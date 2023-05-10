Two brothers breezed through the first three rounds of the boys singles bracket for St. Helena High during Saturday’s Coastal Mountain Conference Tennis Championships at Galvin Community Park in Santa Rosa.

They collided in a marathon final, where senior Ewan Oliver came back to subdue sophomore Peter Oliver, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

“I think it is hard to play your brother in competition because one has the pressure on him to win because he is older and the other has less to lose because he is younger,” St. Helena head coach Kristen Stanton said. “They played a tough three-set match.”

Third-seeded Peter Oliver opened with an 8-0 win over Middletown’s Nadav Dicovsky, while No. 1 seed Ewan Oliver received a bye. Both shut out their quarterfinal foes, 6-0, 6-0, Ewan blanking Technology’s Kittrick Foster and Peterson downing Kelseyville’s Ryan Lipscomb.

Both defeated Sonoma Academy opponents in the semifinals, Peter Oliver upsetting No. 2 seed Alex Sae, 6-4, 6-1. Ewan Oliver beat Roman Cushman in his semi, 7-5, 6-2.

“I am proud of Peter because he played a very tough player and won to advance to the finals,” Stanton said.

The brothers qualified for the North Coast Section Division 2 Tournament, set May 16-17 at Arcata High and McKinleyville High in Humboldt County. Ewan advanced automatically and Peter via an at-large berth.

Jack Oliver said both of his sons started playing at the same age, so Ewan has played two years longer.

“Ewan has more experience as the older brother and used his all-court game and attacking the net to win a lot of the pressure points.”

Calistoga High girls doubles players Victoria Hickman and Paloma Lopez won their opener, 9-7 over a Technology twosome, and St. Helena’s Lizzie Sandoli and Reagan Dunnington fell 8-2 to a Sonoma Academy team.

Lopez and Hickman bowed out in the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-1 loss to a Kelseyville pair.

In boys doubles, St. Helena’s Gan Dunnington and Will Meyer defeated a Middletown duo 8-2 in their opener before having to face two of their teammates, Tommy Baxter and Charlie Garrett, in the quarterfinals and defeating them 6-2, 6-1.

Meyer and Dunnington finally met their match in the semifinals, where a Sonoma Academy team dispatched them 6-2, 6-4.

Calistoga’s Vincent Hernden and Sergio Rubio fell 8-1 in their opener to a team from Technology that would also defeat Dunnington and Meyer in the third-place match, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(8).

Varsity Softball

St. Helena 4, Clear Lake 0

Aribella Farrell pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and shook off four walks as the Saints blanked the Cardinals to clinch the North Central League I title outright with two games left.

Farrell also went 1 for 3 and drove in two runs, and Sofia Cupp was 2 for 4 with a run scored. Also hitting were Tahlia Smith (1 for 3, RBI, walk, two runs scored), Emily Glakeler (1 for 2, RBI), Blythe Brakesman (1 for 3, double, run scored), Gema Jimenez (1 for 2, hit by pitch) and Olive Filippini (1 for 3). Linnea Cupp also reached on a walk.

The Saints (18-4, 12-0 NCL I) scored once in the first inning, once in the fourth, and twice in the fifth against fourth-place Clear Lake (12-5, 8-4 NCL I).

Farrell blanked Lower Lake last Friday, 8-0 on the road, firing a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk. St. Helena got on the board with a six-run fourth inning and added two in the fifth before a rainstorm led to the Trojans’ head coach decide to have his team concede, according to Saints head coach Brandon Farrell.

The Saints got hits from Skylar Freutel (2 for 3, double, RBI), Brakesman (2 for 2, walk, run scored), Farrell (1 for 2, RBI, two runs scored), Jimenez (1 for 2, RBI, run scored) and Glakeler (1 for 3, RBI, run scored). Beatrice Anagnostakis stole a base and scored a run.

St. Helena will close league play with a doubleheader against Kelseyville at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. The North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs start Tuesday.

