Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin golfers go 12-0 in VVAL

The Justin-Siena girls golf team wrapped up its second consecutive Vine Valley Athletic League title with a 262-287 win over host Petaluma at Rooster Run Golf Club on Thursday.

It was the third league match in as many days for the Braves, who finished 12-0.

Brooklyn Blankenship and Marley Sennott fired season bests with a 40 and 49, respectively, while Vannia Dagnino carded a 52, Natalie Krystal a 53, and Ava Preston a 68.

“I couldn’t be happier for our girls,” first-year Braves head coach Chris Curnutt said. “They have put in the work, they’ve done the drills, and they deserve the rewards that come with it. We are going to get some rest the next couple of days and will be ready to go for Monday’s VVAL Tournament.”

Varsity Girls Tennis

Justin-Siena 5, American Canyon 2

The Wolves were unable to avenge their only league loss as the visiting Braves clinched at least a share of first place in the VVAL on Thursday while extending their five-year VVAL win streak to 57 matches.

Winning in singles for Justin-Siena were Bryn Hogan at No. 1 over Ezrielle Llave, 6-2, 6-1, Naveena Jackson at No. 2 over Emily Satake, 6-1, 6-1, and Megha Jackson at No. 3 over Morgan Crowell, 6-4, 6-2.

For American Canyon (9-2 VVAL), Lydia Zhan beat Michaela Pucci, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 4 singles.

At first doubles, the Braves’ Jess Beaulac and Tatum Newell beat Riley Yamada and Abbygail Alejandrino. 7-5, 6-0. The Wolves’ No. 2 team of Alexis Herrera and Alona Gluidit edged out Carina Dunbar and Maggie Cooke, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 1-0 (10-8).

The determining match for the team came at third doubles, where the Braves' Olivia Mazzucco and Annkatherine Schmidt beat Kylie Dickinson and Marline Razo Diaz, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

Next week, the Braves (10-0 VVAL) host Vintage on Tuesday and their Senior Day match against Petaluma on Thursday.

Varsity Volleyball

Vintage sweeps two VVAL foes

The Crushers swept host Napa High in a Big Game on Wednesday night, 25-12, 25-12 25-10.

Maria Bodor had 12 kills and 10 digs, Audrey Jonas 15 digs and 2 assists, Chloe Barrett 7 kills, Cienna Alvarez 3 kills and 3 blocks, Melanie McPhee 7 aces, 10 assists and 4 digs, and Alex Whipple 2 aces, 6 kills, 15 assists and 8 digs.

Jonas had 18 kills, 2 assists and 3 aces in a 25-15, 25-19, 25-20 sweep at Petaluma High on Thursday.

Ava Cortez had 3 aces and 11 digs, Grace Geitner 4 blocks and 2 kills, Whipple 6 kills, 4 blocks, 12 assists and 6 digs, Alvarez 7 kills and 3 blocks, Bodor 10 kills, 2 blocks and 11 digs, McPhee 10 assists and 7 digs, and Barrett 5 kills.

The third-place Crushers (14-11, 7-3 VVAL) will host second-place Justin-Siena in their Senior Night match on Tuesday before closing the regular season at first-place American Canyon.

JV Volleyball

Vintage picks up two VVAL wins

The Crushers defeated host Napa High on Wednesday, 25-11, 25-22, getting 9 digs, 13 aces, 14 kills and 5 blocks as a team.

In a 26-24, 16-25, 15-11 win at Petaluma on Thursday, they tallied 18 digs, 17 kills, 7 blocks and 7 aces.

Freshman Volleyball

Vintage picks up pair of wins.

The Crushers swept host Napa High on Wednesday, 25-9. 25-18, amassing 14 aces as a team.

Noelle Rofkahr and Alyssa Woolworth each had 3 aces, Abby Rustice and Kenzie Matoza each had 2 aces. Natalie Yoder had 14 kills, and Abby Rustice had 3 kills.

Kenzie Matoza, Vader Florez and Elinor Travers each had 2 kills. Rofkahr also had 10 assists, and Sydney Kittel had 5 assists.

In a 25-23, 25-16 win at Petaluma on Thursday, Mikayla Stevens and Rustice each had 2 kills, Yoder and Matoza each had 2 aces, Florez had 2 kills and an 1 ace, Travers had 2 successful blocks, Rofkahr had 4 assists, and Kittel had 3 assists.