American Canyon wanted to get back to playing its best softball and keep its newcomers’ confidence high.

Napa High head coach Ron Walston went into Wednesday’s Vine Valley Athletic League game thinking his team would battle the Wolves like it had in winning twice at its own Easter Tournament the previous weekend.

But American Canyon, with a 20-hit barrage led aby senior captain Kylee Sandino and sophomore sensation Jayden de los Santos, scored in bunches in routing the Grizzlies 14-0 in a five-inning game stopped early due to the 10-run mercy rule.

De los Santos went 3 for 4 with two RBI and Sandino was 3 for 5 with three runs scored as the Wolves remained in third place.

On Friday, Casa Grande (13-3, 5-1 VVAL) avenged its only league loss — 5-2 to visiting American Canyon last month — with a 7-6 victory in eight innings on the Wolves’ field to stay in a first-place tie with Vintage (11-6, 5-1 VVAL). The Wolves (10-5, 4-3 VVAL) are now tied for third with Petaluma (9-4, 4-3 VVAL), a 12-3 winner at Napa (5-10, 2-5 VVAL) on Friday.

Wolves who also had hits against Napa starter/closer Brooklyn Miller and reliever Priscilla Morgato Rodriguez were pitcher Mya Santiago (2 for 3, three RBI, run scored), Aniya Cruz (2 for 3, RBI, run scored), Angelika Annal (2 for 4, two RBI), Leila Jackson (2 for 4, double, two RBI, two runs scored), Alexandra Yra (2 for 3, run scored), Hanna Wildes (2 for 3, three RBI, run scored), Zaneya Terrell (1 for 1, two runs scored) and Jaida Fulcher (1 for 2, RBI, two runs scored). Deja Montgomery also scored a run.

Friday’s seven-inning content was the first league game the Grizzlies have played this season that didn’t get decided by the mercy rule. All six of their games in the first half of league were blowout losses or blowout wins.

Walston really thought they turned the corner at their tournament.

“I don’t know what happened today. They were flat from the get-go,” said Walston, who doesn’t start either of his two seniors because they are varsity rookies. “I’ve always tried to tell them ‘I don’t care who we’re playing, if you come out and play hard, as long as we’re competing, I really don’t care about the record. But when you come out like that, that’s a gut-check for them to turn it around.”

Napa’s seven hits came from Ella Johnson (2 for 3), Molly Travis (1 for 3), Antonia Cuevas (1 for 1), Riley Brodie (1 for 1), Reilly Parga (1 for 2) and Jessye Wood (1 for 3, double).

The Wolves opened league play with a 5-2 win at Casa Grande on March 23 and won 7-4 at Sonoma Valley on March 24 before falling 11-4 to visiting Petaluma on March 27.

“Petaluma had a game plan to go inside-outside on our power hitters,” Harris said of sophomore Trojans pitcher Lily Pardini, who gave up four earned runs on seven hits, four walks and six strikeouts. “She threw a lot of offspeed, and our power hitters have a hard time with offspeed pitches. They stuck to their game plan and we committed some errors and it got away from us.”

American Canyon won two tournament games on April 1 over Deer Valley, 3-0, and Pittsburgh, 15-0, before falling 11-6 at home to VVAL rival Vintage on April 5 and 12-2 in six innings at nonleague foe Vacaville on April 11.

“We always get up for Vintage, but they had the same approach as Petaluma did with their pitching,” Harris said of the Crushers, who took a 10-1 lead with three runs in the top of the fourth before the Wolves countered with three in the bottom half to get back in the game. “I’m just glad that the girls didn’t give up.”

American Canyon absorbed its first run-rule loss, 12-2 in six innings, when it visited Vacaville on Tuesday.

“We’re playing tougher teams just to get these guys ready for the playoffs because that’s what our goal is every year, and our goal is to win a league title every year,” Wolves head coach Roger Harris said. “In 2021, we won the league title but there were no banners because of COVID. But the girls split with Vintage and won it outright. We want a banner this year, but our work’s cut out for us. Our mission is one game at a time and the second half of league is going to be tough. There’s a lot of equality in the league now. The saying is ‘the cream rises to the top’ and that’s where Casa and Vintage are.”

He was pleased with the shortstop play of freshman Montgomery, who came in off the bench, and catcher Sandino.

