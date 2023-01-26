Napa Valley Prep Wrestling: American Canyon, Justin-Siena split girls, boys meets

Justin-Siena co-coaches Jason Guiducci and Jesse Ward honored departing American Canyon High head coach Rick Manibusan before their wrestling programs faced each other Wednesday night, and then asked him for a favor.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“Coach Rick was a figurehead in the Vallejo wrestling community and was instrumental in shaping the lives of Coach Ward and myself,” said Guiducci, who was Napa High teammates with Ward nearly 30 years ago. “The family nature of his Hogan High School program taught us a lot about inclusion as we found our Napa High program hanging out with their wrestlers back in the 90’s regardless of being from a different community. His dedication was second to none the past three plus decades as he was often seen volunteering as a ref at middle school events, hosting tournaments and even coaching youth teams.”

The presentation speech proved prophetic as Manibusan, an ACCAL-certified referee who is retiring as a coach at the end of the season, was asked to fill in when no referee was present for the Vine Valley Athletic League competition due to a scheduling error.

The Justin-Siena girls played spoiler with a 30-24 win over an undefeated American Canyon girls team that was expected to clinch the VVAL dual title. Eva Winkler, Brynna Cohee and Ashlyn Parlett registered pins for the Braves, while Sophia Conley and Lily Li — an international student from China — picked up key forfeit victories. The entire Lady Braves lineup was honored as #allheart wrestlers for pulling off the upset.

“Our girls have quietly entered the chat as one of the top girls programs in the VVAL and currently are tied for first,” Guiducci said.

The American Canyon girls got points from Ciarra Manibusan (106), Ianna Lobao (160), Emiliia Johnson (170) and Laura Totty (189).

The Justin-Siena boys were involved in a battle only to come up short, 43-36, having succumbed to the curse of forfeits. Because they could not fill three weight classes, they gave up 18 points. Alan Guerard, Joey Rasler, Emrys Davies and Brandon Guiducci were victorious while Pearce Alger and Elijah Del Castillo were commended for never quitting and going the distance in losses.

“All These boys scrap,” Guiducci said. “Most notably, Alan Guerard stepped into the varsity lineup and scored big points, while Emrys Davies and Pearce Alger both wrestled up weight classes to give us a fighting chance.”

For American Canyon, James Aken (220 pounds), Brandon Viernes (160) and Dominick Andrade (145) all won by pin.

Joseph Salazar (120) and Jesse Lopez (285) won by decision, and Ryland Reyes (106), Josiah Salazar (113) and Marc Tan (138) picked up forfeit wins.

The Braves have their last split-squad weekend prior to embarking into the postseason qualification rounds. The girls squad will be at Windsor for the Goddess of the Vine, the Red squad will be in Ukiah at the Redwood Empire Classic, and the Blue squad travels down Trower Avenue for the Crusher Invitational at Vintage.

Next Wednesday, the Wolves visit Sonoma Valley, Vintage visits Napa, and the Braves have a bye.

Today in sports history: Jan. 27 Video 1937: Tris Speaker and Cy Young elected to Baseball Hall of Fame 1969: Pittsburgh Steelers name Chuck Noll head coach 1970: Pittsburgh Steelers select quarterback Terry Bradshaw with first pick of NFL Draft 1973: UCLA, led by Bill Walton, sets NCAA record for consecutive victories with 61st win 1991: New York Giants survive closest Super Bowl ever when Scott Norwood’s field goal attempt goes wide 2007: Serena Williams wins her third Australian Open singles title 2008: Novak Djokovic wins first Grand Slam title at Australian Open 2008: Eric Staal wins most valuable player award in the NHL All-Star game 2011: Roger Federer knocked out of Australian Open by Novak Djokovic 2013: Novak Djokovic becomes first man in Open era to win three consecutive Australian Open titles 2013: NFC blew past the AFC 62-35 in the Pro Bowl 2018: Caroline Wozniacki captures her first Grand Slam title at Australian Open 2018: Gun Runner, ridden by Florent Geroux, ends his career by taking Pegasus World Cup