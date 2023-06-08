For the first time since 2014, American Canyon Little League has a District 53 Minor Division Softball Tournament of Champions title after Sweet Sisters Driving School swept the St. Helena Cubs in a best-of-three championship series May 30-31 at the American Canyon field.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

“We are so proud of the girls, as a few of them weren’t even born the last time this happened, some first-year players as well as returning players,” said their coach, Chris Sweet, who is also the ACLL vice president of softball.

Sweet Sisters capped a 12-3 season by defeating St. Helena 7-6 in the first game and 9-6 in the second game.

In the first game, American Canyon opened the bottom of the first inning with five straight hits — singles by Bella Barragan and Itzel __, a double by Leila Sweet, and singles by Mariah Adams and Nylah Oliver — to take a 4-0 lead.

American Canyon then went nine straight at-bats without a base runner, as the next six batters struck out, and the top of the order went down 1-2-3 in the third. That allowed St. Helena to take a 6-4 lead with one run in the second inning and five in the third.

But American Canyon snatched the lead back in the fourth, 7-6, when Adams led off with a single and scored on an Oliver triple, Oliver scored on an Ava Stewart single, and Stewart scored on an error.

For the series, Sweet went 4 for 5 with three doubles and six RBI and pitcher Adams amassed 26 strikeouts in nine innings while going 4 for 5 with two doubles at the plate to help her cause.

Oliver went 2 for 4 with a triple, and Stewart was 3 for 5 with a double and big go-ahead RBI in Game 1.

Also on the American Canyon team were Lily McNeil, Lovay Pierre, Isabelle Coffin, Eleina Orphe and Madeline Serna. Coaching with Chris Sweet were Jose Serna and Ken Adams.

“I’m proud of all the girls,” Coach Sweet said. “They played hard all year and never gave up. We definitely had an ace up our sleeve with Mariah. She was lights-out for us all year and she did not disappoint come TOC. Leila and Nylah also did an amazing job behind the plate catching and keeping base runners at bay.

“St. Helena was a worthy opponent that I believe had only lost one game all season. They had great pitching and some of the best defense we had faced all year, but it wasn’t enough to stop these girls.”

Youth Boxing

Napa SAL’s Ramirez wins in Texas

American Canyon 9-year-old Anthony Ramirez, who trains daily with the Napa Sheriff’s Activities League, is competing in the USA Boxing National Junior Olympic Festival in Lubbock, Texas.

He is fighting in the Pee Wee 9 & 10-Year-Old division at 70 pounds.

Ramirez drew a bye Monday and on Tuesday won a close match against Kansas City’s Marcus Denton, a quick southpaw fighter who had defeated a boxer from North Carolina on Monday.

Napa SAL volunteer Mario Trejo, who is coaching Rodriguez, said Rodriguez was nervous going into the match at his first national tournament. He swept the scorecards for the first round. The second round was split among the judges. The third and final round was also close, but Rodriguez’s early lead and cleaner shots in the final round punched his ticket to Wednesday afternoon’s semifinals.

The national tournament is being streamed live at usaboxing.org.

Running

Ex-Braves assistant coach to be honored

Former Justin-Siena cross country and track and field assistant coach Mary Etta Boitano Blanchard of Sonoma will be honored after the 112th Dipsea Race from Mill Valley to Stinson Beach on Sunday. It’s the 50th anniversary of her winning the race in 1973, when she was a 10-year-old in pigtails at 4-foot-4 and 60 pounds and set the course record.

Boitano Blanchard and her brother, Michael Boitano, were inducted into the Dipsea Race Hall of Fame in 2013. She is not entered this year but will be on hand as a spectator and for the post-race ceremony. She competed in the last 11 Dipsea Races. Her first one was in 1968.

