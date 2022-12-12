Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin boys 1st, girls 4th in Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament

The Justin-Siena boys took first place in the Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament at Healdsburg High for the second consecutive season Saturday night with a 61-50 victory over Windsor High.

Vince Jackson was named tournament Most Valuable Player, while Travis Hightower and Ma'el Blunt joined him on the All-Tournament team.

The Braves routed Middletown 89-16 in the first round on Wednesday, racing ahead 25-4 by the end of the first quarter and never looking back. Jackson and Hightower each had 17 points and Dallas Logwood scored 9 off the bench.

In Friday night’s semifinal, Justin-Siena beat previously undefeated Ukiah High 67-49 in an intense, up-and-down game. Asher Cleary hit three 3-pointers in a row to open up a double-digit lead in the second quarter that the Wildcats couldn't overcome. Hightower scored 18, Jackson 17, Blunt 11 and Cleary nine. Head coach George Nessman said Jaden Washington had a strong overall game, as well.

In the final against the Jaguars, the Braves bolted out to a 25-7 lead but did have to look back. Windsor battled back to reduce the lead to 4 midway through the fourth quarter in what proved to be a hard-fought game. Jackson, however, scored seven points in a row to help secure the tournament championship. Jackson finished the game with 24 points. Cleary supplied 12 and Blunt 11, and Drew Grimshaw played a strong fourth quarter.

Vintage 52, Concord 45

The Crushers (5-2) defeated the Minutemen in Concord on Friday night, coming back after trailing 19-8 early in the second quarter.

“We need to change our warmup,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora. “I hate to say it, but we seem to play better when we’re playing catch-up. This obviously needs to change.”

Ben Jackson took over in the second quarter by being aggressive for the Crushers. He was rewarded by getting six trips to the free-throw line and taking full advantage, going 11 of 12 for the quarter. This helped the Crushers slash their 11-point deficit to 29-27 by intermission.

“Ben is a tough matchup,” Gongora said. “The guys were getting a bit frustrated with some of the calls, or lack thereof. I stressed to focus on controlling the controllables, attitude and effort.”

Vintage’s frustration peaked in the third when it fell behind 36-27.

“At that point, I think the difference was Ben’s calmness,” Gongora said. “He had a zen-like aura about him. He simply kept playing, even though he was taking countless hits. I think the others followed Ben’s lead and believed everything was going to be OK. That’s what you want from your captain.”

Vintage finished the game on a 25-9 run.

“I knew it was a matter of time, but the frustration was palatable,” added Gongora. “I’m proud this young team was able to shake things off and persevere and make a nice run at the end to finish out the game strong.”

The Crushers (5-2) next host Antioch at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers will first take a 3-4 record into Tuesday’s game at De Anza

“It’s finals week, so no games. I hope we can get healthy,” Gongora said. “We had players out against Concord. We still haven’t had a practice with all 13 players. Hopefully it happens this week.”

Jackson finished with 21 points, making 15 of 17 from the charity stripe, and added 7 boards and 4 steals. Grayson Wyman finished with 9 points with limited minutes due to foul trouble, Jace Lopez had 6 points, and Brady Hearn had 5 points and 5 assists.

American Canyon fifth in SRV tourney

The Wolves beat Mission-San Francisco, 81-67, in the fifth-place game of San Ramon Valley’s Mark Madsen Invitational in Danville on Saturday. American Canyon (5-4) led most of the game by double digits until a late fourth-quarter Bears run closed the gap to 6 points. But senior Nathan Espejo scored 8 of his high team-high 14 points on four consecutive possessions in to help the Wolves pull away.

Also scoring in double digits were senior Hassan Flemming with a season-high 13, junior Jack Turner with 13 of his own, and senior Jake Laron with 11 despite playing only six minutes in the third quarter.

“Nate is so important us,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said. “He’s such a fighter and doesn't get nearly the credit he deserves. Today he showed why he's a captain and an irreplaceable piece of this team.”

The Wolves opened the tournament with a 75-47 loss to California High of San Ramon, before getting edged 51-49 by Bellarmine College Prep.

“This is a real tough tournament. There were three or four teams here that will genuinely be vying for section and state championships,” Hayburn added. “We come here each year to learn and grow and if we can steal a win or two that's just a bonus.”

American Canyon will host Vacaville (6-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Prep Girls Wrestling

Vintage compete in San Leandro

The Crushers traveled to San Leandro for the Roger Briones Tournament for their second tournament in a row this past saturday. The Crushers entered six JV wrestlers and two varsity wrestlers and among their 17 wins, 14 were by pin against just five losses. Six Crushers made the finals.