“Kylee always does good behind the plate with our pitchers,” Harris said.

Santiago threw only four innings last year but is now 5-0 with a team-high 35 1/3 frames of work. Yra, who went all eight innings against Casa Grande on Friday, is 3-2 with 33 innings of work.t a couple of starts last year. But she’s one of the three pitchers in our rotation.

With seniors Angelia Rodriguez and Delia Labao yet to play this season due to injuries, and Terrell in her first varsity season, it’s up to Jackson and Sandino to lead the Wolves as they try to win their first banner. They will need to avenges their losses to Petaluma and Vintage the next two Fridays, respectively, to get it done.

“We just need to focus in and just be where our feet are and forget our last games and focus on what we need to get done from here,” Jackson said. “The Vintage loss was just our focus. I think next time we’re definitely going to be more in-tune and together as a team. The first time we played them we weren’t as close as we are now. As we’re growing together, I think we do have a chance to beat Vintage in the next couple of years. Against Petaluma, I think we got a little too comfortable with where we were. All those hits took us by surprise, but I think we can beat them the second time.”

Added Sandino, “Coming into a Vintage game, there’s always a lot of tension. We’ve talked about how the next time we play them, we’re going to enjoy where we are and enjoy the game and represent who we are no matter who we play. I think we’ll have a better approach.

“Every practice before we start, we talk about what we want to work on that day and what the goals are for the week. Right now we are really trying to work and jell well as a new team, with new players joining varsity, so we’re trying to take it one game at a time. At practice we’ve really been focusing on bonding more than anything. If we have a tough loss we come back and work harder at practice.

“There are a lot of underclassmen coming up so we’re really trying to guide them to where they are going to be able to take over the team. We’ve lost a lot of seniors over the last couple of years, so teaching them to be leaders will keep the program going and keep the name American Canyon out there.”

The Grizzlies were coming off beating Archie Williams 5-1 and Arcata 7-5 and losing 11-3 to Arroyo and 7-4 to Rancho Cotate at their tournament, playing hard throughout the rain-soaked contest. Four days later, Walston said it wasn’t the same team.

“I just didn’t see the effort today that I saw Friday and Saturday,” he said about April 7 and 8. “Today is not a Monday practice, when teams tend to come out flat. It’s a game, and you can’t go into a game flat. I thought we were going to start rolling after Saturday. We played Rancho Cotate and had a rough first inning but kept playing hard, and we finished against Arcata and played really well. We hit the ball, we got runners on, we hit the ball — we did everything we were supposed to do.

“I know we’re young, but the younger you are, the more energy you have to play with. I know they have things going on outside of here, but as I tell them, the moment you step inside that gate, all that other stuff goes away. For seven innings, you don’t have to worry about all that.”

Walston said junior leaders such as Olivia Horn, Johnson, Travis and Wood have been vocal leaders, but that the team needs to be a little tougher.

“You only get to do this for a short amount of time,” Walston said playing high school sports. “We’re halfway through league now. We have six games left, and then it’s over until next February.”

He said Santiago made it tough to get rallies going, though.

“She is good. She spins the ball a bit. She keeps it off the middle of the plate,” he said. “Honestly, I was expecting them to throw Jaida (Fulcher) or Alex (Yra) and that’s kinda what we were prepared for.”

But neither team could beat the Petaluma powerhouses two days later, with the latter winning its sixth straight game overall.

“Petaluma and Casa are stacked right now,” Walston said. “They’ve got good pitching and they play great defense and they hit. We can do that, too. But we’ve got to do it all the time.”

Justin-Siena (1-5, 0-4 VVAL) will be coming off a 14-day break from competition when it visits Napa this Wednesday. It will be the first of eight games in 17 days for the Braves. Napa will try to avenge last month’s 14-2 Big Game loss to Vintage when it visits its crosstown rival on Friday. The Crushers had won 10 straight games before dropping a pair of 8-0 decisions to Oakdale and Central Catholic on Thursday night and Friday morning at the Tracy tournament. They beat Manteca 2-1 in eight innings and Kimball 7-6 to go 2-2 in the tournament. Vintage will visit Redwood (9-4-1) on Thursday before hosting Napa on Friday.

“We were the only team in the league to beat Vintage last year,” Walston said. “This team can do the same thing if they just pull it all together.”