The Dipsea is the oldest and perhaps most unique trail race in the United States, having been first contested in 1905. The 7.5 mile race follows a scenic but tight, hilly, and sometimes treacherous course that, a quarter of a mile into the race, climbs the infamous Dipsea Stairs – three flights totaling 680 steps. It continues down the Dipsea Trail through the edge of Muir Woods National Park along the south flank of Mt. Tamalpais to its highest point at Cardiac Hill — 1,360 feet above sea level — before descending down to the finish line on the shore of Stinson Beach State Park in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

The race is limited to 1,500 participants, with each runner assigned a head start based on age and gender. The defending champion is Brooklyn-born and Princeton-educated Eddie Owens, who last year became the first runner in their 20s to win since Carl Jensen in 1966. With exception of 8-year-old Riley Johnson's stunning Dipsea win in 2010, the average age of the Dipsea champion going back to 1995 had been 60 prior to Owens’ victory.

Dipsea contenders this year include two-time race winner Chris Lundy, 52, of Mill Valley who has won a Dipsea female record nine Best Time Trophies. Alex Varner, 37, of Mill Valley has a Dipsea record nine Best Time Trophies and has 12 top-10 finishes. However, Varner has never finished higher than second place since he is a scratch runner with no head-start minutes.

Other contenders are 58-year-old Cliff Lentz, the former mayor of Brisbane; 35-year-old Paddy O’Leary of San Francisco, who placed second last year; two-time Duke University All-American cross country runner Clara Peterson, who placed third last year and posted the fastest time by a female competitor; and 36-year-old Fiona Lyon who ran five minutes faster last year to place 5th after placing 32nd in 2021.

Previous winners of the Dipsea include Mark Tatum of Colorado Springs, who in 2021 became the first non-California runner to win since Gail Scott of Durango, Colo. in 1986 and the first male outside California to win since Joe Patterson of Queensland, Australia in 1975.

Other past winners include Chris Lundy, an emergency veterinarian at SFSPCA in Pacific Heights; Diana Fitzpatrick, a three-time Olympic Marathon trials qualifier; Hans Schmid, a 72-year-old retired natural foods importer and distributor; and Jamie Rivers, a retired nurse who won her second Dipsea at age 60.

Celebrities who have competed in the Dipsea include late actor-comedian Robin Williams, who ran two Dipseas — once when he was on the cross country team at Redwood High and again in 1984 when he placed 232nd out of 1,375 finishers two years after filming the final episode of “Mork and Mindy.” Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the former Director of the FBI, ran the Dipsea multiple times with his U.S. Marine Corps buddy Len Wallach after Mueller joined the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of California in the mid 1970s.

Elmo Shropshire, composer and singer of “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” competed in the Dipsea numerous times. The late Reg Carolan and his son, Brett, both competed in the Dipsea after winning Super Bowl rings with the Kansas Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Academy Award nominee Bruce Dern starred in the Dipsea-inspired 1986 movie “On The Edge,” produced and written by Rob Nilsson with co-screenwriter with Roy Kissin.

Last year's race included paroled members of the San Quentin Prison 1,000-Mile Running Club, led by Markelle Taylor, who now lives in Tiburon/Belvedere, He was joined in the 111h Dipsea by SQ club member John O'Brien, who was paroled mere weeks before the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 at San Quentin that resulted in the tragic deaths of 28 inmates.

This year’s Dipsea is back to its traditional second Sunday in June race date after it was cancelled or postponed twice because of the pandemic; 2020 was the first time in 65 years the race was cancelled. It was not held from 1942-1945 because of World War II and military operations on Mt. Tamalpais. In 2021 the Dipsea race was pushed back to November for the first time in 82 years.

The most legendary Dipsea figure is the late Jack “The Dipsea Demon” Kirk, who last competed in the Dipsea at age 96. At 95, he started and finished the race for the 67th consecutive time. The two-time Dipsea champion, who lived to be 100, was a 5-foot-5 vegetarian who competed in a wool cap and girls tennis shoes because he couldn’t afford expensive running shoes.

Kirk lived alone on a secluded 400-acre property in the Sierra foothills with no electricity or running water. He slept in the back of one of a dozen or so Volkswagen bugs on his land. His claim to fame in Mariposa was serving time in each of the county’s three jails. The last time, the Dipsea Demon literally trained for the Dipsea by doing laps in his jail cell. This year marks the 56th anniversary of his final Dipsea at the age of 60.