“We are proud of all our girls,” coach Eric Jones said. “They came to wrestle and the results show it.”

In varsity action, McKayla Youngblood won her second tournament title in a row with a pin, a 6-0 decision, and a 9-3 decision.

Gianna Ficele placed second, going 1-1.

In JV action, Vintage’s Valerie Chicatti placed first with a bye and two pins. Also placing first was Ava Raines with a 3-0 record and three pins, two of which lasted just 7 seconds each.

Placing second were Emily Cortez (2-1, two pins) and Hanna Johnson (2-1, two pins), while Brianna Fry went 3-1 with three pins and placed third.

Grace Lamonte impressed coach Eric Jones with her effort in her first-ever meet.

“Grace came out late, but she works hard and she will get her wins with more experience and contacts,” Jones said.

The Crushers will host Justin-Siena in the small gym on Friday, before the girls compete in the Castro Valley Classic on Saturday.

Varsity Girls Basketball

Justin-Siena fourth in Healdsburg tourney

The Braves defeated Fortuna 62-45 in the first round of the Redwood Empire Invitational on Wednesday at Healdsburg High, before falling to Ukiah in Friday night’s semifinals, 49-46, and to the hosting Greyhounds in Saturday’s third-place game.

The Braves (4-2) came out a little slow against a competitive Fortuna squad, going down 12-6 early in the first quarter as the Huskies from Humboldt County got some early transition buckets. But Justin-Siena, led by Jordan Washington and Mary Heun, turned up their offensive intensity and got better defensively for the rest of the quarter. A Sophia Dominici buzzer beater at the end of the quarter tied the game at 17 apiece.

The Braves continued scoring in the second quarter and began to limit the Huskies defensively, outscoring them 19-10 for a 36-27 halftime lead. Justin-Siena really turned up the defense in the third quarter, holding Fortuna to 6 points while scoring 15 of their own on the way to a 51-33 lead. A back-and-forth fourth quarter ended with Fortuna hitting a long 3-pointer at the buzzer.

For the game, the Braves had only 9 turnovers and outrebounded Fortuna 46-32. They were led by Washington (16 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals), Heun (10 points, 6 rebounds), Lauren Keller (7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) and Emery Messenger (7 points, 2 rebounds). Also scoring were Naveena Jackson (6 points, 6 rebounds), Hannah Spare (6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals), Megha Jackson (4 points, 3 rebounds) and Dominici (4 points, 2 assists).

“We were proud of the team for how they responded after a slow start.” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “We continue to work on finishing around the rim and our transition defense, as both of those things hurt us a little bit during this game. Limiting our turnovers and winning the rebounding margin were huge for us and led to a lot more opportunities to score.”

Scoring for the Braves In the third-place game against Healdsburg (10-2), which had lost its semifinal 49-43 to Arcata, were Heun (9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists), Naveena Jackson (6 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists), Washington (7 points, 7 rebounds), Megha Jackson (4 points, 2 assists, 1 block), Taylor Stoppello (3 points, 2 rebounds) and Jesilyn Beaulac (2 points). Messenger added 5 rebounds and Keller 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

The Braves (4-2) will next host San Domenico (7-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Varsity Boys Wrestling

Justin-Siena 33, Lower Lake 32

The Braves traveled to Healdsburg for a tri-meet last Wednesday that saw the shorthanded hosts wrestle only exhibition matches and the recently hobbled Braves pull out a nailbiter over Lower Lake.

Justin-Siena was fueled by five victories via pin. Pearce Alger and Brandon Guiducci both wrestled up weight classes and notched first-period pins, inspiring their squad with their sacrifice. John Bishop and Joey Rasler added pins, as did freshman Elijah Del Castillo, who earned his first varsity win. Jack Shea tallied a victory by minor decision.

Freshman Bodey Denkin drew raves in a loss as he stood in with a much more experienced opponent. Down 8-0 with a major decision looming, he kept fighting and nearly pinned his foe while losing by only a minor decision and giving up 3 team points instead of 4. For that he, was named the team's All-Heart Wrestler.

“Bodey wrestled like a giant tonight,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “His opponent was extremely skilled, reminding us of Ali Jahani from the motion picture ‘American Wrestler: The Wizard.’ He tossed Bodey around early, utilizing a dozen high-flying moves. But Bodey never quit and nearly pinned him. Bodey saved us a point, helping us win.”

