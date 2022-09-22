Napa Valley Prep Report: Wolves win in 5 over Grizzlies

The undefeated American Canyon High volleyball team, one day after beating Justin-Siena for the first time ever, looked beatable itself Wednesday night as winless Napa High came to town and gave the Wolves a scare.

The Grizzlies squeaked out two-point wins in the second and fourth sets, forcing American Canyon to its 10th set in two nights, before the hosts gutted out the 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 24-26, 15-8 Vine Valley Athletic League victory.

“We felt the effects of the match with Justin and (having) two matches in a row, but ultimately pulled out a win,” Wolves head coach Katy O’Brien said after her team improved to 4-0 in league and 9-0 overall.

Once again, American Canyon had some impressive stats. Arianna Pacheco had 9 kills and 9 digs. Sophia Bernabe had 11 digs and 3 kills. Kennedy Brown had 8 kills. Nalani Bustos had 25 assists and 10 aces. Giselle Torres had 22 assists and 13 kills. Ava Berry had 9 kills. Isabella Avila had 17 digs and 4 aces.

Napa (0-5, 0-3 VVAL) was to host Sonoma Valley on Thursday for its own back-to-back. American Canyon next plays Tuesday at Vintage, which took 4-4 overall and 2-0 VVAL records into Thursday night’s match at Justin-Siena (5-2, 2-1 VVAL).

JV Volleyball

American Canyon 2, Napa 0

The Wolves swept visiting Napa on Wednesday, 25-13, 25-20.

“The team played well tonight, especially at the service line,” American Canyon coach Rick Manibusan said.

Leading the servers were Adrienne Nicolas (5 aces, 3 kills) and Alison Lewis (4 aces). The Wolves also got frontcourt defense from Ianna Lobao (1 block, 2 kills) and Angelina Merino (2 kills), and outside hitting from Vanessa Vidriales-Zarate (7 digs, 2 kills), Elena Countouriotis (2 aces), Alisa Doria (2 kills) and Isabella Trinidad (2 aces, 2 kills).

Directing the offense were Emeliia Johnson (6 digs, 2 assists) and Kristen Maza (3 assists), while back-row coverage came from Keana Resultay (10 digs), Zoe Lopez (3 digs) and Jennalyn Francisco (5 digs).