Tennis

NVTA tournament returns July 1-3

The 44th annual Napa Valley Tennis Classic is scheduled July 1-3 at the Napa Valley Tennis Association courts behind Vintage High School.

The USTA-sanctioned Gold Cup Serie, Level 4 Open tournament will have singles, doubles and mixed doubles divisions. It will be sponsored by Pine Ridge Vineyards, which will provide a prize to every division winner. Other sponsors include Pet Cuts and Darshan Leadership.

The tournament expects to have 130-150 players from the Napa Valley, Solano County and throughout Northern California. It is the biggest fundraiser each year for the NVTA, a volunteer-run nonprofit with eight courts. The tournament director is Lorraine Fazzolare.

There will be a raffle for the three-day event as a part of NVTA’s fundraising efforts. Tickets will be for sale at the event and other monetary donations can be made on NVTA's website at napatennis.org. Raffle items include FITT tennis package, Prince racquet, Wilson racquet, Tennis Warehouse swag, Dana Estates tasting, Caldwell Vineyard tasting, Winston's Cafe & Bakery Gift Card, StretchLab Napa package, Balloons Above the Valley special, and Hydro Facial by Tammy Sue Van Alstyne.

Proceeds from the raffle go toward court resurfacing, which will be completed in two phases this summer, as well as year-round maintenance of the courts and facility. Those interested in donating to the raffle, sponsoring or volunteering for the event can email Annika Fischer at info@trainatfit.com.

See Napa Valley Tennis Association at usta.com to sign up or visit napatennis.org for more information.

707Premier hoops camps start June 19

707Premier youth basketball will hold summer camps at Harvest Middle School in Napa June 19-22, June 26-29 and July 10-13, and at Vacaville High and Will C. Wood in Vacaville June 19-22.

It’s for boys and girls in going into kindergarten through eighth grade, with campers playing with appropriate age groups. It will features skill development, team games and competition.

Cost is $225 per player per week. Scholarships are available for those who email 707Premier@gmail.com. Visit 707Premier.com/events to sign up and for more information.

American Legion Baseball Camp June 19-21

Napa American Legion Baseball will host its Summer Youth Baseball Camp June 19-21 for players Little League age at Cleve Borman Field at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

The three-day camp will be divided into two age categories. The 6- to 9-year-olds will go from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day, and the 10- to 12-year-olds from noon to 2:30 p.m.

The camp directors are Vintage High varsity head coach Billy Smith and Napa Valley College women’s and men’s golf head coach Bob Freschi, NVC’s former longtime baseball head coach.

Camp instructors will include Napa American Legion Baseball coaches, Napa American Legion Baseball alumni, and players from the current Napa American Legion Baseball teams.

Camp curriculum is to include throwing, hitting, pitching, base running, infield-outfield drills, and controlled scrimmages. A camp T-shirt will be given to each participant.

The cost of the camp is $150 for those who register through June 10, and $160 after that. Payment and registration forms can be sent to Napa Legion Baseball, 1262 Pear Tree Lane, Napa, CA 94558. Checks are to be made payable to Napa Legion Baseball. A portion of funds raised at this year’s camp will be donated to the Horn Heart Foundation.

Email Billy Smith at napalegionbaseball@gmail.com for more information and to receive a registration form.

Napa Valley Baseball Club-Napa Legion Baseball is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt organization made up of volunteers who operate Borman Field. Its mission is to provide structure for young men ages 13-19, improve their futures and better their lives through participation in organized baseball.

Bowers, Spencer at football-cheer clinic June 29

Two high-profile Napa High School alumni, Brock Bowers of two-time defending national football champion Georgia and Maddie Spencer of the San Francisco 49er Gold Rush cheer team, are scheduled to be part of a football and cheer clinic at NHS on June 29.

The football clinic, run by new Napa High head coach Chris Harris and his staff, is for ages 6-13. Participants will learn the latest drills, techniques and training sequences. Parents can come and watch 7 on 7 drills and have photo opportunities with Bowers, an Academic All-American whose honors include The Alexander Award for national freshman of the year and the John Mackey Award for the country’s top tight end.

