Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena volleyball team stays atop VVAL

At first doubles, the Braves' team of Tatum Newell and Jessilyn Beaulac beat Teresea MorTarredona Gimeno and Daphne Perlich, 6-4, 6-3. At second doubles, Carina Dunbar and Kendall Manasse beat Petaluma's Ellyanna Gonsalvez and Haley Va Bedder, 6-0, 6-4.

Petaluma's sole win came at third doubles, where Andrea Looper and Maya Hoffman edged Michaela Pucci and Margaret Cooke, 7-6 (7-3) 4-6, 1-0 (10-8).

JV Volleyball

Justin-Siena 2, Petaluma 1

The Braves rebounded from a tough first-set loss in Tuesday night’s 24-26, 25-20, 15-7 win over the Trojans in Petaluma.

Exceptional play came from Lily Kaer with 14 assists, and Addison Geist with 8 kills. The team benefited from the aggressive serving of Frances Dulatre, Angela Adiz and Gabby Granko, who had 13, 12 and 11 serves, respectively.

American Canyon 2, Vintage 0

The Wolves improved to 6-0 in the VVAL and 15-3 overall with Tuesday night’s 25-9, 25-14 sweep of the visiting Crushers.