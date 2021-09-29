Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena volleyball team stays atop VVAL

Eleanor Meyers and Anna Hanson each crushed 11 kills, Meyers with more than .500 hitting efficiency, as the Justin-Siena volleyball team downed host Petaluma on Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-10, 23-25, 25-18.
Emery Messenger added 7 kills and 5 digs for the Braves, who improved to 8-3 overall and 5-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League.
Ranessa Rualo added 19 assists and 5 digs, Cass Richardson 9 assists, Reagan Brumfield 7 digs, and Erin Edora 5 digs.
Vintage 3, American Canyon 1
The Crushers (10-4, 5-0 VVAL) lost the first game but claimed the rest to stay in a tie for first place with Justin-Siena on Tuesday night at American Canyon, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11, 25-13.
For the Wolves (10-6, 3-3 VVAL), Nalani Bustos had 3 aces, 10 digs and 12 assists, Ariana Pacheco had 9 kills and 10 digs, Giselle Torres had 6 kills and 12 assists, Charlize Francisco had 17 digs, and Kennedy Brown had 3 blocks and 4 kills.
Varsity Girls Tennis
Justin-Siena 6, Petaluma 1
The Braves (7-0, 6-0 VVAL) made it 45 regular-season victories in a row with Tuesday’s home win.
Sweeping the singles were, starting at No. 1, Bella Rampa with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Amelia Grevin, Bryn Hogan with a 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-4) comeback win over Meg Rawson, Naveena Jackson with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Sofia Nordler, and Megha Jackson with a near-shutout of Tenlee Leone, 6-0, 6-1.
At first doubles, the Braves' team of Tatum Newell and Jessilyn Beaulac beat Teresea MorTarredona Gimeno and Daphne Perlich, 6-4, 6-3. At second doubles, Carina Dunbar and Kendall Manasse beat Petaluma's Ellyanna Gonsalvez and Haley Va Bedder, 6-0, 6-4.
Petaluma's sole win came at third doubles, where Andrea Looper and Maya Hoffman edged Michaela Pucci and Margaret Cooke, 7-6 (7-3) 4-6, 1-0 (10-8).
JV Volleyball
Justin-Siena 2, Petaluma 1
The Braves rebounded from a tough first-set loss in Tuesday night’s 24-26, 25-20, 15-7 win over the Trojans in Petaluma.
Exceptional play came from Lily Kaer with 14 assists, and Addison Geist with 8 kills. The team benefited from the aggressive serving of Frances Dulatre, Angela Adiz and Gabby Granko, who had 13, 12 and 11 serves, respectively.
American Canyon 2, Vintage 0
The Wolves improved to 6-0 in the VVAL and 15-3 overall with Tuesday night’s 25-9, 25-14 sweep of the visiting Crushers.
“The girls were loose and mentally prepared for their game,” American Canyon head coach Rick Manibusan said. “They worked hard during practice and it is nice to see them appreciate their efforts.”
Attacking from the outside positions were Isabella Avila (3 aces, 13 digs, 3 kills), Vanessa Vidriales-Zarate (6 digs, 1 kill), Danielle Abuan (5 digs, 1 kill), Adrienne Nicolas (4 digs, 2 kills) and Isabella Trinidad (4 digs, 1kill). Ava Berry (3 blocks, 7 kills) and Jaelyn Denina (3 blocks, 1 kill) controlled the middle front, Maleia Magaoay (2 aces, digs, 2 assists) and Sophia Bernabe (3 digs, 8 assists) rallied the offense, and Keana Resultay (5 aces, 11 digs) and Jasmine Gallegos (10 digs) defended the back court.
Freshman Volleyball
Justin-Siena 8th in tournament
The Braves finished eighth out of 15 teams in the Paganini Invitational Tournament at Sonoma Valley on Saturday. They placed second in pool play and made it into the gold bracket, where they fell to Windsor in the first round.
Justin-Siena had strong performances from Ainsley McNicoll, Brynna Cohee, Anna Bueno-Kling, Eva Winkler and Stella Keller. Cohee was awarded an All-Tournament Team medal.
Other VVAL schools in the tournament included Casa Grande (ninth place), Sonoma Valley (11th), Petaluma (12th) and American Canyon (13th). Carondelet-Concord beat Redwood-Larkspur in the final.
Justin-Siena continued VVAL play with a 27-25, 25-21 sweep at Petaluma on Tuesday.