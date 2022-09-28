Napa Valley Prep Volleyball: American Canyon's win over Crushers another first

When the dust settled on the first-ever win by little sister over big sister, the American Canyon High volleyball players didn’t scream or even jump for joy in the Vintage High gym on Tuesday night.

The 25-22, 25-19, 25-19 sweep of the Crushers was yet another milestone win for the undefeated Wolves, who had lost their previous nine matches against the program their town fed before their own high school opened in 2010. The Wolves had also defeated Justin-Siena for the first time ever a week before, but needed five sets to win the home match.

American Canyon improved to 5-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League play and 13-2 overall. But they just smiled and high-fived each other afterward and walked off the court quietly.

“We are very excited,” said senior Kennedy Brown, who had 2 blocks. “We just didn’t show it because we know we have more work to do. We know that it’s another opportunity that we have. We play them once again and we have to play Justin once again, so we just have to have the same energy and be ready.”

Fellow senior Arianna Pacheco, who had 16 digs and 8 kills, said the Wolves’ body English afterward was because one of the setters with Giselle Torres in their 6-2 offense, sophomore Nelani Bustos, injured her ankle during the third set. She was spelled admirably by junior Maleia Magaoay, but it showed just how close-knit the Wolves are.

“It was really exciting. I think we were just sad because our setter went out,” Pacheco said. “But we were really glad to win because, honestly, that was a really good sweep. I think we had good control over the momentum of the match.”

The Wolves won a set against Vintage for the first time last season, but when they won two for the first time on Tuesday, they went right to work. They went up 5-0 and 10-2 and before they knew it, it was 19-9. Vintage made a run but ran out of gas.

“I had confidence in my team because we weren’t letting up and we were really communicating,” Pacheco said of the third set. “Usually we get a little frustrated with each other, but this time we were really communicative. We’ve been working really hard at practice every day, especially for these types of matches, so we can stay consistent for the whole thing and have good stamina and don’t get tired. We had a good serving game.”

American Canyon visits sixth-place Casa Grande (1-13, 1-3 VVAL) on Thursday, then begins the second half of league play at Napa High on Tuesday. The Wolves survived a 3-2 scare from the winless Grizzlies in the first round.

Pacheco said it’s going to take work to win the Wolves’ first-ever league title.

“We have a big target on our back and we have a lot to still practice and push through, but we can do it with our communication skills,” she said. “We just tune it all out and play our own game.”

Also for the Wolves, Isabella Avila had 23 digs, Giana Guintu 12 digs, Sophia Bernabe 11 digs and 5 kills, Bustos 19 assists and 4 aces, Giselle Torres 13 assists, 9 kills and 3 aces, and Ava Berry 4 blocks and 5 kills.

“It was a really great feeling. We worked very hard for this moment,” Brown said of the long-awaited win over Vintage. “We learned to trust each other and build a bond with each other, so having this moment with this team was a very big success for us. I know about the rivalries with Vintage and with Justin-Siena, so us beating them this year for the first time was a very great success. This is something I’m pretty sure we will hold onto for a good amount of time.

“I feel like we did play our absolute best because, as my coach said, we didn’t let up. We trusted each other, we trusted our teammates and even if we were down, we kept the energy going. We focus on our weaknesses so our weaknesses become our strengths, and serving is something we’ve worked on and will continue to work on. We have a very strong team overall.”

American Canyon absorbed its first two losses of the season, to Balboa of San Francisco and Skyline of Oakland, in two-set tournament matches in the NorCal Invitational at Rancho Cotate in Rohnert Park on Saturday.

“I would say the tournament set-up and the fact it was homecoming night for the girls” were partly to blame for the losses, Wolves head coach Katy O’Brien said. “The mental game was a little more challenging than the physical game there.”

O’Brien was pleased her own team didn’t lose gas against Vintage.

“We were pretty consistent overall. The first game was much closer. We battled all the way to 25 and I feel like our girls in the second game just came out with a little more fire. We had like a 9-0 lead and we did the same thing in the third match,” the coach said. “They continue to put the pressure on teams regardless of the score, and I’m really proud of them for that.

“We went into Justin knowing it was going to be a big match. But I think tonight was even bigger and the girls knew what kind of a pressure it was going to be, so they were mentally prepared to just fight and battle the whole time.”

Asked if it felt surreal to have beaten the Braves and now the Crushers a week apart, O’Brien said ‘surreal is a good way to put it.’ I keep feeling like we’re living a dream.

“But the girls have earned everything. They’ve not been handed a single set they’ve won. They have truly worked hard and earned everything. Our girls are physically strong now, as well. They’ve grown into their bodies and as a culture, we have more girls playing club. So they’re getting exposed to more and different volleyball.”

She doesn’t think Bustos’ ankle was too badly injured.

“She landed wrong. Hopefully she’s healthy,” she said. “If not, we’re going to have some setting-heavy practices.”

Vintage head coach Kelly Porter said her team had more hitting errors than normal, which surprised her.

“There’s still time,” she said. “We competed in a tournament this weekend and finished third against very high-level teams. Today we were off. I had two girls out sick the last couple of practices, Grace Geitner and Cienna Alvarez. Not to make excuses. We made errors. Our go-to players weren’t really putting kills down. We had a lot of hitting errors.”

For Vintage (6-8, 2-2 VVAL), senior Maria Bodor had 10 kills, 12 digs and a service ace, sophomore Ava Cortez 12 digs and an ace, junior libero Audrey Jonas 15 digs, sophomore Mel McPhee 13 digs, senior Alex Whipple 4 kills, and freshman Cienna Alvarez had 3 kills, 2 blocks and an ace.

“Maria and Chloe Barrett hit well. Chloe has been playing some really good volleyball for us; she’s our other outside hitter. But she was a little off today. Chloe is normally in double digits and she had only 2 kills and 2 blocks. I think that shows we hit the negatives tonight. If we don’t have everybody fine-tuned, it’s tough. We only have 10 players total; today we had nine. So you’re looking down the bench and there aren’t a lot of ways to switch it up. So it was a tough night. A lot of errors.”

Porter gave Vintage’s little sister plenty of credit.

“They’re a solid team. They pick up a lot of balls on defense. I’m not taking anything away from them,” Porter said of the Wolves. “They’ve got a good, solid team. A lot of them play club now. They’re polished players, they keep the ball in play, and force mistakes on our side.

“But I know if we play a better match in Round 2, that the outcome will be different. Every time we got a little momentum we came back all the way from being way down, and then we stopped playing at 19 points. The game goes to 25.

“The reason we lost against Justin was 16 missed serves. Tonight we had 6, but they were momentum killers in those moments. It was a little rough all the way around. It’s just painful when you know that we are better than that, than what we showed. So it’s back to practice tomorrow and getting ready for Napa on Thursday. We’ll be back to it.”

Vintage JV 2, American Canyon 0

The Wolves absorbed their first VVAL loss of the season, 25-20, 25-18.

“We made a lot of errors on the court. Vintage also outplayed us in each set, making it tough for us to recover,” Wolves head coach Rick Manibusan said.

Keana Resultay defended the back row with 31 digs for the Wolves, Isabella Trinidad had 10 digs and 2 kills, Vanessa Vidrales-Zarate had 10 digs and 3 kills, and Angelina Merino had 4 digs. Directing the offense were Alison Lewis (7 assists), Kristen Maza (4 assists 3 kills) and Adrienne Nicolas (10 digs, 6 kills).