The cheer clinic is also for ages 6-13 and will be run by the Napa Spiritleaders, who have won 39 National Championships. Spiritleader alumni have gone on to join the cheer or dance teams of the NFL’s 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons and the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Spencer, a 2015 NHS graduate, was a six-time National Champion dancer as a Napa High Spiritleader and a two-time All-American dancer, including “Overall Top” All American by the National Dance Alliance. She went on to dance at the Division I collegiate level for the nationally ranked San Diego State dance team. She was also selected as an NDA staff member and traveled across the country to instruct high school dancers. She has been a 49er Gold Rush cheerleader the last two seasons.

Spencer and other Spiritleader alumni will help Spiritleaders head coach Rylee Pippert and her staff run the clinic, where participants will learn age-appropriate routines and technique, perform for parents, and be able to take pictures with the pros.

The cost is $75 per participant and includes a clinic T-shirt. Registration will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m. the day of the clinic in the small gym at NHS. A waiver provided during registration must be filled out to participate.

Football participants will be on the campus practice field and cheer participants will be in the small gym from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and then demonstrate what they’ve learned for parents on the campus field and have photo opportunities from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

To secure a spot for the cheer clinic, pay with Go Fan at bit.ly/43ltLja

To secure a spot for the football clinic, pay with Go Fan at bit.ly/43ihFHv

Fortinet Championship needs golf volunteers

The PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship, which returns to Silverado Resort and Spa Sept. 14–17, is accepting applications for new volunteers. Voted the most fan-friendly PGA Tour event, the tournament is an annual event in the FedEx Cup Fall Series. It welcomes a combination of top-tier players and the next generation of stars as well as more than 900 volunteers who play vital roles in making the tournament a success.

Notable participants have included Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay.

“This event simply wouldn’t be possible without our group of dedicated volunteers,” said Andy McDowell, executive director of the Fortinet Championship. “Their hard work and commitment make a huge impact on the success of the championship, and we’re grateful for their support. We encourage anyone who is passionate about serving and supporting the Napa Valley community to sign up.”

Volunteers work in tandem with the tournament team and PGA Tour personnel to assist with aspects such as gallery management, hospitality, greeting, ticket taking, and spotting. Volunteers can sign up to help on one of about 30 committees. Previous experience or knowledge of golf are not needed.

Volunteers are a driving force in enabling the Fortinet Championship to help the PGA Tour surpass $3 billion in lifetime charitable giving. Net proceeds of the event are donated to a number of charitable organizations throughout the greater Napa Valley area, with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); diversity and inclusion; reskilling programs, as well as local Napa-area nonprofits.

In addition to a one-of-a-kind behind-the-scenes experience watching PGA Tour stars compete, volunteers each receive a branded Fortinet Championship uniform that includes a polo, jacket and hat, a volunteer bag, a commemorative pin, one weekly guest ticket with a chance to earn an additional ticket, concert access, breakfast and lunch each day worked and access to an exclusive volunteer appreciation event. A one-time registration fee is required for first-time volunteers to help offset the costs of the uniform package.

Visit fortinetchampionship.com/volunteer to sign up or for more information on committee descriptions. The event is managed by global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.

Today in sports history: June 9 Video 1914: Honus Wagner becomes first player in modern baseball to get 3,000 hits 1934: Olin Dutra edges Gene Sarazen by one stroke to win U.S. Open 1973: Secretariat wins Belmont Stakes in record time to capture Triple Crown 1978: Larry Holmes scores split decision over Ken Norton for heavyweight title 1985: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leads LA Lakers to NBA championship over Boston Celtics 1991: Jim Courier beats Andre Agassi in first all-American men's final at French Open 2001: Jennifer Capriati wins her second consecutive Grand Slam title 2007: Rags to Riches outduels Curlin in breathtaking stretch run to win Belmont Stakes 2008: Ken Griffey Jr. becomes sixth MLB player to reach 600 homers 2010: Patrick Kane's OT goal lifts Chicago Blackhawks to first Stanley Cup title since 1961 2013: Rafael Nadal becomes first man to win 8 titles at same Grand Slam tournament