history: Jan. 28 Video 1990: San Francisco 49ers beat Denver Broncos in most lopsided Super Bowl 1996: Dallas Cowboys beat Pittsburgh Steelers for 3rd Super Bowl win in 4 years 2001: Baltimore Ravens' defense shuts down New York Giants in Super Bowl 2007: Roger Federer captures his 10th Grand Slam singles title without dropping a set 2014: Group forms first labor union for college athletes 2017: Serena Williams wins her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title 2018: Roger Federer becomes first man to win 20 Grand Slam tennis singles titles